ILLUMINATION Health & Wellness Network

ILLUMINATION Health & Wellness Network

ILLUMINATION Health & Wellness Network
Health and Wellness by Dr Mehmet Yildiz Podcast
Interactive Audio: How Impaired Autophagy Links Chronic Stress to Depression
1
15
0:00
-14:55

Interactive Audio: How Impaired Autophagy Links Chronic Stress to Depression

Insights from my decades of research and experience on autophagy (cellular cleaning), with mechanisms explained by a groundbreaking paper recently published in Nature
Dr Mehmet Yildiz's avatar
Dr Mehmet Yildiz
Jun 28, 2025
1
15
Share
Transcript

I prepared this interactive video as a supplement to my draft book chapter for Cellular Intelligence.

Here is the summary of the chapter I published on Medium.

Cellular Cleanup for Emotional Storms: How Impaired Autophagy Links Chronic Stress to Depression

Insights from my decades of research and experience on autophagy (cellular cleansing), with mechanisms explained by a groundbreaking paper recently published in Nature

(book preorder page)

Leave a comment

Share ILLUMINATION Health & Wellness Network

User's avatar
Join Dr Mehmet Yildiz’s subscriber chat
Available in the Substack app and on web

Discussion about this episode

User's avatar
© 2025 Dr Mehmet Yildiz
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture