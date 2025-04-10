Link for Medium readers and our community blog followers

Why I Study Near-Death Experiences and What They Teach Us About the Brain, the Mind, and Being Human

Near-death experiences (NDEs) are usually misunderstood, sensationalized by the media, or dismissed by skeptics. However, as someone who has spent decades researching the brain and mind, I see them differently.

I am glad that established scientists are now studying it and documenting the experiences of NDE survivors with rigor and compassion. I will share my decades-long literature review in another post and wrote a review of After, one of the most comprehensive and heartfelt books by psychiatrist doctor Bruce Greyson.

For those who are unfamiliar with the concept, at their core, near-death experiences refer to episodes when a person is clinically close to death — or, in some cases, has no detectable heartbeat or brain activity for a while — yet returns with vivid memories, perceptions, or sensations that defy easy explanation. These accounts may include feeling detached from the body, experiencing peace or clarity, observing events from outside the body, or encountering imagery often described as spiritual or symbolic.

What fascinates me most is what people report and what these moments reveal about the human brain under extreme conditions.

From a scientific perspective, NDEs offer a unique window into how consciousness behaves when oxygen is low, brain activity is minimal, and normal sensory input is disrupted by a traumatic incident.

NDEs challenge our understanding of perception, memory, time, and self-awareness. For me, they are not simply dramatic anecdotes but data points worth examining carefully, compassionately, and critically.

Over the years, I have gathered and studied many of these cases—not just for their scientific, medical, or health patterns but also for the emotional, psychological, and cognitive consequences they leave behind.

As I will highlight in this case study, these experiences lead to long-lasting changes in how people view life, death, fear, purpose, and relationships.

With these case studies, I aim not to prove or disprove anything supernatural. I strive to better understand the brain under stress, the mind’s coping mechanisms, and the lasting effects these events can have on a person’s health and identity.

Stories like Mike Corazza’s — where warning signs were misunderstood, life was nearly lost, and recovery brought pain and insight — offer us valuable lessons. They teach us how fragile and adaptive the brain can be. They remind us of the limits of medical certainty. And they invite us to listen more deeply to what people feel and know about their own bodies — even when test results say otherwise.

If we want to understand the full scope of human consciousness, we cannot ignore what people experience at the edge of life. These are not just stories of survival. They are stories of awakening. As a researcher, I believe they deserve our attention because they reveal something essential about being alive.

Now, I’d like to tell a poignant yet insightful story Mike Corazza told me the details of with transparency and volunteered me to share it with my readers for further awareness. I recently noticed that Mike is making remarkable progress in life, and he is now helping others by sharing his life lessons. I will provide further conversations with him in another story.

What Happened to Mike?

Mike Corazza had lived with anxiety and depression since his early twenties. By the time 2019 arrived, he was no stranger to chest pain either. That year, the pain grew sharper, more persistent, and far more terrifying. He found himself stuck in a relentless cycle: chest tightness, fear of dying, emergency visits, and doctors offering the same answer — “It is anxiety.”

Mike was in his early 40s, in good shape, with no smoking history or heart disease. He did his best to believe the experts. But his body was sending different signals. Walking the dog, climbing stairs, or even playing tennis in the summer heat began leaving him clutching his chest. These symptoms had shown up in the past, but now they were intensifying. And the more he paid attention to the pain, the more his anxiety fed on it.

By late summer, the episodes became too frequent to ignore. He pushed for a stress echocardiogram. Days before the test, he felt severe chest pain while riding bikes with his sons. The night before, he had endured a tennis match in near 100°F heat, experiencing some of the worst pain of his life.

Surprisingly, on test day, he made it through the treadmill session with no symptoms, which created confusion. He even asked the technician whether it was like when a car misbehaves until it reaches the mechanic. She hesitated, unsure how to respond.

Monica, his wife, was trying her best — caring but worn down. His doctors were confident. One of his therapists even suggested that Mike’s certainty that something was wrong meant he might be a hypochondriac. Feeling isolated, Mike made a quiet but dangerous decision. He stopped talking about it.

In the weeks that followed, the chest pain did not disappear. But Mike did not speak up. He withdrew from exercise. By January 2020, physical movement brought fear instead of comfort. One night at a hockey game, the pain of climbing the stairs was so severe that he thought he might collapse right then and there. That moment stayed with him.

Days later, on February 4, the unthinkable happened.

Earlier that evening, Mike had gone out for wings with a friend. He told him that leaving the house was difficult but necessary, as his anxiety was overwhelming. That night, lying in bed, he mentioned chest pain to Monica. She reminded him of his breathing techniques. Minutes later, he sat up and said, “The pain is a 10 out of 10.”

They rushed outside. On the driveway, he vomited and said he felt better. Then, without warning, his legs gave out, and he collapsed.

Monica had recently completed a CPR refresher course. That small decision turned out to be lifesaving. She began compressions while on the phone with emergency services. Her arms went numb from effort. When she described Mike’s breathing to the dispatcher, she was corrected: “That is just the air coming back up.”

Paramedics arrived to find her still performing CPR. Mike’s heart was in ventricular fibrillation. He was revived with shocks and medication but arrived at the hospital without vital signs. A complete blockage in his LAD artery — the so-called “widowmaker” — was discovered.

Things became more complicated. During the procedure, he had a seizure. A needle broke inside his thigh, causing hemorrhaging. His leg turned black. Doctors inserted a balloon pump to support his heart. He was placed in a coma and on life support. At least one doctor said the chances of survival were close to zero.

Mike “woke up” six days later. But his memory had disappeared. A nurse explained that his brain had “rebooted.” He asked the same questions repeatedly. He also insisted that his legs were black. Monica had to write on a whiteboard: “You are safe. You survived.”

The diagnosis was transient global amnesia, a topic I studied intensely. Transient global amnesia is a sudden and temporary memory loss in which a person cannot remember recent events or form new memories for a few hours. They stay awake and aware, but their memory feels stuck—like a loop that keeps restarting—while other thinking abilities remain intact.

For 24 hours, Mike’s memory reset every few minutes. His family watched, uncertain whether it would ever stabilize. Eventually, it did.

That is when the weight of what happened hit him.

He had survived a cardiac arrest, a seizure, massive blood loss, and a coma.

He now had three stents, a daily pillbox of over 15 medications, and a body that no longer felt familiar.

Going home brought new challenges.

The lawn where he had collapsed triggered fear. Even without memory of the incident, he felt haunted.

He experienced nightmares, hypervigilance, and panic.

Medical professionals reassured him he was safe. But he had heard those words before. By the end of the year, he was diagnosed with PTSD.

At his lowest, he shared with a few close people that he wished he had not survived. That statement reveals a more profound truth about trauma. Survival is not the end of the story. It can be the beginning of another battle.

Mike began rebuilding his life through therapy, medication, and a gradual return to movement. He faced his fears. He found and thanked the paramedics who saved him. He hugged the cardiologist who performed the procedure. The hospital staff now treats him like family when he visits. And through all of this, Monica’s love remained constant—even when anxiety returned.

Mike now lives with visible and invisible scars. He does not romanticize survival. He respects it. He reflects deeply on the habits he changed, the support he needed, and the second chance he never asked for but was given anyway.

Most importantly, he decided to speak.

He now shares what he has learned about physical health, emotional healing, and long-term recovery. He knows firsthand how easy it is for severe conditions to be mistaken for anxiety. He also understands how fear can silence someone long before anything goes wrong.

Mike’s story teaches us to listen better. When someone describes pain, especially recurring pain, we must not assume. When someone says they are scared, we must take it seriously. Even when tests are clear, the whole story might not be.

Survival requires more than treatment. It requires trust. And when someone like Mike chooses to tell his story, the least we can do is pay attention.

Thank you for reading this shortened version of his cardiac event, which ended with a near-death experience. Mike also wrote a long story titled Surviving a Cardiac Arrest at 41: A Year of Chest Pain Fell Through the Cracks.

Mike now writes about this situation on Substack and creates YouTube videos about his incident to raise awareness for people who might face such challenging conditions. You can join his Substack and online community.

I personally never fear death, embrace it, see it as part of life, and envision it a few minutes daily for good reasons.

Thank you for reading my perspectives. I wish you a healthy and happy life.

