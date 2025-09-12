My friends from Medium can read this story via this link and engage with it there.

Image screen capture from HubPages for an article by Dr Mehmet Yildiz published on 12 September 2025, but removed as explained in this story. Check out his blog post for future updates.

Thirty years ago, I shared my first article about meditation, reflecting my hypothesis in the cognitive science discipline, on a digital bulletin board in the United Kingdom.

Back then, meditation was viewed as fringe, suspicious, even dangerous. My post was removed, and my account was banned for life. The moderators labeled it “unscientific” and offensive.

That rejection stung, but I accepted it as part of the times. In those days, neuroscience had not yet caught up to meditation. We did not have MRI scans showing cortical thickening or PubMed papers mapping the chemistry of stress reduction.

Fast forward three decades. We now have tier-one peer-reviewed research proving that meditation changes brain structure and biochemistry, lowers cortisol, improves neuroplasticity, and may even protect against dementia. The science is precise. The stigma should be gone.

Or so I thought.

On September 11, 2025, I received a cheerful email from HubPages celebrating my 15th anniversary on their platform. The message was warm and congratulatory:

“Hi Mehmet Yildiz,

You have hit a pretty impressive milestone — your 15-Year Anniversary on HubPages! Thanks for gracing us with your creativity and unique perspective these past 15 years. HubPages wouldn’t be the same without you. Happy Hubbiversary! Fun fact: Gifts of crystal are typically given on 15th anniversaries. Could it be time to pick out a distinguished crystal paperweight for your writing desk?”

I smiled as I read it. Fifteen years is a long time to share ideas in any community.

Then serendipity hit the door. One of my academic collaborators, Dr. Khalid Rahman, sent a link to his recent story from HubPages on my Slack workspace. I read it, and his story inspired me to repurpose my boosted story on Medium about the cognitive effects of meditation on Hubpages.

I shared the link with some of my collaborators and friends who are interested in meditation research. But just hours later, the celebration ended. My friends said they can’t see the article, showing a 404 error. A technically capable friend from the UK searched my name and was shocked.

She sent me a screenshot that stunned me: my name and my photo still there, but beside them a stark notice — “This author has been banned from HubPages.” Below, everything was reduced to zero. No articles. No followers. No following. A digital humiliation, not a professional act. They have my phone number and email, but they haven't left a message. I only noticed it after my friend sent this screenshot to me.

They have my details, but I don’t have access to their editorial team or helpdesk. When I sent an email asking for clarification, it bounced back.

The same platform that sent me congratulations banned my account and unpublished my article on meditation and the brain. My articles, followers, and following disappeared.

I wondered the reason and opened my profile, which is still accessible from my end. The reason?

They flagged my story as “overly promotional” and associated it with “affiliate links.” Yet the only links in my story were to scientific resources indexed by PubMed.gov and Google Scholar, scientific sources anyone can access. As a seasoned editor myself, I can tell that this message is AI-written, as there were no Amazon Capsules or overused keywords in my scientific review. It depicts the poor editorial position of HubPages.

The irony struck me hard.

Thirty years ago, my writing on meditation was banned for being unscientific. Now it is banned again, this time for being too scientific.

Why This Rejection and Setback Made Me Smile With Joy Instead of Upsetting Me

The Lesson: Borrowed Platforms Come With Borrowed Power

This experience is not just about me. It is about what every creator faces when they build their voice on borrowed platforms. Whether it is a bulletin board in 1995, HubPages in 2025, or any platform in between, the truth is the same:

Your voice can be silenced overnight.

Your work can vanish without warning.

Your history can be erased, no matter how long you have contributed.

When you publish on someone else’s platform, you are at the mercy of their algorithms, their moderators, and their business models. The rules can shift at any moment.

This is why I chose to build my own platforms, my website, my Substack communities, my Medium publications, my Patreon networks, and LinkedIn connections. These are not immune to external pressures, but they give me more control, more ownership, and more resilience.

Do I feel sad? Not really, I feel disappointed, but I smile with joy because now I feel more powerful than 30 years ago, which deeply upset me, and I even cried in my bedroom, caught by my wife, and she thought I was crazy, giving so much power to stupid bulletin boards in those days.

HubPages was part of my writing journey for fifteen years. I wanted to contribute in good faith, cite science carefully, and share insights meant to educate and inspire. To be celebrated one moment and banned the next feels cruel.

But I also feel empowered. Because I have learned this lesson before: do not entrust your life’s work entirely to borrowed spaces.

As creators, we must own at least one platform where no one else decides whether our voice matters. For me, that is my personal website, my newsletters, and the communities I have nurtured.

The timing is symbolic.

On my 15th anniversary, HubPages gave me the greatest gift of all: a reminder that my independence matters. Now I can publish stories about meditation, fasting, nutrition, supplements, or any other useful things for society.

A crystal paperweight might decorate my desk, but the real crystal clarity lies in this truth: if you want your voice to last, you must build a home for it that no one else can take away.

Last year, Facebook suspended my 20-year-old account accidentally, but they fixed it and sent a heartfelt apology in August 2024. Let’s see whether HubPages ever acknowledges this blind spot and issues an apology.

The company no longer has its own CEO since it was acquired by Maven (now The Arena Group) in 2018. HubPages was originally founded by former Microsoft employees Paul Edmondson, Paul Deeds, and Jay Reitz, with Paul Edmondson serving as its CEO before the acquisition.

HubPages generates revenue primarily through aggressive ads, in contrast to Medium and Substack, which provide a cleaner and more creator-friendly environment.

Conclusions and Key Takeaways

I share this story as a caution and an encouragement. If you are a creator, a writer, or a thinker with ideas close to your heart, do not rely solely on borrowed platforms.

Use them, yes, but build your own too. A website, a newsletter, a book, something that remains yours.

Because one day, the platform that applauds you may also erase you. And when that day comes, your own foundation will be what keeps your words alive.

I learned this lesson 30 years ago. I learned it again this year. And I hope you never have to learn it the hard way.

