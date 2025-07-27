This story reflects the reality of the online writing world and is an invitation to protect our health and well-being. Here is a copy for readers on Medium.

Image designed by the author

Dear friends, happy Sunday. I trust this story finds you well. Today, I wanted to share an important chapter from my upcoming book, Substack Mastery Version 2, as it relates to many of us on Substack and other demanding platforms. Please share this free post with your friends so we can create awareness of this elephant in the room and prevent burnout. Although I wrote this story within the Substack context, it is also relevant to other platforms and workplaces, as it aims to protect our health and wellness.

Burnout on Substack: A Quiet Force Behind Loud Growth

Building an audience and earning income from writing are excellent goals, but they shouldn’t be at the expense of our health and well-being. When chronic stress is not addressed, it can turn into burnout, leading to nervous breakdown and other serious health conditions.

I want creators, writers, and book authors to be successful, but I also want them to be healthy and happy. My goal is not to scare you about Substack or other demanding platforms, but to create awareness and empower you to be healthier, wealthier, and wiser.

Some newer writers on Substack, especially those chasing virality, tend to present a simplified version of success, full of cheer, quick wins, and stories that skip the difficult parts. Their Notes glow with enthusiasm, their chats overflow with optimism, and their newsletters offer a highlight reel like Instagram posts from celebrities.

But behind the screen, many creators struggle with quiet frustration, consistently writing and offering genuine value, yet still seeing no paid subscribers, and even abuse and insults from free subscribers. It requires a lot of thick skin to survive and thrive on Substack. It is not for the faint-hearted.

The emotional weight of that gap between effort and outcome is rarely acknowledged. I believe it deserves attention. Not to discourage, but to prepare for preventing disappointment and undesirable implications. Because when we see the whole picture, we can build with more care, more clarity, and far less disappointment.

Purpose of the Story

This story is a summary of a book chapter for Substack Mastery version 2, empowered with my PILLAR framework. I specifically wrote it after a year of observations on the platform as an ethnographic researcher. I felt obliged to include this chapter due to its importance for our health and well-being.

In this chapter, I will explain why burnout silently affects many Substack writers and freelancers on other platforms, who begin with passion, ambition, and consistency.

I will offer nuanced insights based on my decades of experience with chronic stress, cortisol regulation, and mentoring creators or freelancers on Substack and other platforms.

My goal is to help you recognize burnout early, manage it effectively, and safeguard your creative work and emotional well-being with clarity and strategy.

A Quick Picture of the Problem

Many writers begin Substack with creative energy and high expectations, but what drains them over time is rarely a lack of skill. It is the silent erosion caused by cognitive overload, emotional fatigue, and platform pressure.

Publishing regularly to a disengaged list, watching open rates plateau, and writing for readers who never reply can slowly wear down even the most resilient mind.

Even worse, seeing some popular creators gain thousands of paid subscribers when they receive none can be disheartening. However, they also fail to recognize the effort those successful ones put in and the years they invested in finding the audiences they brought to Substack.

The human body responds to these psychological issues with subtle shifts: disrupted sleep, elevated cortisol, reduced focus. What starts as a content plan becomes a vicious cycle of stress.

Burnout, in this context, is not a dramatic collapse; it is quiet depletion, often masked by metrics. And for creators who confuse momentum with growth, the cost shows up not just in their writing, but in their health, clarity, and long-term impact.

Unfortunately, some junior writers on Substack paint a pink picture with all roses and rainbows, neglecting to show the real challenges of gaining paid subscribers on Substack. Nobody would pay for generic content on Substack, no matter how high-quality the writing is

Substack is not as easy as these junior cheerleaders show in their viral Substack Notes, subscriber chats, or uplifting newsletters. The reality is different, lonely, and heartbreaking. I aim to offer a transparent view of it and its implications from both a practitioner’s and an observer’s perspective.

Burnout as a Biological Process in a Writing Culture

How serious writers and content startups wear down their creative edge in pursuit of traction, growth, and digital visibility

Substack, a creator-friendly platform, provides a powerful opportunity for writers to own their own audience, connect directly with readers, and achieve financial independence. However, this independence also brings intense responsibility.

You plan, create, write, edit, market, engage, analyze stats, and try to grow, sometimes all in one day. Over time, this pressure gradually depletes emotional and mental reserves.

Burnout in this context emerges not as an emotional collapse, but as a series of cognitive and hormonal shifts. You may feel less motivated, struggle to generate new ideas, or view your work with a detached perspective.

These signs reflect how sustained stress alters the brain's chemistry, particularly in the regulation of cortisol.

When cortisol remains elevated without recovery windows, the nervous system enters a defensive mode, and the HPA axis becomes overstimulated, producing excessive cortisol, which can lead to hormonal imbalance in the long run.

Then creativity becomes harder to access. Thinking abilities and the decision-making process become slower. Joy becomes harder to feel.

I call burnout the elephant in the Substack room because it is common, impactful, and rarely acknowledged on this platform, as many writers are hyped and focus on financial aspects to a great extent.

It is easy to see growth, consistency, and professionalism in someone’s publishing history. It is much harder to see the fatigue, self-doubt, or internal pressure that builds behind the scenes. Therefore, not many people talk about this critical situation.

What I Observed in Substack Writers

During my Substack Mastery Boost Pilot, I supported hundreds of writers at different stages of growth. Some gained many subscribers and reached paid status within a few months. Others maintained consistent weekly publishing for over a year.

However, I also observed a recurring pattern: quiet exits following initial success. Talented writers who once inspired thousands began refunding paid subscriptions and stepping away without a clear explanation.

When I followed up with them privately, many cited exhaustion, creative block, loss of purpose, or physical stress symptoms like insomnia and fatigue. These were not isolated incidents. They indicated signs of a systemic challenge tied to the invisible cost of overcommitment and inadequate recovery.

Most of these writers possessed the skills, a positive mindset, and the discipline to succeed. What they lacked was a model for sustainable self-leadership that took into account their cognitive and emotional limitations.

They did not create systems to regulate their effort, manage internal expectations, or recover their mental clarity. Their minds began to shut down as their paid subscribers continued to demand more.

Burnout as a Process, Not an Event

In my research and experimentation, as I explained in the Cortisol Clarity book, I view burnout as a process of gradual depletion. It begins when effort outweighs recovery over extended periods.

The brain adapts to this imbalance by downregulating emotional responses, narrowing cognitive focus, and conserving energy.

These shifts are subtle but noticeable and measurable. You stop enjoying what you once loved. Your writing loses spontaneity. Deadlines feel heavier. Feedback feels less encouraging. You find yourself doing what used to feel easy with greater resistance.

Some writers attempt to push through these signs by forcing productivity or adjusting their publishing style. But without addressing the underlying hormonal and cognitive exhaustion, their stress accumulates. Eventually, the writing process feels hollow or emotionally costly.

Burnout involves real biological fatigue, especially in the HPA axis that regulates stress hormones. Elevated cortisol alters sleep patterns, glucose metabolism, immune function, and mental flexibility. It even causes visceral fat gain, as it happened to me in my younger years, despite eating less and moving more.

Over time, this imbalance can affect everything from word recall to creative ideation and content development, which are essential functions for writers on a subscription-based platform.

Experiences That Informed My Perspective

As a writer, editor, content marketing strategist, and long-time student of cognitive function, I have experienced burnout firsthand. I have also designed recovery models for individuals across different professions.

In the writing world, I have found burnout to be more subtle and more damaging because it affects the very engine of the writer’s voice: attention, memory, task-switching, thinking, decision-making, emotional energy, and creativity.

Substack offers direct rewards such as growth, engagement, and income, but it also sets unspoken expectations. Writers feel responsible for staying visible, responding promptly, delivering “value,” and proving consistency.

The internal dialogue may shift from creative intention to maintaining the audience. That shift changes the writing chemistry.

Burnout for Substack writers emerges when cognitive overload combines with emotional fatigue in an environment of constant feedback. Without rituals of restoration and recalibration of perspective, this creates a cycle of chronic stress and declining creative output.

Practical Solutions: How to Stay Healthy While Building a Writing Career on Substack

Based on my Smart Mind Loop™ model and PILLAR™ framework, as well as decades of experimentation for my health and well-being, I offer the following practical strategies for Substack writers who wish to build long-term sustainability without compromising their well-being.

Define Your Cognitive Peak Zone

Your brain has unique periods of alertness, flexibility, and focus throughout the day. Identify the hours when you feel most mentally sharp. Use this window for creative writing and protect it from distraction. Aligning your work with your brain’s natural rhythm supports cognitive health and reduces stress.

Create a Flow-Based Publishing Rhythm

Instead of setting mechanical deadlines, design a rhythm that supports clarity and excitement. You may choose biweekly essays, alternating deep pieces with lighter reflections. Publishing should feel like an act of connection, not an obligation. Rhythm rooted in joy prevents creative fatigue.

Keep a Personal Writing Journal

Separate one space for writing that no one will read. This could be stream-of-consciousness notes, dream fragments, emotional reflections, or unfinished metaphors. This private zone restores spontaneity and allows subconscious material to surface without pressure.

Protect Recovery as a Creative Input

Include recovery as part of your writing routine. After publishing an issue, give yourself a full day of creative rest. This may include reading for pleasure, taking a walk without a destination, or listening to soundscapes. Recovery is not a break from writing; it is a preparation for your next original thought.

Connect with Writers Who Understand the Cost

Join small peer circles where conversations include emotional honesty, not just platform strategies. Burnout is easier to detect and prevent when you express your feelings and share your experiences with people who recognize its signs.

Use Language That Supports Self-Compassion

Instead of asking, “Why am I behind?” ask, “What do I need to restore clarity?” Replace self-punishing phrases with restorative questions. This shift lowers internal tension and reconnects you with the purpose of your work.

Build a Writing System That Supports Your Nervous System

Your creative process should include visual cues, tactile tools, emotional rituals, and personalized triggers that signal safety and creativity. These can be music, lighting, scent, or environment. When your nervous system feels safe, your writing becomes more grounded and imaginative.

Yes, we need to challenge both body and mind for growth, but it should be within the stretch and risk zones, not in the danger zone, as I explained in the attached story, which reflects my decades of experience. Here’s How You Can Enjoy Your Life More in Better Zones.



Key Takeaways

In your next writing cycle, try scheduling clarity before creativity and productivity.

Spend 10 minutes identifying what your body needs before you draft.

Ask yourself whether your mental energy is better suited for a reflective essay or a concise note.

Adjust your rhythm accordingly. Then write from the place that feels most honest.

After publishing, take one deliberate action that signals rest. This may be silence, sunlight, movement, or a nourishing meal.

These small acts help recalibrate your cortisol levels and restore mental clarity.

Reflection Questions

What if your definition of success on Substack was shaped by how clearly you think, how well you feel, and how sustainably you create, rather than how often you publish?

When was the last time you measured progress by your clarity and calm instead of subscriber counts or post frequency?

What might shift in your creative rhythm if consistency meant supporting your mind and body, not just your publication schedule?

Thank you for reading my perspectives. I wish you a healthy and happy life.

If you are a writer, you are welcome to join my publications by sending a request via this link. I support 38K writers who contribute to my publications on this platform.

I invite you to subscribe to my publications on Substack, where I offer experience-based and original content on health, content strategy, book authoring, and technology topics you can’t find online to inform and inspire my readers.

Get an email whenever Dr Mehmet Yildiz publishes. He is a top writer and editor on Medium. dr-mehmet-yildiz.medium.com

You can find out about my scholarly work on my Google Scholar or Bohrium profiles. You may check out my other most loved stories on this platform. As a new instructor, my Udemy profile includes 3 Substack courses, and I will publish more soon.

You may check out my other most loved stories on this platform.

Here are links to my FEATURED series of 40+ books on the Amazon market:

