Health and Longevity

One area of my research interest is exploring the influence of genes on health and longevity. As a postdoctoral researcher, I have been fascinated by specialized scientists in genetics and longevity who have pinpointed specific genes that play pivotal roles in aging over recent decades.

Researchers increasingly believe that optimizing these genes' expression through lifestyle modifications and medical interventions can slow aging and promote a more youthful state. I linked to many credible sources.

Clinicians utilize these genes as biomarkers to assess health and longevity prospects. Some longevity clinics use lifestyle adjustments and pharmaceutical interventions to enhance their clientele's health and lifespan. However, as documented in this 2022 paper, no universal biomarker estimates overall health status and longevity prospects yet.

The critical point of my story is to express these known longevity genes to create epigenetic effects for a healthier and longer life. Epigenetics studies changes in gene expression or cellular phenotype caused by mechanisms other than changes in the underlying DNA sequence.

I also focus on the promise of genetic interventions, the deliberate manipulation of genetic material using various techniques to modify specific traits and treat genetic disorders. Updated Onim Gene Map Statistics inform that 7,503 genetic disorders have been reported, and more are constantly being described. I documented a recent case study making a deaf person hear sound for the first time.

In this story, I will provide an overview of the longevity genes I studied for personal and professional reasons without using too many scientific and technical details. I aim to inform and inspire you to consider these genes when designing your lifestyle for better health and graceful aging. First, I will provide high-level information about genetics so that you can understand the key points of the critical genes I cover.

What are genes and DNA in simple terms?

A gene is a fundamental unit of heredity that carries the instructions for building, maintaining, and regulating our traits (characteristics). Genes are located within cells in the nucleus, a specialized compartment that houses the cell’s genetic material, including DNA.

Some people confuse genes with DNA. Genes comprise DNA (deoxyribonucleic acid), a large molecule that carries the genetic instructions necessary for our growth, development, functioning, and reproduction. Each cell in the body contains a complete set of genes, collectively determining our characteristics and functions.

Genes are specific regions of DNA that contain instructions for making proteins or functional RNA molecules. While DNA is the larger molecule that contains an organism's entire genetic blueprint, genes are smaller segments that encode specific biological functions.

Each gene consists of a specific sequence of nucleotides, the building blocks of DNA. These nucleotides encode the information needed to produce a functional product, typically a protein or RNA molecule.

The Human Genome Project has estimated that humans have between 20,000 and 25,000 protein-coding genes. Every person has two copies of each gene, one inherited from each parent.

Most genes are the same in all people, but a small number (less than 1%) differ slightly between people. Alleles are forms of the same gene with minor differences in their DNA base sequence, which contribute to each person’s unique features.

Some genes do not code for proteins. These non-protein-coding genes control the expression of protein-coding genes, regulate various cellular processes, and cause epigenetics. Examples of non-coding genes include tRNA, rRNA, miRNA, lncRNA, and more.

What does gene expression mean?

Gene expression is the process through which the information stored within a gene is used to produce a functional gene product, like a protein. This process involves transcription, where the gene’s DNA sequence is copied into an mRNA molecule, and translation, where ribosomes decode the mRNA to assemble the corresponding protein.

In simpler terms, gene expression is how the instructions in our genes are used to make proteins, which are essential for the functioning of our bodies. It’s like following a recipe to cook a meal.

First, the gene’s instructions are copied into an mRNA molecule in transcription. Then, ribosomes decode this mRNA to build the protein. This process is vital for developing, growing, and maintaining our cells and tissues and influences our health and well-being.

Gene expression is fundamental in determining the characteristics and functions of our cells, tissues, and organs. It is a crucial aspect of molecular biology and genetics.

Gene expression is tightly regulated and can be influenced by various factors, such as environmental cues, developmental stage, and cellular signaling pathways. It plays a fundamental role in determining the characteristics and functions of cells and organisms.

What does gene mutation mean, and what are the consequences?

A gene mutation is a permanent alteration in the genetic code of a DNA molecule. Various factors can cause this change, such as errors during DNA replication and exposure to radiation, chemicals, or viruses.

Mutations can result in different outcomes, like no effect, a change in the gene's function, or loss of function. Depending on their location and impact, genetic mutations can lead to genetic disorders or diseases or contribute to evolutionary changes.

Mutations in genes can alter their function, which may impact various physiological processes, contribute to the development of diseases, or adversely affect aging and longevity.

However, the consequences of mutations can vary depending on the specific gene, the type of mutation, and other factors we still need to discover. These genes (Klotho, FOXO3, SIRT1, APOE, and BRCA) can also undergo mutations. Therefore, I highlight them in this story.

How about gene polymorphism of these?

Gene polymorphism is variations in the DNA sequence within a population, where each variant is present in at least 1% of the population. Klotho, FOXO3, SIRT1, APOE, and BRCA can exhibit polymorphisms.

Polymorphisms in these genes refer to variations in their DNA sequences that occur naturally within a population. These variations can include single nucleotide changes (SNPs), insertions, deletions, or other structural alterations in the DNA sequence.

Polymorphisms in these genes can influence their function, expression levels, or interactions with other molecules, potentially affecting physiological processes and disease susceptibility.

Depending on their location within the genome and their impact on gene function, polymorphisms may be harmless, have subtle effects, or be associated with increased or decreased risk of certain conditions. Studying gene polymorphisms is necessary to understand the genetic basis of complex traits and diseases and develop personalized healthcare approaches.

I documented my research into gene polymorphisms or mutations for MTHFR to prevent cardiovascular issues within the vitamin B12 context.

An Overview of Five Longevity Genes

In this section, I summarize the key points of Klotho, FOXO3, SIRT1, APOE, and BRCA genes based on literature reviews and highlight various lifestyle factors that can influence the expression of genes.