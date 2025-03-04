ILLUMINATION Health & Wellness Network
Holistic Health Insights from Dr. Sara Redondo, MD, Hailing from Spain
Summary of an interview script about integrative medicine, holistic health, joyful wellnes, and collaborative writing
Mar 4
•
Dr Mehmet Yildiz
19
18
Picking the Smart Brains of an Exceptional Psychologist and Psychoanalyst
Dr. Bronce Rice takes the spotlight today — armed with years of therapy know-how and more postdoctoral degrees than a bookshelf can handle!
Mar 2
•
Dr Mehmet Yildiz
43
15
February 2025
Will New Yale Study & Others Make Robert F Kennedy Jr More Credible for His HHS Role?
Chapter 10 Summary: RFK Jr.: A Human at the Crossroads of Health Improvement and Controversy, Nuances of the Ongoing Vaccine Debate
Feb 22
•
Dr Mehmet Yildiz
23
37
The Science Behind Regret: A Cognitive Exploration and Its Implications for Growth
A condensed literature review with practical tips for managing it
Feb 19
•
Dr Mehmet Yildiz
27
12
Interview with Timothy Agnew
Specialist in Sports Medicine, Book Author, and Accomplished Writer
Feb 19
•
Dr Mehmet Yildiz
1
Editorial Review of My Cognitive and Psycho Analytical Bio of Robert F Kennedy Jr, Health and Human Services Secretary
Here is what five consulting editors of the manuscript said about “Who Is the Real RFK Jr. & How Cognitive Science Unpacks His Leadership, Influence, …
Feb 18
•
Dr Mehmet Yildiz
23
10
31:48
Who Is the Real RFK Jr. & How Cognitive Science Unpacks His Leadership, Influence, & Legacy
Preface: Why I decided to write this unique book in this political and economic climate amidst the healthcare crisis
Feb 17
•
Dr Mehmet Yildiz
24
22
Interview with Dr Gabriella Korosi
A healthcare professional, seasoned writer, editor, and publication owner
Feb 17
•
Dr Mehmet Yildiz
13
4
Here’s Why We Shouldn’t Use DeepSeek for Health Advice
It Might Confuse, Mislead, or Give Us Inaccurate Health Information, Creating Unnecessary Risks.
Feb 8
•
Dr Mehmet Yildiz
26
16
A Thoughtful Dive into the Cortisol Labyrinth
Five stars for a practical, compassionate, and downright enlightening read for “Cortisol Clarity” by Dr Mehmet Yildiz available on 1 January 2025 in…
Published on Health Science Research By Dr Mike Broadly
•
Feb 4
Why I recommended “Cortisol Clarity” book to my patients, colleagues & friends as a mental health professional
The compelling reasons why Cortisol Clarity gained so much attention in short time and became a gift to society
Published on The Thoughtful Therapist
•
Feb 4
Cortisol Clarity Book Review by a Psychoanalyst and Psychologist
My Perspectives on This Practical Guide to Understanding and Optimizing Your Stress Hormone Written by Dr. Mehmet Yildiz
Published on The Wellbeing Equation | Bronce J. Rice
•
Feb 3
