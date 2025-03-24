Click the below bars to listen to this chapter.

By Dr Mehmet Yildiz

Executive Science & Technology Consultant in the Healthcare Sector

Based on decades of research in cognitive science, personal experience reversing metabolic and mental health conditions, and expert insights from collaborators, this guide distills the most essential, practical, and actionable points into a simple, conversational format to help you understand and optimize your most important organ: BRAIN.



First Edition, March 2025

Copyright Dr Mehmet Yildiz

Publisher: S.T.E.P.S. Publishing Australia

P.O Box 2097, Roxburgh Park, Victoria, 3064 Australia

Edited by Mark Longfield, Dr Michael Broadly, Dr Albert Jones

Disclaimer

All rights reserved. No part of this publication may be reproduced, distributed, or transmitted in any form or by any means, including photocopying, printing, recording, or other electronic or mechanical methods, without the prior written permission of the publisher, except in the case of brief quotations used in critical reviews or articles. All trademarks and registered trademarks mentioned in this book are the property of their respective owners. This publication is intended solely for informational, educational, and inspirational purposes. While the publisher, author, and editors have made every effort to ensure the accuracy of the information herein at the time of publication, they do not assume and hereby disclaim any liability for loss, damage, or disruption caused by errors or omissions, whether due to negligence, accident, or any other cause. The use of any information, guidance, or instruction in this book is at the reader's own risk, and it is not intended as a substitute for professional advice in health, legal, financial, technological, or other fields.

Purpose of the Book

The primary purpose of this book is to inspire you to discover the remarkable potential of your brain and mind with simple yet powerful words in a storytelling and conversational style. With over five decades of research, experimentation, and collaboration with leading neuroscience, psychiatry, endocrinology, and metabolic health experts, I have created this book to share a holistic approach to enhancing mental performance and overall well-being.

The human brain is a biological, dynamic, adaptive organ with enormous growth, learning, and change capacity. It is more powerful than any supercomputer. Through this book, I will guide you in understanding how to:

Encourage neurogenesis and neuroplasticity—the brain’s ability to create new neurons and adapt to challenges. Build cognitive reserves to support your mental flexibility as you age. Understand logic, emotion, intuition, and metacognition for deeper self-awareness and creativity.

Unlike many books on brain health, this guide integrates practices rooted in scientific discoveries and mainly personal experiences through my sensible biohacking experimentations. From daily meditation and intermittent fasting to neurobics and thermogenesis with cold showers, ice baths, and saunas, I share strategies that have profoundly impacted my life. My studies with centenarians and explorations of artificial intelligence and neurocomputing offer additional insights to inspire your journey.

I want to help you adopt practical tools that align with your unique needs, including:

Lifestyle changes to support your mental and emotional well-being.

Evidence-based dietary and exercise routines to improve brain health.

Emerging technologies that can enhance your cognitive abilities. And much more.

This book reflects real-life curiosity and personal interaction. Using a question-and-answer format from my manuscript, I address many topics under 80 chapters in ways that are easy to relate to and apply. Together, we will explore emerging questions such as:

How does intermittent or periodic fasting support brain health? What is the role of neuroplasticity in lifelong learning? How can I create daily habits that help me feel younger and sharper as I get older? How can I learn Western and Eastern body and mind exercises to sharpen my brain? How can I be more joyful and relate with others better? How can I be more creative and productive to increase my income? How can I apply neurobics to my daily life? And many more.

This book blends decades of research with practical strategies from my experiences and collaborations with leading experts to provide actionable cognitive and emotional well-being insights. I want to inspire you to take control of your cognitive performance and mental health, guiding you with tools to enhance your intuition, memory, focus, attention, task switching, cognitive resilience, and immense joy at any age.



Why I Wrote This Special Guide

Reflections from my half-century of research into the human brain and mind

The human brain is a marvel, a universe within, waiting to be understood and nurtured. Its billions of neurons, countless connections, and unparalleled capacity for growth and adaptation make it one of the most extraordinary creations of nature. This book is my homage to this complex organ and its boundless potential. I hope it serves as a guide to discovering the limitless power of your brain and the mind.

As I reflect on half a century of research into the complex workings of the human brain, I find myself drawn to the question: what makes this organ not just an enabler of survival but a vessel for profound joy, creativity, and connection? This book is my response, an amalgamation of decades of study, experimentation, and lived experiences distilled into actionable insights and principles.

My journey into understanding the brain began in childhood, fueled by an innate curiosity about how our minds shape our reality. Over the years, this curiosity evolved into a systematic approach, blending scientific breakthroughs with practical tools and observations from some of the most successful people I have encountered.

A bespoke system emerged—a conceptual and practical "mind gym" that has profoundly influenced my personal and professional growth. This book offers a high-level overview of that system, crafted to inspire and guide readers toward their paths of mental empowerment.

The Brain as a Dynamic, Adaptive Organ

With billions of neurons and complex networks, the brain is not a static entity. It grows, changes, and adapts through processes like neurogenesis and neuroplasticity. These scientific concepts underpin much of what I discuss in this book.

Neurogenesis, the creation of new neurons, and neuroplasticity, the brain's ability to rewire itself, reveal that our mental capabilities are far from fixed. They can be nurtured, enhanced, and sustained through deliberate effort.

I have learned to treat my brain like a muscle through practical physical and psychological exercises, stimulating it with acute stress and rest in cycles that initiate growth and resilience. While my methods are profoundly personal and tailored to my needs, the underlying principles are universal. This book is designed to offer you a framework to create your own "brain fitness" regimen, adapting it to your unique goals and circumstances.

A Holistic Approach to Cognitive and Emotional Health

Our cognitive abilities—thinking, learning, and remembering—are the cornerstones of mental health and performance. However, the brain does not operate in isolation. It is deeply interconnected with the body, emotions, and social and spiritual experiences. My approach encompasses both the biological and psychological aspects of brain health. From lifestyle modifications like nutrition and exercise to mental practices like mindfulness and gratitude, this book highlights tools that have stood the test of scientific scrutiny and personal trials.

Importantly, I emphasize the concept of cognitive reserves—mental capacities we can build to buffer against age-related decline and neurodegenerative conditions. These reserves, cultivated through lifelong learning and purposeful engagement, serve as a safety net for maintaining cognitive flexibility as we age.

The Power of Intuition and Metacognition

One of the most fascinating aspects of the brain is its capacity for intuition and metacognition—thinking about thinking. Intuition, often dismissed as mystical or unscientific, is a cognitive ability grounded in subconscious processes and experiential patterns.

It has guided some of history's greatest minds, from Nikola Tesla to Albert Einstein, and it plays a central role in my system.

Metacognition, on the other hand, involves understanding our cognitive processes, enabling us to optimize how we learn, solve problems, and make decisions. By integrating intuition and metacognition, we can unlock more profound layers of self-awareness and creativity, leading to more effective and fulfilling lives.

Writing this book in 80 chapters has been a culmination and a continuation of my life's work. It distills over 5,000 pages of research journals into actionable insights, offering a practical guide for anyone interested in enhancing their brain health and cognitive performance. It is not a prescription but an invitation—a call to explore, experiment, and empower yourself with tools that align with your aspirations and needs.

This book encapsulates insights and tools from my decades of research and sensible experimentation, which have significantly enhanced my cognitive performance and overall well-being, especially in my later years. These methods have helped me maintain sharp cognitive abilities, making me feel younger and more vibrant as I age. My achievements are rooted in healthy lifestyle choices, support from skilled professionals, and collaborations with distinguished researchers in cognitive science, neuroscience, psychiatry, endocrinology, and metabolic health.

You will find practical advice on lifestyle modifications that address physical and psychological health. From enhancing neurogenesis through targeted activities to adopting dietary strategies that fuel optimal brain function, I provide evidence-based approaches that can be customized to individual needs. The guidance in this book reflects my belief in the power of collaboration and learning from experts across diverse disciplines.

Why This Book Is Different

Unlike many books about brain health, this one takes a holistic approach, integrating many Western and Eastern practices and perspectives encompassing the full spectrum of human experience and scientific advancement. My innovations and inventions—from daily meditation and intermittent fasting to cutting-edge practices like periodic fasting, thermogenesis through cold showers and ice baths, and the use of saunas—are woven throughout this narrative. These strategies, combined with longevity studies inspired by centenarians and hundreds of ethnographic case studies, create a comprehensive framework for brain and overall health.

Additionally, this book offers insights from technological advancements in neurobiology and neurocomputing. By leveraging emerging technologies and artificial intelligence, I have explored ways to emulate and extend the power of the human brain. These investigations deepen our understanding of cognitive processes and offer practical tools to enhance mental performance and resilience.

Through collaborations with distinguished researchers across disciplines—cognitive science, neuroscience, psychiatry, endocrinology, and metabolic health—I have refined a system that bridges ancient wisdom with modern science. This integrative approach, supported by rigorous experimentation and technological exploration, sets this book apart as both a practical guide and a visionary roadmap for cognitive and emotional well-being.

Methodology to Build on a Proven Foundation

In writing this book, I drew inspiration from the success of my previous work, where I employed a question-and-answer format to break down complex topics into manageable, relatable insights using Grade 7 to 9 level.

Questions have always been at the heart of human curiosity and remain central to my approach. By framing information around questions such as "How does neurogenesis enhance brain function?" or "What is the role of intermittent fasting in cognitive health?", I invite you to engage dynamically with the content, exploring ideas in a way that feels intuitive and interactive.

This methodology reflects real-life interactions. Throughout my journey, I have answered countless questions from colleagues, friends, and readers. These conversations shaped my understanding of what people need to know to improve their lives. Questions not only clarify but also connect, guiding readers step by step through complex concepts with clarity and empathy.

In this book, I build on that foundation by using innovations and practical strategies derived from years of research and experimentation. From meditation and lifestyle modifications to advanced practices like neurocomputing and technological insights, the content is designed to empower you to take actionable steps toward a healthier brain.

This methodology also aligns with my holistic approach. Addressing topics from biological, psychological, social, and technological angles ensures that readers can gain insights and find solutions tailored to their unique circumstances. If you are curious about enhancing cognitive reserves, exploring the science of neuroplasticity, or adopting practical tools for daily mental fitness, this book offers a roadmap for discovery and change.

Table of Contents

Purpose of the Book 3

Why I Wrote This Special Guide 11

Brain Regions at a Glance: A Guide to Understanding Key Functions 18

Chapter 1: Understanding the Marvel of the Brain at a High Level 23

Chapter 2: Brain vs. Mind—What Is the Difference, and Why Does It Matter? 27

Chapter 3: The Brain Needs Four Types of Workouts 33

Chapter 4: The Brain Needs Three Types of Rest 39

Chapter 5: The Brain Needs Three Types of Nutrition 45

Chapter 6: Supplemental Nutrients That Fuel Cognitive Performance and Emotional Health 50

Chapter 7: Understanding Five Factors Causing Brain Atrophy 58

Chapter 8: How to Make the Brain Healthier with Lifestyle Approaches 65

Chapter 9: Activating Neurogenesis to Create a Joyful State 71

Chapter 10: Activating Hippocampal Neurogenesis: How Fasting and Lifestyle Choices May Strengthen Long-Term Memory 78

Chapter 11: The Brain Must Be in Growth Mode to Prevent Neurological & Mental Health Issues 85

Chapter 12: Neuroinflammation- How I Learned to Calm the Fire in My Brain and Improve My Mental Clarity 90

Chapter 13: Psychological Practices to Enhance Cognitive Clarity and Emotional Stability 99

Chapter 14: Practical Steps to Take Control of Destructive Thoughts and Unpleasant Emotions for a Better Life 105

Chapter 15: Cognitive Reserves—Future-Proofing Your Brain 111

Chapter 16: The Brain’s Energy Demands for Cognitive Performance 116

Chapter 17: The Role of Sleep and Circadian Rhythms in Brain Function 121

Chapter 18: Stress, Cortisol, and Mental Overload 125

Chapter 19: Impact of Fasting on Brain Health, Cognitive Performance, and Emotional Stability 129

Chapter 20: Thermogenesis—The Brain’s Response to Cold and Heat 134

Chapter 21: Mindfulness and Mental Clarity for a Healthier and Happier Life 138

Chapter 22: Emotions, Memory, and Learning—Why Feelings Matter for Brain Health 142

Chapter 23: The Power of Attention and Its Role in Shaping Thought, Emotion, and Behavior 146

Chapter 24: An Overview of the Aging Brain—What Changes, What Declines, and What Stays Sharp 151

Chapter 25: The Vital Role of Constant and Gentle Movement in Brain Health and Cognitive Performance 155

Chapter 26: How Creativity of the Mind Shapes the Brain and Enhances Cognitive Performance 159

Chapter 27: The Gut-Brain Connection—How the Microbiome Influences Mental Health, Cognition, Emotion, and Behaviour 163

Chapter 28: The Role of Purpose and Meaning in Brain Function, Cognitive Performance, and Emotional Stability 168

Chapter 29: The Role of Dreams—How the Brain Processes Vast Information at Night for Balancing Our Energies 173

Chapter 30: The Role of Play in Brain Development, Health, Happiness, and Longevity 182

Chapter 31: How Language Shapes Thought, Other Cognitive Functions, and Emotions 186

Chapter 32: Emotional Diversity With Nuances — How the Brain Balances Complex Feelings and Maintains Stability 190

Chapter 33: Cognitive Biases and Mental Shortcuts—How the Brain Makes Mistakes to Perform Better 194

Chapter 34: How the Brain Adapts to Adversity and Strengthens Neural Pathways 198

Chapter 35: Does Food Really Affect Cognitive Function and Emotional Stability? 202

Chapter 36: Artificial Intelligence and the Brain—What Neuroscience Can Teach AI and Vice Versa 206

Chapter 37: The Future of Brain Science—Emerging Technologies and Cognitive Enhancement 211

Chapter 38: The Ethical and Philosophical Questions of Brain Enhancement 216

Chapter 39: Building Cognitive Reserves with Daily Activities and Technology to Protect Your Brain Against Aging and Decline 221

Chapter 40: Storytelling—How Captivating Narratives Shape Memory, Emotion, Mood, and Cognitive Growth 226

Chapter 41: The Importance of Staying Present for Cognitive Performance and Emotional Stability 231

Chapter 42: How the Brain Generates Original Ideas for Survival and Growth 236

Chapter 43: The Power of Meaningful Relationships in Strengthening the Brain, Extending Life, and Nurturing Emotional Balance 241

Chapter 44: The Impact of Nature on the Brain and How the Outdoors Improves Cognitive Function and Emotional Well-being 246

Chapter 45: The Role of Humor and Laughter in Brain Health, Cognitive Function, and Emotional Well-being 251

Chapter 46: The Role of Mindful Spirituality in Brain Health, Cognitive Performance, and Emotional Stability 256

Chapter 47: How the Brain Stores, Retrieves Information, and Uses Information for Survival and Thriving 261

Chapter 48: Habit Formation — How the Brain Builds and Breaks Automatic Behaviors 266

Chapter 49: How the Brain Evaluates Risks, Rewards, and Choices Using Multiple Resources to Survive and Thrive 272

Chapter 50: Self-Control—How the Brain Manages Impulses and Desires for Better Balance 277

Chapter 51: How the Brain and Mind Process and Regulate Pain and Discomfort 282

Chapter 52: Addiction—How Habits, Cravings, and Deceptive Reward Systems Shape Behavior 288

Chapter 53: How Stress Adversely Affects Innovation and Problem-Solving 294

Chapter 54: How Mind-Wandering Supports Creativity, Problem-Solving, and Emotional Stability 299

Chapter 55: How Emotionally Strong Words Shape Thought and Influence Perception 304

Chapter 56: How Intuition and Instinctive Thinking Guide Decision-Making for Survival and Growth 309

Chapter 57: Motivation — How the Brain Fuels Drive, Persistence, and Goal-Setting 314

Chapter 58: How Understanding Our Own and Others' Feelings Strengthens Cognitive Performance and Mental Well-Being 319

Chapter 59: How the Brain Manages Time Perception and How the Mind Experiences and Regulates It 325

Chapter 60: Why Divided Attention Reduces Efficiency and How Single-Tasked Focus Improves It 330

Chapter 61: How Different Sounds Influence Cognition and Emotion 336

Chapter 62: How Gratitude Can Strengthen Cognition and Emotional Well-Being 341

Chapter 63: How Visualization Enhances Learning, Performance, and Healing 349

Chapter 64: How to Build New Skills and Break Through Plateaus Using Cognitive and Emotional Abilities 354

Chapter 65: Empathy and Compassion in the Brain and Mind 360

Chapter 66: Trauma—How the Brain and Mind Respond to Emotional Shock and Finds Healing 370

Chapter 67: The Brain and Taste—How Flavor Influences Emotion, Memory, and Cognitive Health 376

Chapter 68: Touch—How Physical Sensations Influence Emotion, Memory, and Cognitive Performance 381

Chapter 69: Toxins — How Alcohol, Tobacco, Drugs, and Environmental Toxins Affect Cognitive Function and Emotional Stability 386

Chapter 70: How the Brain and Mind Controls Weight 393

Chapter 71: How Technology and the Use of Technological Tools Affect the Brain and Cognition in the Digital Age 400

Chapter 72: Cognitive Tools: How Digital Programs Might Help Improve Mental Flexibility and Cognitive Function 404

Chapter 73: Building a Stronger Mind: How I Train My Brain for Mental Clarity and Intellectual Growth 411

Chapter 74: Case Study 2: How I Optimized My Emotional Brain for Mental Clarity and Physical Vitality 417

Chapter 75: A Personal Story: How Dr. Wise Helped Me Reduce My Cognitive Load 424

Chapter 76: How to Use Neurobics in Daily Life 429

Chapter 77: Metacognition for Knowledge Building 436

Chapter 78: How Speaking and Listening Are Processed in the Brain and What You Can Do to Improve These Skills 444

Chapter 79: A Lifelong Guide to Protecting Your Cognitive Health 450

Chapter 80: Leveraging the Power of the Reticular Activating System (RAS) 459

Chapter 82: Conclusions 471

Chapter 83: 100 Practical Steps to Improve Cognitive Performance and Emotional Stability 477

My Deep Gratitude: Thank You for Reading This Book, Close to My Mind, Heart, and Spirit 487

Appendix: Sample Stories for New Readers 489