In this chapter of “Train Your Brain for a Healthier and Happier Life,” I will summarize the key points of the science, technology, and clinical practice of neurofeedback. This method, with technological tools, enables us to train our brain’s electrical activity for enhanced mental health, improved cognitive performance, and emotional balance.

I wrote this chapter to offer a practical and science-based introduction to neurofeedback for readers who want to understand how brainwave training works as a valuable tool in their wellness journey.

Whether you are dealing with anxiety, attention issues, sleep disturbances, or wish to sharpen your mental focus, neurofeedback offers a non-invasive way to explore your brain’s potential. While this technique is not a cure-all, it has helped me and many people gain better control over their mental states — and it may help you, too.

What is neurofeedback?

Neurofeedback is a type of biofeedback that enables us to learn how to regulate our brain activity. It works by measuring brainwaves through sensors placed on the scalp and providing real-time visual or audio feedback to a person.

Through repetition and learning, you can train your brain to produce healthier, more desirable patterns of brain activity.

For example, someone who experiences high anxiety might train their brain to increase alpha waves (associated with calmness and relaxation) while reducing high beta waves (associated with hyperarousal).

This technique has been used for decades, even before the technologies associated with it were invented. I started using it in the early 1980s, inspired by Jose Silva and my meditation mentors. Therefore, I meditate three times a day, which alters the biochemistry and structure of my brain.

Different brainwave frequencies serve distinct roles in shaping our thoughts and emotions. Here is a quick summary:

Delta (1–4 Hz): Linked to deep sleep, restoration, and unconscious processes. Theta (4–8 Hz): Enables creativity, emotional processing, and early sleep stages. Alpha (8–13 Hz): Promotes relaxation, focus, and readiness usually in meditative practices. Beta (13–30 Hz): Supports active thinking, attention, and problem-solving. Gamma (30–100 Hz): Associated with high-level cognition, memory integration, and awareness.

How does it work, and why do we need neurofeedback?

By identifying which brainwave patterns are too dominant or underactive, neurofeedback can help us restore balance.

For example, children with ADHD may show excessive theta and not enough beta activity, which impairs attention. Training these children to increase beta waves and reduce theta waves has been shown to improve attention, reduce impulsivity, and enhance academic outcomes.

Similarly, those dealing with insomnia or anxiety may benefit from increasing their alpha activity.

Neurofeedback sessions are typically supervised by trained clinicians who place electrodes on the scalp in specific regions based on the targeted outcomes.

These placements follow the international 10–20 system, which correlates electrode positions with specific brain regions. For example:

· Frontal lobes: Involved in focus, planning, and emotion regulation. · Temporal lobes: Support memory and auditory processing. · Parietal lobes: Assist with spatial reasoning and problem-solving. · Sensorimotor cortex: Helps with attention and movement coordination.

Depending on the condition being addressed, clinicians may use different protocols. For instance, Alpha-theta training promotes deep relaxation and creativity. · SMR (sensorimotor rhythm) training is helpful for focus and calming the nervous system. · Beta training enhances alertness and executive function.

Many clinical studies have shown that neurofeedback may be beneficial for mental health conditions such as ADHD, anxiety, depression, epilepsy, insomnia, PTSD, and learning disorders.

Neurofeedback has also been used to help people on the autism spectrum, improve performance in musicians and athletes, and assist in recovery from stroke or brain injury.

Yet, despite its promise, neurofeedback is not a guaranteed solution.

Neurofeedback has its pros and cons. Although it is a non-invasive procedure, its validity has been questioned due to a lack of conclusive scientific evidence.

Some people respond better than others. The training process can be slow, requiring weeks or months to show meaningful improvement.

Neurofeedback treatment or therapy is relatively expensive compared to other alternative therapies and is not always covered by insurance in some countries where I have visited or worked. Some private health insurers may offer partial rebates for the initial QEEG and ERP assessment.

QEEG stands for Quantitative Electroencephalography. It is a sophisticated brain mapping tool that records your brain’s electrical activity and transforms it into color-coded images and data points. You can think of it as a brain performance report card, helping practitioners see how different areas of your brain communicate and function.

ERP stands for Event-Related Potentials, which is a method used to measure brain responses to specific stimuli, such as a visual or auditory signal. It demonstrates how quickly and accurately your brain processes information, which is particularly helpful when evaluating attention, memory, or emotional reactivity.

Together, QEEG and ERP assessments provide a personalized roadmap for treatment. They help clinicians determine the most suitable neurofeedback protocols and electrode placements for training, offering a data-driven starting point.

While not all health funds cover these assessments, some progressive private insurers may support them as part of preventative or mental health plans.

Additionally, while neurofeedback has been the subject of numerous studies and clinical trials worldwide, further high-quality research is needed to establish its place in mainstream healthcare.

Even so, as brain-computer interface technologies (BCI) continue to evolve, the future of neurofeedback appears promising.

Nowadays, virtual reality environments and portable EEG devices are making neurofeedback more accessible and engaging.

EEG devices (electroencephalography) are tools that measure the brain’s electrical activity through electrodes placed on the scalp.

These high-tech devices record the brain’s electrical signals, which appear as patterns on a graph or digital display.

Mental health clinicians and neurologists use them to diagnose various psychiatric or neurological conditions. They also monitor brain activity, and scientists, technologists, or engineers develop brain-computer interfaces.

I used them in labs and clinical settings. I found them evolving rapidly, thanks to studies by scientists, designs by engineers, and the curiosity of clinicians to utilize them to support their clients.

As we learn more about individual brainwave patterns, protocols will likely become more personalized and effective.

Action Tips

You do not need to be a scientist or a therapist to start exploring neurofeedback. Here are some tips:

If you are curious, begin by consulting a qualified neurofeedback practitioner in your region. Ask about their experience, the protocols they use, and the goals they target.

Consider starting with a QEEG (quantitative EEG) brain mapping session. This helps identify your brain’s current activity patterns and may inform a more personalized training plan.

Track your progress and stay consistent. Most protocols require a series of sessions, typically 20–40, and benefits accumulate over time.

Complement neurofeedback with mindfulness, meditation, physical activity, and high-quality sleep hygiene. Remember, the brain needs three types of rest. It also requires four types of workouts and three types of nutrition.

Balanced rest, workout, and nutrition can enhance the effects and make them longer-lasting.

Be patient. Neurofeedback is about learning, and learning takes time as we need to rewire our brains and reset our minds. Think of it as training a muscle — your brain’s flexibility improves with repetition and feedback.

When used wisely and with guidance, neurofeedback can be a transformative tool for enhancing mental clarity, emotional stability, and improving brain function. It is not magic, but it has scientific backing and is worth understanding.

Klimesch, W. (1999). “EEG alpha and theta oscillations reflect cognitive and memory performance.” Brain Research Reviews, 29(2–3), 169–195. Egner, T., & Gruzelier, J.H. (2004). “Language-related brain activity revealed by independent component analysis.” Clinical Neurophysiology, 115(1), 131–139. ​ Fries, P. (2009). “Neuronal gamma-band synchronization as a fundamental process in cortical computation.” Annual Review of Neuroscience, 32, 209–224. Marzbani, Marateb, and Mansourian. (2016). Neurofeedback: A Comprehensive Review on System Design, Methodology, and Clinical Applications. Basic and Clinical Neuroscience, 8(3), 143–158.​ Niedermeyer’s Electroencephalography: Basic Principles, Clinical Applications, and Related Fields (Hardcover Book) — 2010, and also paper by Niedermeyer & da Silva, “Electroencephalography: Basic Principles, Clinical Applications, and Related Fields,” 2005, in a paperback journal.​ Neurofeedback in the Treatment of Developmental Trauma: Calming the Fear-Driven Brain (10th Anniversary Edition) by Sebern F. Fisher (Author), Bessel van der Kolk (Foreword)

