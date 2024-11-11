I also published this story on Medium and my website for further awareness. Related Stories from My Writing

As the year draws to a close, I share this story while in a fasted state: my body is rich in β-Hydroxybutyrate (BHB) with ideal glucose levels. This condition gives me a serene and contented feeling, mental sharpness, and a beautiful lightness of being.

As my family joyfully celebrates the New Year amidst bustling streets, vibrant fireworks, and cheerful chaos, I opt for a more serene celebration. I embrace the peace of a quieter space, away from the clamor of the city’s festivities, where my heart feels more content and fulfilled than in the hollow jubilance of the New Year celebrations.

Ten days ago, I purposefully embarked on a fasting journey with five meditation sessions, an annual ritual to clean my body and mind. This intentional practice, regular intermittent fasting, and light workouts like Yoga and Pilates form a strategic intervention designed to enhance my overall health and well-being.

Image showing my glucose 5.3 (normal range) and high BHP 7.3, a deep ketosis state on the 10th day.

In this story, I introduce the rationale behind this seemingly extreme practice, offering insights into the profound benefits of long-term fasting for those considering such an endeavor. I want to emphasize that this practice isn’t suitable for everyone without seeking medical consultation and supervision beforehand. My goal is to give hope to some people who are experiencing metabolic disorders like abdominal obesity, offering them an alternative approach to medical supervision.

A Brief Background to My Fasting History

Back in the day, fasting didn’t catch my attention. I had this idea that fasting meant starving yourself and causing unnecessary stress to your body. Little did I know about the hormonal changes fasting could trigger in the body and mind.

I used to believe eating often was the key to keeping up my energy and improving my metabolism. But it turns out, those beliefs were way off the mark, and it took some time for me to realize their inaccuracy.

Back in the early 1980s, the idea of eating frequently was appealing. I thought it was the right approach to add three snacks to my three meals. But my body disagreed. I didn’t realize then the harm that constantly elevated blood sugar levels could bring, leading to insulin resistance. It took me a while to understand how this eating pattern didn’t suit my body’s needs.

My body eventually reached a breaking point, leading to metabolic syndrome, abdominal obesity, and the risk of type II diabetes. Fortunately, this wake-up call came early enough for me to take action. Curious and determined, I sought practical solutions to tackle this critical issue.

Skipping a meal sparked my curiosity about fasting’s potential benefits, prompting me to delve into the literature. Yet, I craved firsthand experience to validate these claims and embarked on my own experimental journey to understand fasting’s effects. Starting to skip breakfasts and seeing instant benefits paved the way.

After experiencing positive outcomes and no adverse effects from skipping a meal, I ventured further by skipping another. Surprisingly, this adjustment brought even more metabolic advantages. It became clear that fasting was beneficial for my overall well-being.

After conducting experiments and meticulously tracking my objective measurements and subjective experiences, I established a single-meal eating routine. This lifestyle choice evolved into a healthy habit that suited me well.

As I integrated meal skipping and adopted a one-meal-a-day regimen, my body slowly transitioned to being fat-adapted, making long-term fasting increasingly effortless. The biochemistry of ketosis appealed to me.

Encouraged by my progress, I started occasionally extending my fasting windows from 22 hours to 46 hours, uncovering additional benefits along the way. Over time, I pushed the boundaries, gradually lengthening my fasts — 3, 5, 7 days, and occasionally reaching a remarkable 10-day fasting period.

The crucial factor that enabled me to harness the benefits of extended fasting was transitioning my body to become fat-adapted. This adaptation allowed my body to efficiently utilize stored fat as its primary energy source in the absence of food.

Indeed, voluntary fasting, like any facet of life, carries inherent risks. Even the body’s most basic needs — air, water, and food — come with their share of potential risks.

The vital caution I heed during extended fasting is maintaining proper hydration by drinking sufficient water and ensuring my electrolyte levels stay balanced. If I detect any imbalances, I supplement with electrolytes to support my body during the extended fasting period.

Fasting is sometimes mistaken for starvation, but my viewpoint differs from this misconception, shaped by both personal experience and extensive research.

