ILLUMINATION Health & Wellness Network

ILLUMINATION Health & Wellness Network

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Mark Williams's avatar
Mark Williams
7d

Meditation is not something I’ve done per se. Nor i suspect an I likely to. Tho 💯 one needs to spend time on oneself. For me a nice walk will do it. Or as in doing right now… a 🍺 in my local, having walked the dog 🐕. Maybe these are meditation for me. Of a sort.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Dr Mehmet Yildiz
Patricia Ross's avatar
Patricia Ross
7d

What an incredible article Mehmet! I still envision multiples of "you," like clones, rushing around doing all the things you do, writing all the articles and books and I wonder how on earth you can find the time to meditate 3 times a day! I have trouble finding time to fit it in one time! I just published my first book, "From There to Here: An Alphabet Memoir," and have a second book coming up. At 86 I find I need to carpe my diem as no future is assured. My heart stopped for 7 seconds in June, and gave me a taste of my own mortality, and you'll be happy to know that my first feeling was excitement! The next great adventure. Warm regards to you.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Dr Mehmet Yildiz
11 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Dr Mehmet Yildiz
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture