ILLUMINATION Health & Wellness Network

ILLUMINATION Health & Wellness Network

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Dr Albert Jones's avatar
Dr Albert Jones
5dEdited

This outstanding article captures the harmful effects of corrupt digital platforms on our mental well-being with remarkable clarity. I’ve rarely seen someone articulate this reality so eloquently—thank you, Dr. Yildiz. I first came across the term enshittification in Australia last year, but I wasn’t aware of Cory Doctorow’s broader work until reading your reflections, which I also encountered on Medium.

Your piece gave me a renewed sense of hope, seeing thought leaders and even journalists raising awareness with such depth. I, too, chose Substack for similar reasons. Like you, if I detect signs of corruption or unethical practices, I will not hesitate to walk away.

I left social media years ago, but recently returned to LinkedIn and X following your suggestion to use them simply to share meaningful content and newsletters from platforms like Medium and Substack. Still, both platforms (X & LinkedIn) pressure me daily to upgrade to paid features—yet I’ve resisted, as I no longer trust their intentions. In contrast, I have upgraded on Medium and Substack to support several writers whose work I truly value.

Thank you again for sharing your scholarly leadership insights. In my view, this article is more than deserving of widespread distribution. I am glad you published it on Medium and your website. While it focuses on Substack, the message is equally relevant for Medium and other platforms, especially as it seeks to resist the same corrupt forces and stand for a healthier digital space, especially Medium branding itself as the better part of the Internet recently. Thank you for making me a contributor to your network. I am grateful for your recognition, mentorship, and support.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Dr Mike Broadly's avatar
Dr Mike Broadly
5d

Dr Yildiz, I first encountered the term enshittification last year when it was chosen as Australia’s Word of the Year—a moment that gave me both a chuckle and pause for reflection. At the time, I appreciated its sharpness but wasn’t fully aware of the depth behind the concept or its origin.

Discovering that Cory Doctorow not only coined this term but also continues to explore it through thoughtful analysis on Medium was an unexpected delight. Kudos to him for articulating the layered process of platform degradation with such intellectual precision. I particularly appreciate your own scholarly framing of his work, which not only contextualizes the term but also presents a compelling systems-level understanding of digital platform dynamics.

Your reflections helped clarify the broader implications of enshittification and why platforms often shift from serving users to exploiting them. Like you, I genuinely hope that Substack resists the gravitational pull of that third phase. Thus far, it remains one of the few spaces where writers and readers feel a sense of genuine autonomy and respect.

Thank you again for this enlightening piece and for championing transparency in the digital world.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
15 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Dr Mehmet Yildiz
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture