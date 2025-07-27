ILLUMINATION Health & Wellness Network

Dr Albert Jones
2d

This is a remarkable and timely story Dr Yildiz. As mental health professional and now trying to learn the digital world this story meant a lot to me. You articulated the issues, give us a clear and honest picture and also provided practical tips to deal with chronic stress and have a healthier and happier life. I hope this story reaches many readers. It is relatable to everyone as the issues you discussed and principles you introduces are not exclusive to Substack but to all demanding platforms and workplaces. I helped many patients who struggled with burn out and some even sadly experienced nervous breakdown, anxiety disorder, clinical depression, and even anhedonia.

Dr Mike Broadly
2d

This is a timely and powerful post, Dr. Yildiz. You’ve addressed critical points with clarity and impact, making them relatable to a wide audience.

To be honest, I’m growing weary of the endless stream of viral articles and Notes from Substack cheerleaders who only highlight the positives. Substack’s algorithm seems to amplify these one-sided stories, giving them disproportionate reach while thoughtful, realistic, and scholarly pieces receive little to no visibility. It is the same on Medium.

I actually love Substack very much and support a positive mindset in life, but I can’t ignore the toxic positivity that has become so dominant in the online world. It creates unrealistic expectations and unnecessary stress for new creators, especially those who haven’t yet learned how to balance productivity with personal health and well-being.

I hope this story is amplified so that every writer here has a chance to reflect on its message. Thank you for always telling the truth with both a scholarly voice and genuine care. Much appreciated, as always!

P.S. I just finished reading Substack Mastery Version 2 and also listened to the audiobook on Google Play. I’ve now shared my editorial and beta reader feedback in my five-star (⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐) review, which it truly deserves. I link it here for anyone interested in my thoughts:

https://medium.com/illumination/my-foreword-5-star-review-of-substack-mastery-version-2-7bc72c6cc693

5 more comments...

