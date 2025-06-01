Links for readers on Medium and my website

Image courtesy of Fildy Bejaoui

Dear friends, happy weekend! Welcome to another conversation worth slowing down for something I believe makes the perfect weekend read for those who enjoy peeling back the layers, thinking a little deeper, and exploring life’s bigger questions with fresh and meaningful perspectives.

In this post, the spotlight is on Fildy Bejaoui, who thinks beyond the box and lives authentically while educating, inspiring, and motivating others to live a fulfilling life. This episode is relatively longer than previous ones as Fildy generously shared her thoughts transparently, giving us unique perspectives.

If this story feels too long to finish in one sitting, you may save it and return later. The insights waiting here go beyond the usual surface-level tips abundant in search-optimized articles floating around the web.

Coming from a world grounded in science and technology, I have learned to treasure these moments of practical wisdom — the kind that stretches my thinking, softens my heart, and quietly lifts my spirit beyond what data and logic alone can offer.

Conversations like these mirror our inner world, revealing not just who we are but offering quiet hints about the nature of existence itself.

Meet Fildy Bejaoui

Here is how to subscribe to her insightful content.

Hi Fildy, tell us a bit more about yourself and your background.

Hi Dr Yildiz. Thank you for this opportunity. I talk about the nature of the mind and the technicalities of the subconscious. I focus especially on the consequences of trauma, what I like to call the branding iron, and humanising the individuals who have gone through abuse and trauma, both in the eyes of society and within the context of personal relationships. I’m here to explain that understanding trauma is a lot more complex than the black and white “victim vs abuser” vision that a lot of us have, and is far more technical than a lot of people imagine.

I plunge into these technicalities in my precise repository of psychological knowledge and speak about depression, abuse, the parent-child relationship, and I develop my own terminologies and studies of the mind and the subconscious. One of my goals is to create a complete understanding of the subconscious, transcending what the mental health industry currently trudges through, with pure experience and vision.

Truth be told, however, I struggle with talking about myself, because I don’t believe it matters very much. Not in this context, anyway; I would rather focus on my work itself and what it can deliver.

I continuously update and revise my repository of psychological knowledge, and my goal is to help inform people about themselves and how their mind works; that way, there can be just a little less confusion going through life. Think of it as a psychological guide to existence. The user manual I wish had been handed to me when I was born. You can subscribe here to stay in touch.

Fildy Bejaoui: explaining the moral substance of the universe

Do you have any stories you would like to share that relate to this background?

I do want to discuss two “smaller” anecdotes, experiences I’ve had that reflect what I do the most.

I was once informed by an acquaintance/”friend” that she was no longer friends with someone she had been close to for several years.

So I asked why exactly they were no longer friends, as I knew they seemed to have been close for years.

This person told me that her friend had apparently told her that she heard voices, that she had tried to talk to her about it, and as the main precursor for this decision to end the connection, she also recounted an event where, once, her friend came to her, knocking on her door, reaching out to her for help, because she was apparently having some kind of episode, and she kept asking her friend if she too could hear something, to try to understand and assess if it was only her.

In short, her friend’s behaviour freaked her out.

It shocked me, because my first instinct when hearing this personal detail about someone’s life, which made me uncomfortable on their behalf, because I am quite certain her friend did not wish for strangers to her hearing about what are certainly incredibly private details about her personal life without her consenting to share them herself, was to ask — or rather wonder to myself, I was already no longer comfortable to be myself spontaneously, and indeed, was I ever — “What caused the fact that she’s hearing voices? What happened to her?”

I’m pretty sure I must have asked that question off-handedly anyway, in a way that didn’t ultimately push this person to question herself and her perspective. In truth, I was in such a fragile position in those days; however much I believe in my values, the fear of isolation and rejection led me to these micro betrayals one too many times. Deep down, it was not worth sharing what I thought back then because I knew it was the wrong environment, and I always knew better would come along. And because my attempt at truly pushing her to question her perspective was weak, she could easily brush the line of query my question prompted; her answer? Something along the lines of “yeah, but no.”

There was an inherent weakness and lack of complexity in her reasoning and who she was, which made her capacity to deal with what is really normal and regular human suffering quasi-non-existent.

Throughout history, humans have had a habit of suffering far worse than we do today. While our first-world nations continue to face problems — that is the nature of evolution and existence — most of us have not suffered the days of casual brutality and violence that used to be rampant just a few centuries back.

Our ancestors were shockingly proportionately more traumatised than we ever were or could be, in a way that was shockingly casually dismissive, and where people carried horrific baggage without ever the slightest inch of space to publicly acknowledge it. Therein lies the stigmatisation of mental “illness.” It was never illness in this sense, simply the ramifications of a world that not only traumatised people, but also, of course, as a continuation of this, could not provide healing for the crime and harm they had caused.

It was only logical to ask why, to be understanding — that is, to have inherent comprehension — to seek the genesis of this ramification. Because after we’ve asked the usual questions: how, when, what, we ask the one that matters most: Why.

While this “anecdote” is smaller in nature (there is obviously more that drives me than this event), however small, it’s still a witness to scope and vastness of the problem. This event disgusted me for the short-sightedness these people have, which led to a false illusion of personal depth and complexity that they people paraded around. These are the sheltered children whose worst tragedy is their parents’ semi-peaceful divorce, and whose height of angsty experience is a self-discovery journey to understand their own diverging sexuality. Now, do not misunderstand me, tragedy is tragedy, and as I explain, what matters is how you are affected by an event based on your scale of tolerance for it. The universe’s goal is to induce suffering for the sake of evolution in everyone, so if it is not perceived as suffering, there is no evolution. Therefore, it is suffering.

But there is a global scale of suffering that multiple people would simply not survive, and yet that is the everyday reality of others. Think of it this way: let’s say that there is an ocean that represents all of the possible suffering and degeneration that can be experienced, dished out, delivered, lived through, etc. It represents the totality of negative, destructive experiences and degrees of devolution that can be experienced by a living being. What these people have experienced, is a pond.

This girl, the one hearing voices, was the one with the genuine, unacknowledged trauma, unacknowledged harm that had been wreaked upon her, for it to have gotten to this point, unchecked, manifesting as destructive consequences. She was reaching out for a friend, because that is the person she knew and that she had around her. I personally have never had the issue she has, for no abuse leading to this specific type of response regurgitated the parts of my emotional reasoning that may be capable of such a response, and as I explain, we are redirected towards what we are capable of, what we have the potential for. So the fact that I did not suffer through something designed to create these kinds of responses, logically leads me to conclude that I never had the capacity for it to begin with.

The wider context to this story was these two girls, myself included, had met because of a boys band that was quite popular throughout Europe. This detail, however much it may seem unrelated, or send back the echo that this is a ridiculous or trivial matter (“A boys band? Really?”), does matter because the particular demographic this particular music industry project was designed to attract, was suffering girls and young women; girls and young women hurt or abused and neglected, and ignored all their lives, looking for the ultimate love and rescue in the form of a boyfriend, which the frontman of the band incarnated perfectly as a further detail. We’re talking about the kind of people who go through unfair suffering, and yet who never fell back into alignment by having the proper platform for them to re-establish some normalcy, and justice, in their life. For them to re-balance out the scale and get what they actually deserve: to be treated well. Think of it as the Justin Bieber or Bruno Mars of Europe, and you will get a better idea of the target demographic, except a bit less mainstream, and more “emo,” (again please bear with me for a minute, the point will emerge soon enough).

And yet, amid this group of supposedly knowledgeable and connected individuals who have a direct link back to the “darker” side of life because they have existed through it, what you get is this as a reaction to complexity, and consequences, of trauma: puzzlement, incomprehension, the floating and growing unacknowledged awareness that this level of suffering and abuse is beyond the tiny pool of suffering they’ve personally experienced.

It was infuriating because I had tried to express my own story, then, and I knew, in advance, that it would not work. Because the setting must be exactly right for it to work, apparently, it is not possible to simply come out with who you are and what you have inside. A few days prior to this, I had experienced a panic attack that was bad enough that it woke up my parents. It wouldn’t relent at the sight of them (normally, I would not show emotions, or anything betraying any kind of semblance of anything resembling the human heart around them, to tell you how bad it was), to the point they had to call an ambulance on me. It was ridiculous. Anyway. The angst was enough for me that I genuinely felt like I needed to speak about it to someone, and not that I didn’t need to speak about everything else to someone, but it was one of those things that stick out and isn’t part of the general

That person’s response? Uncertain side glances. Unease. Balking. Confusion. The same person who will confess to their own trauma readily — and have me be the first among the group to understand what she was alluding to — while behaving as if their suffering is the height of pain that has ever existed. If I remember correctly, her verbal response to my story was something close to “Ah, crap…”

I could not understand how someone who themselves has problems feels free to so casually talk about them in this entitled way spelling out deserving of being heard, while she herself had no willingness, nor even the ability, to do the same.

This behaviour is a symptom of ignorance and shortsightedness; it is unknowledgeable of the rest of the vastness of potential degeneration a living being can be put through. Because at the sight of actual profound suffering, such as the girl who tried to tell her friend she heard voices, the same person who also looked at me in this confused way.

People who behave as if the small corner of the world that is their life is the height of a possible experience, while neglecting, erasing, and dismissing everything else that goes beyond their comprehension of the world.

Worse of all, what it really does, is leave people who truly need the help, who are in desperate need of it, without support. If you were ever in this position, I understand.

The world is a worse place because the people who are victims of circumstances, unwanted and beyond their control, must eat their consequences for breakfast, lunch, and dinner, on top of it, suffer because the world is catastrophically ill-equipped to handle that. Despite the fact that we all suffer. You would think it would make some people kinder, but instead, they remain intolerant and short-sighted.

What I deal with on a dealt with on a daily basis and with my clients is exactly that. The complexity of life makes it so that most sob stories to me sound like a Tuesday. A lot of people are full of social repressive behaviours when they approach me, or rather, when they are approached in these areas. They constantly apologise for existing, and due to emotional and social isolation (which does not have to be physical but emotional and mental, the inability to actually connect with people due to too strongly diverging life paths), have no idea what they’ve experienced is either more common than they think, or they lack the perspective to fully understand it well because they are too plunged in it and live inside its prism to see the bigger picture.

Having experienced things that are proportionately worse, and having the skill to tackle them, I have dealt with a multitude of experiences to find a way out. Very few things scare me (of course, some do), and I’ve dealt with people that the world would label victims and some the world would label abusers or perpetrators. Neither scares me because both are fascinating instances of human psychology, and both are crucial to understand because both lead to the comprehensive and complex picture of existence and of human and global psychology.

In light of all this, it seems you’re a strong supporter of getting help, and getting therapy. Can you explain why therapy matters to you?

I like to label it introspection, and I have a complete step-by-step guide on how introspection goes, coupled with all my resources on the functioning of the mind.

The truth is, most people don’t want to get therapy. They want quick, easy solutions, and whenever they hear about what I do, they get frightened because of what it echoes in them. They know that introspection and resolving the “marks of the branding iron” (= the consequences of trauma) means looking at themselves, the pain and the angst caused by the dilemma they have, and truly look at what happened to them, and it terrifies them to have to face themselves in this way.

I’ve had one woman tell me that her “therapy” is going to thermal baths, that “whenever the pressure and stress get too high, she knows it’s time to go. But that’s not therapy, and while stress relieving techniques are fine, this isn’t a stress relieving technique, this is a repression technique because it pushes the crux of the dilemma to the back, unexamined, not put to rest. It’s a way for her to disconnect rather than to solve, resolve, and understand. To give you a better understanding of this, if she actually addressed the problems that bring her this stress, then found a solution to them, and then, after having found and applied the solution in practice, she practiced a self-soothing technique such as thermal baths, it would work better.

But as it is, what she’s doing is sending relaxation signals to an unresolved situation. When you or your mind responds with concern, or stress, to a particular situation, it means a specific resolution is sought after; something needs to be resolved, and more precisely, there is a particular outcome that you seek, which can put this distress to rest.

The above mentioned person’s “technique” misinterprets the stress as something other than what it is: which a signal that something is wrong and must be addressed. Instead of addressing it, she responds to it by sending false “everything is okay” signals at an unresolved problem via doing something relaxing.

The idea of addressing her problems was frightening to her. Facing and dealing with things frightened her, and I was not surprised to see that her life did not look the way she wanted it to look and that she was dissatisfied. Fortunately, I am no longer in the vicinity of this person, as they would not have let me help them, and they personally also had an unwanted influence on my life. Generally, however, this is not the way to go. Her problems are unresolved as she pretends that everything is okay, and this is not a good practice.

This approach is how you get a backlog of emotions that are undealt with, unresolved dilemmas, which then become projected trauma, when every single event in real time that even remotely resembles and emulates the negatively destructive and distressing event you experienced will regurgitate it from the depths from whence you pushed it back, and it will make your daily life a living hell, because it’s attempting to resolve itself, the original scenario that brought about the problem, by projecting itself onto new reality: onto new experiences, except now happening in the real world, within a new scenario, with new people. That is why it is best to deal with these things the moment they happen, and if, due to the circumstances, trauma and abuse always are dealt with, that can only happen years after the events, then it’s best to deal with these things as soon as they come up.

Ultimately, people misunderstand what therapy is. They think it’s a bunch of feel-good techniques like meditation, or, as this woman above mentioned to me, going to thermal baths. Whatever the method of oblivion chosen, actual therapy is about confronting the problem when it is regurgitated. As I mentioned above, it is rare to be able to solve it right away when it happens, which is always the case with complex or repetitive trauma.

But the re-creation of scenarios post-trauma that are meant to emulate the problem in order to solve it, these moments must always be seized upon to create resolution. Facing your negativity in the moment, when it happens, and finding the proper resolution for it, the satisfying outcome that will bring you catharsis and allow you to continue on your path unhindered: that’s therapy. That’s why it matters so much and must be properly understood.

A lot of our writers and readers care about self-improvement specifically, what do you think is the connection between the importance of therapy, and self-improvement?

To follow up on what I said above, another man told me that what he wanted was a million of the local currency, and a girlfriend. When he sensed my discomfort at the final one, bless him, he backed off and told me he was just joking (he was not, but was courteous enough to withdraw when he noticed my discomfort).

However, this simplistic understanding of the world, where your imagination funnel is limited in its dreaming up of the key to your life for you and gives you very clear-cut or black and white goals does away with the complexity of life, and it’s precisely the reason why you’re not obtaining what you want, because you miss out and skip on the complexity of the process to get to where you want to go. If you don’t know what it entails to get what you want, then how are you supposed to get there? If you don’t self-reflect, and understand and know yourself well enough, then you don’t know which bits of you are resurfacing when the time to make a decision comes.

That, is lack of self-awareness, and it’s the confusing plague we all go through. The only remedy, so to speak, is “therapy”;self-awareness obtained through introspection, self-knowledge, the true understanding of one’s self, which in truth involves knowing and becoming aware of the things you overlook on the daily. Because it always slips past your consciousness (awareness). Without this, there can be no improvement, only the delusion of it.

It’s important to mention it, because the mind, aka you, as I describe it, the subconscious is only the unacknowledged you, will often make these decisions without actually consulting you, you who is on the conscious front/in the conscious part, because deep down, you believe that if you are interrupted from your action, the interruption will have in mind to hinder you from accomplishing a specific end or goal you have in mind. I use this specific sentence structure, and all structures which may appear odd to you, on purpose, by the way.

This is the number one source of arguments in human connections: the unacknowledged self, YOU.

People want to have a better life, and that’s fantastic. But they also have no idea what it really takes to get there; what are the minute, precise, and complex steps from Point A to Point B that are required to reach the finish line?

And while it can be argued that baptism through fire and trial and error and real time learning are the stuff of life — I’ve certainly been put through the grinder, and what I know of the universe and life I derive from talent, wisdom, and direct personal psychological butchery — it does not have to be this way. Because trial and error only happens when we’re going in blind, when our only way to learn is by bumping against the negative consequences of what we do. But this to tell people that one does not need to struggle alone, and that one can seek out a third party to help; we aren’t alone on this planet, and we don’t need to go at it alone if we get help from another person.

Most importantly, there are certain times where it is impossible to do things entirely alone, because of the aforementioned issue with self-awareness; if you subtly, unbeknown to yourself, shield things from yourself which you are reluctant to admit and reveal to yourself, then you will miss out on crucial aspects of your emotional reasoning. And without knowing what is going on inside yourself, you will make decisions without consulting yourself, without being in perfect agreement; this is the opposite of an informed decision.

What we want is to be able to make informed decision, and that is precisely what self-improvement is about; confronting the things about yourself which may be less obviously problematic, the things you let slide, the things you shirk from acknowledging. And the resulting precise understanding and knowledge of, once again, not only yourself, but in this context, of what you can do to get to where to want to be in your life; not only that, but to also refine what that end goal even is and looks like for you in the first place. These are the things which will lead you towards genuine personal growth and magnificent progress.

And,’m bringing up this next point because I know a lot of people care about it, but, money. To you and your financial concerns and aspirations, I say; all roads lead to Rome. With genuine personal growth, which happens through introspection and actual therapy, hurdles in your life are removed, decision-making improves, and the energy taken up by these hurdles returns to you, leaving you free to make better and more informed decisions, and therefore, access a wealthier, happier life on all fronts.

When we talked previously, you mentioned building a community directly on your website to stay away from the whims of social media algorithms, a goal I wholeheartedly support. Can you tell us more about that?

I did open up a community centered around mental health. Whether that’s too much venting, find solutions to your problems and address dilemmas you’ve been stuck on, I want to normalise openness towards suffering. I want to make it clear that suffering is a common thing that happens, and that extreme abuse is also a lot more common than one likes to think.

This is about creating a community where your suffering is recognised and acknowledged, without being stigmatised or marginalised, and where we can learn how to solve that suffering. I want to acknowledge the quite logically predictable and natural consequences of trauma and abuse as both normal and predictable in the sense that they’re the logical outcome of it, and without creating the slightest stigma over suffering and/or abused people.

We’re here to establish that people who suffer, are abused, have horrific childhoods, etc, aren’t the exception to the rule, they’re much more common, albeit it isn’t normal in the sense of isn’t healthy, and when the world puts an official front onto everyone, and forces people to act a singular, uniform way, it erases the people who suffer, and it erases their suffering and the very much needed acknowledgement that is required in painful situations. It does the opposite of creating health. And that is exactly what I want to create with my community and with openness towards suffering: health.

I want the community section to be about having a space to express yourself honestly and openly, and by that, I mean that social conventions practice repression way too much. You’re encouraged to never speak your mind, to censure yourself when you speak, and not to come as you are. What I want is to create a space where you come out as you are; that way, whatever is inside you can actually be regurgitated. Find your place among a community of people who didn’t belong anywhere before this, and discuss interests you hadn’t been able to discuss with others prior to finding this.

Finally, the community has got most of the features of popular social media sites, so transitioning from another social media to my mental health community should be a smooth, familiar and recognisable process. And of course, while some private community will ask you to pay a fee to join, this is a free and open place for everyone who needs it and wants to join.

Some of the content you share on your website may be considered spiritual in nature, “metaphysical,” as you call it. What is your opinion on spirituality?

Spirituality is not the best term to describe what I do, but more importantly, neither is it the most appropriate term to describe this specific field and branch of existence. For this reason, I don’t particularly ‘care” about spirituality, and I never did.

What I really care about, however, is broadening and adjusting the understanding people have of this field: what it really is, is a blend between physics, philosophy, and psychology. As I explain, there can be no understanding of reality without all three of these fields, which, when all put together, create a complete understanding of the universe and of existence. This is what I like to call “the science of the universe.” It’s impossible to understand life without combining these fields together, which, when put together, form the larger field I’ve felt it best to label “metaphysics,” as well as “psychology.”

To be honest, the stereotypes around spirituality are so bad that one day, when sharing a popular article I wrote about Linux, which was so off topic to spirituality as can be! — To discredit me, the Linux fanboys tried to insult me by calling me names, and compared me to people who collect crystals, implying that, therefore, since I care about this specific branch of existence, I must be a neo-spiritual, I must be a tarot reader or crystal collector or whatever, and thus, whatever I say isn’t trustworthy. On a side note, the Linux community really is filled with obnoxious fanboys that are incredibly rude like that, and then they are surprised nobody cares to transition to their product, given their snob, gate-keeping attitude and refusal to face any kind of criticism.

It angered me to the point that I since then put up a line stating “PS: Not a crystal lover” in my Medium bio and have never taken it down ever since.

These misunderstandings worsen the field’s reputation. Because it’s a highly unregulated field, it hasn’t gone through any kind of public propaganda selling it as something that must be taken seriously, so people feel free to misunderstand it and act stupid around it. Ironically, however, I fail to understand how something labelled “spirit” ended up being so at odds with something beginning with the word “psyche.” At the end of the day, they are the same thing, and this is what I try to put forward and explain in my writing.

So, no, if we speak in terms of terminology, I wouldn’t describe what I do as being spirituality, and I prefer to give the definition of what I do and share, instead of just labelling it, that way people can understand for themselves what it is, and they can, in turn, understand it, and thus name it, however they want inside their own head. That being said, I am sure some will see it as spirituality. If what I call metaphysics and psychology is spirituality to others, that’s fine. What matters is that we know we’re discussing the same thing.

You mention that spirituality is still a highly unregulated field; do you believe it should? Or should science and spirituality meet somewhere in the middle?

Spirituality has definitely made a comeback in the last few years, and despite how unacknowledged it still is by the scientific community, this renewed interest conquering the mainstream was the next essential step that needed to happen for the field to be taken seriously in our modern world dominated by the premise that anything not proven to be true is assumed to be false. It is enough that, at this time, spirituality has become mainstream enough that it must be considered by people who are not part of the community.

That being said, making spirituality a regulated field would actually mean absorbing what it is trying to bring to the world and strip it of the advancement and progress it can bring. Spirituality brings something to the table that is being recognised precisely because it is not broken down by the specific shackling bars of academia.

While the world has been governed by academic standards and those of the scientific community ever since the backlash against the Church (and I don’t want anyone to misunderstand me, that was a crucial thing which needed to happen, and it was a step in the right direction, and towards evolution), the scientific community has neglected a greater aspect of existence, and this immense wedge has been covered by spirituality; its great advancement into the mainstream in latest years is proof of it, that people are hungry for what they know as the instinctual side of life, and which does not exclusively rely on demonstrating the existence of something through evidence of their physical manifestation. That is what I call sensing the vibes, and I will be discussing this point in greater details in the future.

I do, however, believe that, yes, the two fields can meet in the middle. I am a massive fan of academic research and still read papers in my free time (please don’t compare me to Hermione Granger, I just like to educate myself), and I don’t believe that scientific discoveries should ever be neglected. But the strict and sole focus on the physicality of existence with the disregard of everything else as the cost is a blatant mistake and the major flaw of the scientific community.

Neither field is ultimately wrong, because if there is one thing all of humanity has in common, it is the pursuit of truth. We all want to understand the world we live in better, so we can lead better lives. Just because our methods for getting there differ doesn’t mean we can’t get along, because we all are ultimately working towards the same goal, and each field can benefit from the knowledge and wisdom of the other. Each field can benefit from the positive aspects the other has to offer.

And the tools of choice used by both communities are exactly about that: the pursuit of truth. The acquisition of always greater and vaster life knowledge: the goal is expansion and evolution. We are all after the same thing, we all pursue the same thing because we are all part of this universe and declined from it.

There needs be no division between these fields, because regardless of how we go about it, we ultimately all want the same thing, which means we can all simply agree on that commonality so we may continue to strive towards that common, greater purpose.

Science is merely a tool to understand reality, and it needs not exclude “spirituality” due to this, and neither does “spirituality” seeks to exclude science, because at the end of the day, both fields are about the understanding of reality. That’s all.

Many thanks to Fildy for sharing her precious time in this conversation. I have read many of her works over the years, but one stands out in my memory — a remarkable piece published in my former publication, ILLUMINATION-Curated. I am sharing the link here because it remains a story worth revisiting, one that left a lasting impression on me:

The Jezebel Archetype: “Evil Women” And Their Sexuality

When a Bunch of Men With Sex Issues Write Women | Pt. 1 medium.com

You can learn more about Fildy’s work and connect with her via this landing page on my website. You may also check out her author platform reflecting her content and community-building activities.

Thank you for reading my interviews. I wish you a healthy and happy life.

Meaningful life lessons, relationships, health, and well-being are essential to me and my readers. Therefore, I focus on these topics by writing and curating insights from other writers, practitioners, and thought leaders.

I recently authored a book titled Train Your Brain for a Healthier and Happier Life and shared some sample chapters on this platform. You can find links to ten chapters through this introductory story:

Preface: “Train Your Brain for a Healthier and Happier Life”

Why I wrote this comprehensive book and how readers can benefit from it to improve their cognitive performance and…medium.com

Congratulations, ILLUMINATION Health and Wellness Network 🌟

I’m pleased that our Health and Wellness Network was announced as a bestselling publication on Substack in March 2025. I wrote a story about my strategy on Medium to guide freelance writers. Thank you for being part of our joyful and exciting journey.

To celebrate this milestone, I am offering a 50% discount to free subscribers who want to support our work, help this community grow, make health-related information accessible to everyone, and make a positive impact on society.

And I am pleased that two our founding members Dr Mike Broadly, DHSc and Aiden (Owner of Illumination Gaming) were also recognized as best-selling authors on Substack this month. You might check Aiden’s latest tutorial, which mentions it.

Thank you for being part of our joyful and exciting journey.

Our editors compile interviews in a collection. If you want to be interviewed, please leave a comment on this story or reach out to me via this form.

If you are a writer, you are welcome to join my publications by sending a request via this link. I support 36K writers who contribute to my publications on this platform. You can contact me via my website. If you are a new writer, you might check out my writing list to find some helpful stories for your education.

I invite you to subscribe to my newsletter, where I offer experience-based content on health, content strategy, and technology topics to inform and inspire my readers.

Leave a comment

Share ILLUMINATION Health & Wellness Network