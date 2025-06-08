Links to this story for Medium followers and our community blogs

Image courtesy of Dr Russell Carr

Dear readers, welcome to another weekend conversation for a delightful weekend read for those who enjoy peeling back the psychological layers, thinking more deeply, and exploring life’s bigger challenges with unique and meaningful perspectives from an expert in human psychology who deals with PTSD personally and professionally.

One of the purposes of our Health and Wellness Network, which is growing rapidly with thousands of new subscribers each month, is to give voice to authentic professionals and convey their valuable messages to our readers. This story can be relatable to anyone, so I believe you will find it helpful and eye-opening with fresh perspectives.

Today, I will introduce you to Dr

, one of my favourite authors on Medium and now on Substack. I met Dr Carr when he joined my former

and submitted heartfelt, insightful, helpful, memorable, and eye-opening stories. As I have a strong interest in mental health, Dr Carr’s stories deeply resonated with me.

I’ll never forget his story about his beloved dog Riley. This heartwarming and gorgeous-looking soul brought back memories of my own lovely dogs, Panther and Cambaz, who still visit me in my lucid dreams and bring me news from the beyond.

Here is a beautiful photo of Riley, described in this memorable story titled Riley: The Dog Love of My Life: Adopting a rescue rescued our family.

Photo by Dr Elizabeth Carr , wife of Dr Russell Carr

Let’s Meet Dr Russell Carr MD 🌟

Hi Dr Carr, tell us a bit about your background.

Hi Dr Yildiz, thank you for this opportunity. I’d like to briefly share my background with your readers, especially those interested in mental health, which, let’s be honest, touches all of us.

I’ve been a board-certified psychiatrist for almost twenty years and a psychoanalyst for fifteen years. I spent twenty years as a physician in the U.S. Navy and retired in 2019. During twenty years of active duty, I deployed as a general doctor to the Persian Gulf right after 9/11.

In 2008–2009, I deployed with the Army to Mosul, Iraq. From 2009 until I retired, I served in various leadership roles at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center, including Chief of Psychiatry from 2013 to 2016.

As an Associate Professor of Psychiatry at the Uniformed Services University of the Health Sciences, I taught and supervised medical students, psychiatry interns, residents, and psychology interns.

I directly treated or oversaw the mental health treatment of thousands of service members and their families. I published peer-reviewed papers on the treatment of combat-related PTSD and spoke at national and international conferences on PTSD and suicide in the military.

I worked very hard while I was in the military. My work ethic helped me gain leadership roles, but also helped me avoid my own PTSD. I’d developed it from my deployments to the Middle East, particularly the second one to Iraq. It also came from treating so many service members with PTSD, which is called vicarious traumatization.

I didn’t take care of myself like I should have, and I’ve paid the price for it. Besides PTSD and depression, I developed autoimmune symptoms that were all related to stress. The worst was a blood clot in my retinal artery that’s left me partially blind in my right eye.

Despite the stress, I was well on my way to a career in academic psychiatry, but by 2015, I decided it wasn’t what I wanted. Writing lingered in my mind, something I’d wanted to do in college. Back then, I majored in Russian Language and Literature and wanted to write fiction. But I knew that was a tough road. I lacked the confidence and also felt that, frankly, I had little to say and no life experience. So I buried that dream and went to medical school.

But around 2015, a patient I was treating said something that changed my life. He was a sniper, with many kills and a lot of guilt. “Doc, one thing I realized from war is that life is short. You have to go out and do what you want to do before someone turns your lights out. Because it can happen just like someone throwing a light switch.” That stuck with me and made me think of my long-lost desire to write.

I began writing again then and realized I now had plenty to say. Within a year of stumbling through teaching myself, I enrolled in the low-residency MFA program at Converse University in Spartanburg, South Carolina. I completed it during my final years in the Navy, graduating in 2018 with an emphasis in fiction and creative non-fiction.

Since I retired from the Navy in 2019, I’ve split my time between writing and running a private mental health practice with my wife. She’s a psychologist. We met in the Navy, where she served six years on active duty. We have a son who is currently in college.

Another rewarding thing I’ve done for the past two years is train Ukrainian therapists on treating combat-related PTSD. The director of a non-profit group read one of my papers and invited me to join her group’s efforts. I teach them online through Zoom. They range from being still in school to having years of experience. They’ve all been exceptional students and keep me on my toes.

The two most significant sources of appreciation I’ve ever experienced: soldiers in Iraq and therapists in Ukraine.

What do health and well-being mean to you?

Health and well-being mean living an authentic life. That means accepting your limits and living within them. We’re mortal beings, so we have to accept that, which is hard for most people. It means taking care of your body, because it’s all we have. It means accepting what you can and can’t do. It means accepting what you’ve been thrown into this life with, or without.

We all have shortcomings. It’s how we respond to them that matters. The more we can accept and dwell within them, the better. Otherwise, if we respond in defensive ways, like denying or overcompensating or numbing our pain with substances or otherwise living in shame, we avoid who we are and live an inauthentic life. Then, our suffering continues.

That doesn’t mean you can’t improve yourself, but you have to accept where you are first before you can improve, including you have to accept what’s realistic for you.

I give my patients a concrete example. Soldiers used to get this one. Let’s say you’re weight-lifting in the gym. You’re not that strong, like me, but you want to bench press three hundred pounds. You can’t walk in and start at three hundred pounds. It falls on you. Out of shame or embarrassment or feeling that lifting that much is the only thing that will make you a real man, you refuse to lower the weight. It just keeps crushing you.

But if you accepted you can bench eighty pounds comfortably, then you’ve found your starting place. Living authentically, you go into the gym, not caring what others think, not caring about any meaning for lifting just eighty pounds, and you work out with it. You are being you. You find you enjoy lifting eighty pounds more than you do getting crushed by three hundred, and you gradually start improving.

Accepting who we are is a hard lesson for everyone, in more abstract terms, which includes relationships. We’re social beings and need each other.

An important part of being with each other is knowing that we’ll inevitably disappoint each other. It’s important to know how to repair relationships in constructive ways. That often means accepting our failures, our limitations, if you will, and finding ways to reconcile with the other person, including accepting that person’s limitations.

But all that requires being vulnerable, which is scarier than combat for many, as evidenced by all the verbal and physical fighting that occurs in relationships.

Why did you choose this profession?

I chose psychiatry because people have always fascinated me. I’ve wanted to understand their decisions, their thinking. And when I was younger, like in high school, I wanted to understand girls. They were a vast mystery to me.

But I also wanted to help people. Severe mental illness, insanity, has always seemed to me the worst illness and the greatest mystery. We still don’t really understand it that well.

People who suffer from it can lose everything: their prior lives, their ability to function, their loved ones, themselves. They need the most help. I’ve always been drawn to trying to help those suffering from mental illness, such as schizophrenia, bipolar disorder, depression, anxiety, or PTSD.

I entered the military because of a long family tradition of military service. The TV show M.A.S.H. also contributed. I used to love that show growing up. I signed up for the Navy to pay for my medical school, but never imagined I’d stay in it for twenty years.

How do you work with your clients?

In technical terms, I prescribe medications and offer short and long-term psychodynamic psychotherapy, including psychoanalysis.

But in more personal terms, I try to meet patients where they’re at. I strive to be a fellow human being with them, not leading them but walking beside them in their suffering. I focus on their emotional experiences, and together, we work toward understanding themselves and their world better.

I prefer the word “patient” to “client.” It’s partly because I’m a physician, but not to create the power dynamic in a traditional doctor/patient relationship. Patient, derived from Latin, means “to suffer or endure.”

I want to walk beside, be with, the one who’s suffering. It’s still an asymmetric relationship, focused on the patient, but between two human beings, one trying to help the other.

What are your hobbies, or what excites or entertains you?

My wife and I own an Airstream. We love to travel around the country with it. We mostly stay in state and national parks, where we go hiking with our dog. But we also love to visit cities we haven’t been to before.

Recently, we took our Airstream to Texas. We had a great time, but the River Walk in San Antonio was crowded and caused my PTSD to flare. It gave me something to process and write about in my Substack newsletter.

We also watch streaming series together. A Handmaid’s Tale was a favorite, along with Yellowstone, The White Lotus, and True Detective.

I enjoy sports. I’ve watched Formula One ever since I had COVID the first time in late 2020 and binged on the Netflix show Drive to Survive. I also watch American football and cheer for my adopted home’s NFL team, the Baltimore Ravens. I can’t be a Washington Commanders fan because I grew up watching the Dallas Cowboys. If you follow the NFL, you understand.

Another hobby is studying languages. I majored in Russian in college. While in the Navy, we lived in Italy for three years, but my Italian is terrible. Lately, I’ve been studying Arabic. It’s really tough.

What are the top three books that have affected your life?

Catch-22.

I first read it in high school, and it turned my world upside down. It grabbed me and shook me and made me fall in love with literature. It’s funny and terrifying and wise. I’ve read it at least three more times since high school and keep returning to it.

What We Talk About When We Talk About Love.

I discovered Raymond Carver after college in the mid-nineties. His writing, and this collection in particular, made me fall in love with the short story form. “Why Don’t You Dance?” is still one of my favorite short stories.

Trauma and Human Existence.

Robert Stolorow, one of my mentors in psychoanalysis, wrote this book. It lays out the phenomenology of trauma in a way that still amazes me. I first discovered his writing while I was deployed in Iraq. I ordered this book on Amazon, then had it shipped to me in Iraq, and carried it with me everywhere as I treated soldiers suffering from PTSD.

He really opened my eyes to the inner experience of trauma, so much so that soldiers often said to me, “Wow, Doc. You get it.” It also helped me understand what was happening to me as I developed PTSD from being mortared, shot at, as I felt IED explosions, and lost patients to suicide.

Why do you write on Medium?

I stopped writing on Medium about a year ago. Its Boost Program initially seemed to value and promote good writing, but then it didn’t. I’m not sure what happened to it. I know you’ve written about frustrations you encountered with it as well. Because of that and also because I wanted more ability to advertise for readers outside of Medium, I shifted my focus to Substack. I’ve liked it much better.

I agree with your observations. Please tell us about your experience with Substack now. H ow do you find it?

Substack has been great. It’s a more flexible platform than Medium.

I’ve met more writers through it, and I can advertise my writing on other platforms easily from it, such as Facebook. I love how you can so easily interact with readers and other writers on it.

Plus, I have control of my subscription email list. The only drawback I’ve been working on is how to get new subscribers without paying for advertising.

I’ve tried many of the methods that Substack experts recommend, but they all rely on getting noticed within the Substack ecosystem.

In my experience, the vast majority of people reading and responding to notes and the other internal elements of Substack are other writers. Large numbers of readers or consumers haven’t flocked to the Substack notes or messages, like say on X, Bluesky, or Threads.

What are your values as a writer?

I value succinctness and lived experience in writing. I want to be in scenes right away without explanations or as minimal an introduction as possible.

Writing should pull me into the story by making me work a little to understand what’s going on, as if I were sitting in the scene itself, trying to figure out what people were up to. By succinct, I mean sentences that do multiple jobs at once: develop character, setting, and tension.

Writing should be efficient. That’s what I love about short stories, and why Anton Chekov and Raymond Carver are two of my favorite writers. Redundancy and unnecessary explanations make me want to move on.

Emotional vulnerability within writing is also very important to me. I want to see characters and writers struggle with how they feel. That doesn’t mean a lot of internal dialogue. Some help, but I want to see the hesitation, the ambivalence in what they do. It’s hard to show those in action. They have to build throughout the course of the story or essay.

Despite being a psychiatrist, or maybe because I am one, I don’t want pages of thoughts as an explanation for someone’s experiences. When people think that way, give themselves lengthy explanations, they’re usually being defensive, trying not to say what they really feel and could say in a few words.

Of course, that’s necessary to show when someone is being defensive, but it can bore me with its guarded emotional expression. Being able to show the nuances of how someone feels, through action and perhaps some internal dialogue, is a fundamental skill.

How do you connect with your readers?

In concrete terms, I advertise, mostly on Facebook, sometimes on X, and study the data from those ads to understand who my audience is.

In more personal terms, I try to be as vulnerable in my writing as I can. I write about my suffering, the suffering of others, and my involvement with it as honestly as I can.

For instance, I’ve written about the suicide of a patient I had while I was in Iraq. He was a young soldier with a wife and small children back home. I shared how it impacted me, his unit, and others on the base. It crushed me, and it’s something I still think about.

I write about it so I don’t feel so alone with it, but also hoping that, if other providers or people have lost someone to suicide, my experiences resonate with them and help them feel less alone. And maybe someone will decide to stay alive because of what I’ve written.

Why did you join ILLUMINATION, and how do you find it so far?

I started with ILLUMINATION when I was on Medium. I wrote for a few of your publications and enjoyed the interactions with you and your staff. I’ve only recently found you again on Substack. I’ve been exploring all the resources ILLUMINATION has for writers and for those interested in health and wellness. There’s a lot there, and it looks like there’s also a large community of subscribers. I like what your subscriptions offer.

Who are some writers you follow on Medium or Substack?

On Substack, I follow several fiction writers:

,

,

, and

. They’re some of our greatest living fiction writers.

I’ve also become Substack friends with

and

. Judith suffered a catastrophic brain injury from a car accident and writes about her recovery. Adam had a severe stroke several years ago and writes about what he learned about life from the experience.

I also read

, who has PTSD from his experiences in the Navy, like I do. Finally, I also read and follow The Scattered Scholar. He translates Arabic poems. I believe he lives in Iraq, where I went with the American military in 2008–2209. I’m studying Arabic and Iraq, and use their poem translations to deepen my understanding and improve my Arabic.

What are your top five stories that you want to share with your audience and why?

1. What is it like to have a mental illness from the inside? I think most people who haven’t experienced severe mental illness don’t understand what it’s like. I can offer them insights about it as a psychiatrist and as someone who’s struggled with my own PTSD and suicidal thoughts.

2. The importance of taking care of yourself. I didn’t take care of my own mental health for years and have paid a price for it. I want others to learn from my mistakes.

3. What military life is like. There are too many myths perpetuated out there, in the movies and otherwise. I want to give people a sense of what it’s really like to spend twenty years in the military, including the terror, but also the joys, friendships, boredom, regrets, and the isolation from the rest of America.

4. The impacts of suicide on others. Unless you’ve lived through a close friend or relative committing suicide, you haven’t experienced the loss, sadness, and also the shunning and stigmatization that comes with it. If a family member commits suicide, you learn who your genuine friends are and who shames you. I want to help break down those barriers and create sympathy for the survivors.

5. How important we are to each other. We’re social beings and all interconnected. We experience ourselves and the world within the context of those who surround us. It’s important for people to understand that and accept each other and think of each other more.

What are the success factors for you as a writer?

Revision is essential for me as a writer. I get the basics of a story or newsletter out onto a Word document first, then I can work with it. That phase of reading and editing and reading again is where I do my best work. It’s the most difficult aspect and the most rewarding. It’s what I love about writing.

Just as important for me, though, is feedback from other writers. I’ve been in a local writing critique group for almost six years now. None of us writes in the same genre, but we’re all expert readers and know how to give constructive feedback. Whenever I think I can’t get a piece any better, I let them read it. They always point out great ways to improve it, and then I go back to work.

I also attend workshops whenever I can, maybe once a year. Those are great for feedback, for craft lectures, and simply for the camaraderie of other writers. I also sometimes keep in touch with new friends from them for a while. We support each other with words of encouragement and continue to critique each other’s work.

I always offer to keep giving people feedback after we leave those workshops because it helps me learn if I critique other people’s work as well.

What do you recommend to the new writers?

Funny, I still consider myself a new writer. So, most should take my advice with a grain of salt.

For craft, study the writers you like. Figure out how they do things, like build tension, use dialogue, and start and end a story. But I think even more important is to write and get feedback from people.

I’ve never been able to improve my writing by myself. We all have blind spots, and thus don’t see problems where we don’t know they exist. It’s easy to think something you’ve worked on for hours and hours is good, even great, and not see where its flaws exist.

Getting another writer’s constructive feedback is always important and is what helps me improve. Finally, critique other writers’ works. You learn a lot about writing by looking for problems in someone else’s work.

What are your plans as a writer or as a professional?

For my Substack newsletter, continued growth in free subscribers would be a success. It’s also important to be another voice out there supporting mental health care and pushing back against the shame and stigma that still exists around it.

Writing my Substack newsletter also helps me improve as a writer because I work on sharing my own feelings there, something that can be hard to do, particularly about my own traumatic experiences and suicidal thoughts. If a few people, or even one, decide to get help after reading my newsletter, then it’s a success.

My primary passion in writing is fiction. Getting my short stories and novels published would be a very satisfying success. I don’t want to self-publish. I’d rather go traditional, either an Indie press or bigger. The publishing industry is hard to get into. Just finding an agent can be tough, something I haven’t done yet. So there are a lot of challenges, or opportunities, ahead in my writing still.

For three or four years, I’ve been working on a novel around one idea. An American soldier deserts in Iraq and lives with an Iraqi family. It’s a cultural encounter, Dances With Wolves idea. I’ve studied Arabic for it.

I’ve written drafts of at least three different versions, but ultimately scrapped them because they were flawed in various ways. I recently finished a version based on feedback from the others. It seems good enough to keep, so I’m about to start the revision process. That’s where I do most of my work, in revision, so it might take a year or more.

In the meantime, I took a break from it and wrote a short story that wasn’t related to it at all. I just sent it out to sixty literary magazines, and I’m waiting for the rejections to roll in.

I hope to get it and maybe a few more short stories published to build my resume and then get this novel published. After that, I’ll likely return to short story writing, which is what I love.

Many thanks to Dr Rusell Carr for allocating his precious time to connect with you. You can follow him on Medium and subscribe to his newsletter, A Psychiatrist Returns from War, on Substack. You can also visit his website.

I leave you with one of his unforgettable stories on Curated Newsletters:

Navigating the Abyss: When a Navy Helicopter Plunged into the Ocean

Struggling with powerlessness in the face of a maritime tragedy

