ILLUMINATION Health & Wellness Network

ILLUMINATION Health & Wellness Network

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Dr Mike Broadly's avatar
Dr Mike Broadly
1dEdited

Thanks for writing this piece, Dr Yildiz! Neurofeedback is also part of my research so this chapter was special for me. I am glad you distilled it and make so easy for the public to grasp it. I will not be surprised if this book becomes a bestseller soon as I haven't seen a book simplifying the brain and cognitive science so efficiently with rigor and without overwhelming the reader with citations. You walk your talk and it will resonate with the readers. Thank you for making me a contributing author for this wonderful network. I am very grateful to your support and I will support your mission. Keep shining and illumination us, mate 🌟

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Aiden MC's avatar
Aiden MC
1d

I read your 500+ pages and listened its audio on my Google Play but did not get a chance to write a review about it Dr Yildiz because my review might end up on 100 pages so I am trying to distill my notes as I have never read such an impactful book about the brain before which was so easy to understand giving me many aha moments.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 more comment...

No posts

© 2025 Dr Mehmet Yildiz
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture