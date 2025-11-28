The Neuroscience of Gratitude, Appreciation, & Thankfulness: Why Thanksgiving Might Heal Us from the Inside Out
The Pleasant Emotions That Keep the Brain Alive, the Mind at Peace, and the Soul Connected
This is a summary of a sample chapter from “What the Brain Needs, Why We Fail, and How We Can Fix It. Medium readers can read this story from the ILLUMINATION account and engage with the community on that platform.
Dear Subscribers,
Happy Thanksgiving. I trust this post finds you well. I couldn’t post for a while due to a hectic schedule, but today I de…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to ILLUMINATION Health & Wellness Network to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.