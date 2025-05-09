Answering the Hard Question of “Is Substack Too Good to Be True?”

Image designed by the author

What Is “ Enshittification " and Why Does It Matter for Our Wellbeing, Creativity, & Productivity?

It is not difficult to feel something has gone wrong with the apps and platforms we once loved. They were places where creativity flourished, connections deepened, and communities thrived. However, they make us sad, anxious, addicted, and dissatisfied, affecting our mental health and well-being.

Over time, some platforms and apps have lost their charm, leaving us to wonder why everything feels transactional, cluttered, stressful, boring, annoying, frustrating, and so artificial.

This observable decay is not just a coincidence or a natural progression of technological growth. It is something else, a more nuanced design model. I have understood it through years of research and observation in the technology domain.

In 2022, Cory Doctorow (writer, blogger, and activist) coined a memorable term to describe the predictable, almost inevitable process by which digital platforms degrade as they pursue profit at the expense of user experience.

The word enshittification didn’t just resonate — it exploded. In 2023, the American Dialect Society crowned it Word of the Year. Macquarie Dictionary echoed the choice in 2024 as Australia’s Word of the Year. Even Merriam-Webster and Dictionary.com have now etched it into official vocabulary. What began as internet slang is now linguistic canon.

Doctorow didn’t just coin a term; he gave us a diagnosis for the modern internet’s midlife crisis. Enshittification has become the go-to framework for scholars and journalists trying to understand why our favorite platforms feel like haunted malls.

From Facebook to Google to Amazon to X, the script is the same: start useful, go viral, then slowly turn into a monetized maze of misery.

The concept has appeared everywhere—from op-eds to podcasts—fueling debates about whether it is time to regulate the algorithms, rewrite the rules, or just start over. Because if this is the digital future, it might be time to request a refund.

Some journalists preferred the term crapification — yes, it is in Urban Dictionary with a different meaning. Collins Dictionary took it a step further, linking it to enshittification as part of a grim pattern: everything online starts great, then slowly turns to junk.

From my perspective, enshitification is not a passing trend but a structural outcome of surveillance capitalism, where user experience is inevitably sacrificed for data extraction and profit maximization.

At a high level, the concept of enshittification describes a familiar digital lifecycle: platforms begin with genuine appeal, offering value, creativity, and community to attract users. In the early days, the user was king. But as growth accelerates and pressure from investors intensifies, priorities shift.

Gradually, platforms pivot from serving users to extracting from them. Every design change, algorithm tweak, and policy update begins to serve revenue over relationships. The product becomes less about experience and more about monetization.

What starts as a public square slowly morphs into a shopping mall, affecting our mental health.

This isn’t a bug in the system. It is the system working as designed for profitability. Under extractive capitalism, platforms don’t collapse overnight. They corrode through a thousand tiny compromises, not in one sweeping act.

Why Some Say Substack Is Too Good to Be True — And What I’ve Observed So Far as an Ethnographic Researcher

Among digital thinkers, a quiet skepticism simmers: Is Substack truly different, or is it just early in the exact lifecycle that consumed every platform before it?

Respected voices like Ben Thompson, Cory Doctorow, and Casey Newton have raised valid concerns. They point to familiar patterns — platforms that begin as creative sanctuaries but eventually shift toward monetization at the expense of user trust.

The fear is that Substack, too, might one day bend to investor pressures: algorithmic feeds, intrusive ads, or monetization-first pivots.

And they are not wrong to wonder. After all, the digital world tends to follow a lifecycle — innovation, explosion, consolidation, and eventual extraction.

Even the most promising platforms can erode under the weight of scale. History teaches us that creative independence often loses out to systemic demands for growth.

But here is what I have observed — not just as a user, but as a participant in a living digital culture as a writer, reader, editor, and community builder:

Substack feels different now because it is different now. It prioritizes writers, champions clarity over clicks, and places trust where most platforms have installed friction.

That is not a marketing pitch — it is an ethnographic truth visible in how communities form, how audiences engage, and how creators thrive without chasing virality for income.

Of course, this moment is fragile.

The deeper question is not if Substack will evolve — it will. The real question is how.

Will it evolve in a way that honors the people who built its culture — writers, thinkers, artists — or will it follow the same path as platforms that began with promises and ended in extraction?

I remain cautiously optimistic.

This is not because I believe Substack is immune to enshittification but because I believe its founders ,

and

, understand the stakes and show their leadership to prevent it.

They have built something that feels unusually aligned with the core values of long-form thinking, nuanced discourse, creator ownership, diversity, inclusion, and equality, which matter. They articulated these values so well that they convinced us. Therefore, so many smart people have suddenly come to Substack in recent years.

But good intentions are not a safeguard. Vigilance, transparency, and public accountability are.

If Substack succeeds long-term, it won’t be because it escaped the laws of platform gravity. It will be because it found a way to resist them — deliberately, consistently, and with respect to the people who write and read here as its true north.

That’s why I’m here endorsing it to my hard-earned audience, bringing them to this remarkable platform, introducing them to authentic writers in a wonderful culture. Yes, I will stay until I see the signs of enshitification. This is not because Substack is perfect, as no platform is, but because, unlike mainstream media, it still gives us something rare: a digital space where writing matters more than reach.

Now, I will introduce and summarize the concept behind these concerns based on my recent scholarly reviews of the digital evolution and forty-plus years of observations in the rapidly evolving technology field.

What Is E nshittification and Why Does It Matter

The Lifecycle of E nshittification : Why the Platforms We Loved Are Failing Us

Cory Doctorow’s theory of enshittification reveals an unsettling truth: most digital platforms follow the same slow death spiral. It is a three-phase lifecycle — starting with user delight, shifting to business optimization, and ending in pure extraction, annoying them.

We’re not just theorizing anymore. We’re living with this annoyance that is impacting our lives negatively.

From social apps to search engines, the signs are everywhere. Some platforms are deep in the final phase, and others are on the brink. I will break it down with real-world examples so you will recognize it instantly.

Phase 1: User-Centric Beginnings

The first phase is a golden era where platforms go out of their way to attract users. They achieve this by offering excellent services, nurturing creativity, and building genuine social connections. This is when social media platforms feel magical and empowering.

Remember the early days of Facebook? It was a place to reconnect with old friends, share genuine moments, and discover fascinating communities.

Instagram, too, felt like a creative playground for photographers and artists before it became dominated by influencer marketing.

In its infancy, YouTube was a repository of authentic, often quirky content that felt genuinely user-driven.

This phase aims to expand the user base, establish trust, and gain loyalty. But beneath the surface, thought leaders believe that the seeds of enshittification are already being planted.

Phase 2: The Monetization Shift

As platforms mature, their priorities begin to shift. Once a solid user base is established, the focus turns to monetization. Ads start infiltrating the experience, but do so carefully and gradually to avoid scaring away users.

Facebook’s gradual shift from a community-focused network to an advertising giant was not an overnight change. It happened incrementally, through algorithm tweaks and feature changes that slowly prioritized paid content over organic posts. Instagram followed a similar trajectory, subtly nudging users towards ads and influencer culture.

This is the phase where we start to sense that something is amiss. The quality of our experience begins to degrade. Organic reach for creators and small businesses diminishes, forcing them to pay just to be seen. The algorithms that once connected us to content we loved now prioritize content that generates revenue.

Phase 3: Extraction and Exploitation

The final phase is where enshitification reaches its peak. Platforms become aggressive in their pursuit of profit, abandoning the very qualities that made them successful in the first place.

Consider YouTube today. Ads are everywhere — unskippable, unavoidable, increasingly disruptive, and some are misleading and toxic. Watchers are upset, and creators find themselves navigating a labyrinth of demonetization rules, where even slightly controversial or nuanced topics can result in lost revenue.

The platforms that once celebrated creative freedom have become a maze of restrictions designed to maximize profits for advertisers. This affects the mental health of authentic creators.

Twitter’s recent trajectory, especially under Elon Musk’s ownership, illustrates this phase vividly. It has strayed far from its original promise of free and open communication by pushing paid subscriptions and diminishing the visibility of non-paying users. Worst, now, toxic accounts like online trolls cannot even be blocked from seeing our content. They can trace member accounts.

Users feel exploited on these platforms, and some leave altogether disappointed to prevent their mental health.

The Global Relevance of Enshittification

The pattern I introduced is not limited to just one or two platforms. It is not an isolated case. It reflects a broader crisis in how digital spaces are governed and monetized.

We are witnessing the enshittification of platforms globally through aggressive data extraction, excessive advertising, or manipulative design choices.

From India to Greece, the pattern repeats itself. In China, where platforms like WeChat and Douyin dominate, commercialization and censorship often go hand in hand, eroding their initial appeal.

Meanwhile, platforms like Instagram and TikTok are increasingly shaping culture, creativity, and even politics in the United States — yet their enshittification is undeniable.

What makes this phenomenon particularly insidious is that it thrives on our dependence. Yes, the human brain and mind get addicted to them as they hijack our dopamine system. We rely on these platforms for connection and entertainment, information, education, financial survival, and even health advice. And yet, as they degrade, our experiences worsen.

Can We Reverse Enshittification?

Reversing enshittification isn’t impossible — but it’s not easy either. It requires more than tweaks to existing systems; it calls for a deeper reimagination of how digital platforms are designed, governed, and incentivized. It requires beyond-the-box thinking and approach, as Substack is currently doing.

In addition to emerging platforms like Substack, decentralized alternatives like Mastodon or PeerTube offer hopeful prototypes — spaces built around community values rather than surveillance and scale. Yet, they remain largely marginal, in part because they lack the network effects, usability polish to some extent, and cultural gravity of Big Tech.

Policy and regulation present another avenue. Antitrust action, data protection laws, and platform transparency mandates could slow or reverse some extractive tendencies. However, political will is fragile, and public understanding of these issues is often shallow, making systemic change a steep climb.

Most platforms follow a predictable arc: from user-first innovation to investor-driven extraction. Without civic, regulatory, or cultural resistance, that trajectory becomes destiny.

But awareness is the first line of defense. If users recognize the pattern and demand alternatives built on trust, dignity, and long-term value, then course correction is possible, not guaranteed.

The digital future isn’t written in code. It’s written in choices. As Cory Doctorow wisely said, “Enshittification is a choice.”

The Critical Point for Consideration

The true revelation about enshittification is not that it happens but that it happens systematically and predictably.

It is not a bug in the system; it is the system itself.

The very structure of monetization, especially in surveillance capitalism, guarantees that platforms will eventually turn against their users and exploit them.

Recognizing this pattern is the first step toward reclaiming the digital spaces we love and protecting our sanity. As we become more aware of the forces shaping our online experiences, we can begin to imagine — and demand — something better for our well-being.

Will Substack Be Affected by Enshittification?

Substack’s growth has been remarkable, attracting independent writers who seek refuge from platforms mired in algorithmic interference and advertising noise. It is a home for thought leaders such as Dr Mercola, who were banned for telling their truth that the public needed as an alternative source of information.

Substack’s innovative model — a subscription-based approach that empowers creators to reach their audience directly — appears resistant to enshittification. But history shows us that the pressures of growth, profitability, and influence might erode even the purest intentions.

As Substack continues to expand, investors' pressure to increase revenue might inevitably mount. Introducing additional features like premium discovery, payment prioritization, and even subtle algorithmic optimization could gradually shift the platform’s focus from empowering writers to maximizing profitability. I hope this doesn’t happen.

The spirit of Substack — putting creators first — still shines through. But as with any growing platform, staying true to that mission will demand ongoing care, clarity, conviction, and affirmative action. The path ahead for Substack isn’t without pressure, but also full of promise.

I’m hopeful that two caring and competent leaders of Substack,

and

will continue championing the values that drew so many of us here: creative freedom, ownership, and a belief that good content still matters in a diverse and inclusive culture.

Substack’s story is still being written. I am excited to read it as a creator and reader. The choices made here will determine whether it remains a true sanctuary for creators and readers or drifts toward the fate of platforms that forget their souls.

But one thing is clear: the world still needs a place where authentic writing leads, not robotic or biased algorithms. Let’s hope Substack continues to be that place.

Thank you for reading my perspectives. I wish you a healthy and happy life.

