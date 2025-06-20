Astonishing Effects of Stearic Acid on Mitochondrial Health
I offer a summary of a sample chapter from the upcoming book, Cellular Intelligence, to provide readers with insight into the role of Stearic Acid in enhancing mitochondrial fusion.
I shared a copy of this article on Medium
A Case for Saturated Fats with Scientific Backup
In my younger years, I was a fat-phobic vegan who saw saturated fat as the enemy. I followed the so-called expert advice of the time, only to find that those beliefs, shaped by faulty science, quickly undermined my well-being, made me pr…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to ILLUMINATION Health & Wellness Network to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.