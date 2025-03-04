ILLUMINATION Health & Wellness Network

February 2025

Will New Yale Study & Others Make Robert F Kennedy Jr More Credible for His HHS Role?
Chapter 10 Summary: RFK Jr.: A Human at the Crossroads of Health Improvement and Controversy, Nuances of the Ongoing Vaccine Debate
  
Dr Mehmet Yildiz
37
The Science Behind Regret: A Cognitive Exploration and Its Implications for Growth
A condensed literature review with practical tips for managing it
  
Dr Mehmet Yildiz
12
Interview with Timothy Agnew
Specialist in Sports Medicine, Book Author, and Accomplished Writer
  
Dr Mehmet Yildiz
Editorial Review of My Cognitive and Psycho Analytical Bio of Robert F Kennedy Jr, Health and Human Services Secretary
Here is what five consulting editors of the manuscript said about “Who Is the Real RFK Jr. & How Cognitive Science Unpacks His Leadership, Influence, …
  
Dr Mehmet Yildiz
10
31:48
Who Is the Real RFK Jr. & How Cognitive Science Unpacks His Leadership, Influence, & Legacy
Preface: Why I decided to write this unique book in this political and economic climate amidst the healthcare crisis
  
Dr Mehmet Yildiz
22
Interview with Dr Gabriella Korosi
A healthcare professional, seasoned writer, editor, and publication owner
  
Dr Mehmet Yildiz
4
Here’s Why We Shouldn’t Use DeepSeek for Health Advice
It Might Confuse, Mislead, or Give Us Inaccurate Health Information, Creating Unnecessary Risks.
  
Dr Mehmet Yildiz
16
A Thoughtful Dive into the Cortisol Labyrinth
Five stars for a practical, compassionate, and downright enlightening read for “Cortisol Clarity” by Dr Mehmet Yildiz available on 1 January 2025 in…
Published on Health Science Research By Dr Mike Broadly  
Why I recommended “Cortisol Clarity” book to my patients, colleagues & friends as a mental health professional
The compelling reasons why Cortisol Clarity gained so much attention in short time and became a gift to society
Published on The Thoughtful Therapist  
Cortisol Clarity Book Review by a Psychoanalyst and Psychologist
My Perspectives on This Practical Guide to Understanding and Optimizing Your Stress Hormone Written by Dr. Mehmet Yildiz
Published on The Wellbeing Equation | Bronce J. Rice  
