Dear friends, after a bit of a break, I recently started publishing interviews that I conducted with interesting writers, best-selling Substack authors, and healthcare professionals. Each person I interview brings unique experiences and a blend of much-needed insights, inspiring us to explore further.

Today, I spotlighted one of my good friends and collaborators in the mental health discipline. Although I learned much about his background from his scholarly papers, articles in popular magazines, stories on Medium, newsletters on Substack, blog posts, and ongoing chats in my community, I want him to introduce himself through his engaging and insightful words.

is relatively new on this platform but not new to writing. He contributed to the body of knowledge with his academic research and clinical expertise in psychotherapy and psychoanalysis for over three decades and has worked as a psychologist and psychoanalyst for the last 25 years.

Dr. Rice isn’t just one of the sharpest and scholarly minds in my publications. He’s also got a heart of gold. Whenever I hit a snag, he’s my go-to, like a human reset button. In seconds, he’s got me grinning in a joyful and flowing state like he’s got some kind of secret remote superpower. Get ready for wisdom, warmth, and a touch of therapeutic magic!

Meet Dr. Bronce Rice

Hi Bronce, I know you have a colorful life, so would you like to tell us a bit about your background?

Hi Mehmet, thank you for having me here. I’m pleased to have the opportunity to introduce myself to your esteemed community.

I’m a psychoanalyst and psychologist in private practice for the past 25 years. I did my psychoanalytic training at the Western New England Institute for Psychoanalysis (WNEIP) in New Haven, Connecticut, where I have taught courses on psychoanalytic theory and technique, and did my postdoctoral training at Yale University, the University of Michigan, and the Detroit Psychiatric Institute.

In my clinical practice, I help individuals examine their well-being and understand their behavior patterns including their thoughts and beliefs they have about themselves and the world around them. I find we humans are creatures of habit and repetition and it’s not a question of if we are going to repeat ourselves but a question of what and why we are repeating what we are and whether or not what we repeat is good for us or not.

What are your hobbies or what excites or entertains you?

I appreciate small city/big town atmospheres, local dining spots, and scenic nature trails. Often, you can find me sipping a cup of espresso and frequenting off the beaten path bookstores.

I have a passion for hiking, which I began in my early 20s, thanks to my younger brother, and it has since become a cherished part of my daily life. We relive our childhood together.

At home, I enjoy art, listening to music, writing and the companionship of my newfound cat, TomTom.

I’ve never owned a pet and he was an outdoor feral cat when he found me. I love him deeply and he has taught me a fair amount about patience, kindness, watching my temper and putting my mind towards all things responsibility.

My dear mother cannot be more pleased with my ongoing child development — lol

I also love snowy mountains and skiing.

How do you deal with patients with emotional and childhood traumas?

Trauma work is some of the most difficult, emotionally taxing, and yet rewarding I have ever had the privilege of doing. I used to work in a psychiatric hospital in Detroit with chronically ill children and adults and in a community mental health center in Flint, Michigan.

I have also been at a Post-traumatic Stress Clinic in New Haven, Connecticut where I practice now for a number of years. I have learned I need a lot of patience, kindness to others — and particularly myself, and help them understand how their trauma response came into existence and how and why they live it out when stress and strain become too high in their lives.

I try to treat everyone from a holistic mental and physical health approach using best practices but with trauma survivors you need additional training and supervision. I only see a small number of cases in my practice nowadays, healthy boundaries are key, because I made the mistake when I was a young man thinking I was going to cure the world and took on anyone and everyone I could. Needless to say — burnout came to my door, and I very much became aware of how vicarious trauma ensues in our culture.

What is your approach to therapy?

I am a classically trained psychoanalyst and still use the couch — think the New Yorker therapist caricature, so I approach therapy from aspects of childhood and what we carry with us and internalize in regard to our upbringing and how we live it out in our current lives to the extent we do.

I love cognitive behavioral therapy, Jungian theory that works with the shadow and I’m currently engaged in healthy lifestyle choices and how it affects our mental health. I love learning, and so any approach to living that “cures what ails us” I’m all for. Thus, I suppose — don’t tell my analyst — I’m eclectic in a postmodern sort of way. In other words, I’m not very committed to a single, rigid identity or ideology.

How do you empower your clients and contribute to their self-healing process?

This really is an ongoing process and an evolution for me almost on a daily basis. I try to live by the Greek expression physician heal thyself. Once I can tap into the processes in life and within myself that are healing, I feel I’m better equipped to help others explore what helps them heal from an individual level that resonates with how they’ve chosen to live their lives.

It takes time. Most people who come to see me do so for a number of years. I get to know them. They get to know me, and we put our heads together to learn more about what works for them and what doesn’t in terms of the quality of their living. I find it a pleasure and a joy, within reason, to work with others.

Why did you choose this profession?

My father was the pastor of the church until I went off to college. Two things were non-negotiable in my life growing up. I was first and foremost going to college and I was going to learn before this how to help others and be kind. In spite of this, I figured out how to become a therapist first and foremost and then to become a psychoanalyst in thought.

I was a priest for a number of years before choosing to become a therapist. I joked with my second psychoanalyst that I gave up the easy profession of saving souls and moved on to the harder life of saving minds.

So you could say that listening to others and what ails them is in my bones and what I have internalized and live out daily. I’ve just had to learn how to make it mine so I can sleep at night.

How do you maintain your sanity while dealing with the problems of your clients?

That is a daily grind I must admit — I start with some espresso early in the morning and commence reading and writing — as I’m doing here. I get up at 6am from there to exercise, meditate and I go see my own therapist to clear my mind of anxieties and worries to the extent I can — that can steal from him his wisdom and wonderful ways of helping his own patients. We are trained very differently.

I eat healthy which is a fight — I have a sweet tooth — but sugar is a poison in my mind — literally and figuratively, I hike every single day on my lunch hour out in nature among the animals and plants, I take catnaps daily and I do my best to smile honestly and be kind where and when I can. I have healthier boundaries these days and I go to bed on time — meaning, I try to practice what I preach these days.

What are the top three books that affected your life?

I was a voracious reader as a child and still am. The first book that stole my heart and my mind was The Catcher in the Rye by J.D. Salinger the great recluse. His themes of adolescent rebellion, alienation, innocence, loss, depression and identity spoke to me and made me question what is the importance of living so much so that it would become my passion in life. Meaning, helping people explore the human condition in relation to these very topics as adults — as we all struggle to grow, mature and love throughout our lives. I identified with the protagonist Holden Caulfield’s struggle to try to connect with something deeply meaningful in his journey’s in life.

My second book that captured my heart and mind was Zen and the Art of Motorcycle by Robert Pirsig, another recluse if there ever was one. He discusses the concept of Quality and how it relates to living it out in our daily lives. He does this through writing about a motorcycle trip he, his son and two friends take through Montana. Pirsig previously has had a nervous breakdown and he worries his son will have a similar experience. Beverly Gross (1984) writes that Pirsig is seeking a synthesis of “the normal, everyday, functioning self with the person given to extremes, excesses, dizzying heights, obsessions — our crazy self with our sane self, the greatness in us with our ordinariness”. The book to me beautifully highlights the struggles that we all face in our travels in life and how to think about contending with our struggles. It’s a hard read in some respects, in other regards it is an engrossing read that I found I could not put down until I finished it.

My third book(s) would be Freud’s Civilization and Its Discontent. It’s his final piece of work that he wrote and in many ways, in my opinion, it is his most influential. I’ve read the entirety of his 24 volumes in the Standard Edition but Civilization and Its Discontents holds a very dear place in my heart. In it Freud writes about human guilt and our need to belong to various groups and to each other. Freud’s discussion of civilization carries a pessimistic tone as he looks into the conflicting nature of civilized human beings. Freud argues that the reason for most mental illness within us is our inability to deal with the realities of civilized society.

Needless to say, what Freud struggles to explore and explain, I try to carry out this struggle to help others around me including myself in the practice I undertake as a psychoanalyst.

Now let’s talk a bit about writing. Why do you write on Medium?

I write on Medium because I enjoy the simplicity and old-fashioned style of being able to put pen to paper, if you will, and put my thoughts down to write my story and share it with the world. In many ways, it mirrors the way I listen to my patients who come to see me. Please tell me a bit about yourself and please don’t censor what you say. Medium allows me to write about myself and my journey in life in a way that other sites don’t quite allow. It resonates with me to read other people’s stories and in relation to people I would never meet. I find it fascinating and engaging.

Do you write on other platforms like Substack? If so, how do you find them?

I have begun to write on Substack but I am new to the platform. Technology, in many ways, unsettles me, but I know it is the way of the future and the way of the now, and so I must embrace it or get left behind. Nobody wants to be left behind unless they can’t find peace of mind within their current surroundings.

In many ways, I’m the most excited about Substack. It supports me in ways that LinkedIn and Medium do not do. It is going through a moment if you will. I have a newsletter there called The Wellbeing Equation and Substack is where I capture an email list.

I’m told I need this if I want to publish a book I’ve written by the same name. Thus, it’s the way of the future for me and many other writers and authors. I’m learning to fall in love with it. A novel feat for a man of my age!

What are your values as a writer?

This is a hard question, no? I value being able to express in words and content my ability to synthesize a variety of human experiences and help myself, and others connect to emotional and thoughtful experiences that resonate with them below the surface of everyday living. To connect with what matters to us deep down within us, to the best parts of ourselves that need expression or else we suffer unduly.

How do you connect with your readers?

Another hard question! I suppose, like many writers, I try to get into a flow state within myself and then share my thoughts about what I like and enjoy about my life and what draws me into their thoughts and lives.

Why did you join ILLUMINATION, and how do you find it so far?

I joined ILLUMINATION because I was yearning for more knowledge on how to write, how to present myself, how to connect online in a world I found disconnecting and though I didn’t understand it at the time, I needed a community to support me — and one in which I could learn how to support them in return. I hope to find that here. We shall see.

That and I found Mehmet so damn warm, humble, truthful and knowledgeable that I thought I needed a kindred spirit to help me with my walks in the spirit world of the digital.

Who are some writers you follow on Medium?

I’m rather new to online forums and so in many ways I don’t follow others. Not because I don’t want to or find it helpful and useful. More, I don’t know what I don’t know. I did find Mehmet on Medium and followed him and his ILLUMINATION community though. So I follow you and your followers and hope to learn from and follow many of you here.

What are your top five stories that you want to share with your audience and why?

I may only have “5 stories” posted on Medium and Substack worth the read at the moment. One on sleep, exercise, and diet. One on the combination of the three — The Trifecta and Taking Care of the Basics, I love my piece on play and perhaps the one that shares the most of what I’m trying to do is entitled How We Can Think About Designing Our Lives for Well-being.

I share them because they give a snapshot in time of what I’m trying to carry out with my exploration of how to go about living “the good life” — based on a philosophical question originally — and lived out psychologically and experimentally.

What are the success factors for you as a writer?

For the moment, success happens if when I write I tap into my flow-state-of-being and capture in words what I’m thinking and feeling and do so in a way that resonates with other people’s experience of a “higher quality of living.”

Down the road, I suppose, that may depend on whether I’m able to garner a book agent and then a book contract thereafter. Should the latter detour the former, I’ll have to give up such heady heights. But, honestly, if you know of a good book agent or three — I’m merely looking for one and would be open to help! — Please!

What do you recommend to the new writers?

Let your mind flow like the river within you and share what is on your mind with yourself in the form of pen and paper — the old-fashioned way. I help others express themselves with journaling because there are aspects that are healing in its midst and because we all have to start somewhere and you can’t really journal the wrong way.

What are your plans as a writer or as a professional?

I plan to publish my book The Wellbeing Equation and continue with the second book I’m working on entitled, at the moment, On Becoming Alive. A sequel in many regards. Beyond that I’d like to continue to expand my newsletter base and perhaps when the time is right embark on a paid newsletter for more in-depth content related to clinical matters such as healing, connection and moving below the ordinariness of everyday living.

I’m certainly open to thoughts and help in this latter endeavor as well. For those of you who have started a paid newsletter, I’m all ears, as they say in my profession!

Thank you, Mehmet, for giving me this wonderful opportunity to share a bit about myself, why I like writing, and what I do for a living. They are all close to my heart.

Apart from Substack, you can connect with Dr Rice on LinkedIn, his website, and now my website.

Dr Bronce Rice kindly reviewed my recent book Cortisol Clarity by adding his wisdom to the management of this complex hormone.

Cortisol Clarity Book Review by a Psychoanalyst and Psychologist

My Perspectives on This Practical Guide to Understanding and Optimizing Your Stress Hormone Written by Dr. Mehmet…medium.com

By the way, another collaborator Dr

also interviewed

on Substack from a different angle, which can give you additional insights.

The Courage to Change: Understanding the Psychology of Midlife Reinvention

Expert Insights on Transforming Your Life After 50open.substack.com

Thank you for reading this interview and exploring the great stories of Dr Rice on Medium, Substack, and his website.

A few days ago I interview

a best-selling Substack author whom you might meet and learn from her inspiring experience. I published it on

, also

and

You can find many more interviews in my publications on Substack, which can be an excellent collaboration opportunity, especially for new writers here.

