ILLUMINATION Health & Wellness Network

ILLUMINATION Health & Wellness Network

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
<Tom Kane>'s avatar
<Tom Kane>
Sep 20

A powerful story, Mehmet. You didn't just change your diet; you fundamentally changed your relationship with your own biology.

You essentially gave your body a cleaner signal and an upgraded fuel source (BHB), which then created the perfect conditions for the brain to run its own 'software update' (BDNF).

It’s a fantastic testament to the power of becoming the architect of your own system.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
George Ziogas's avatar
George Ziogas
Sep 20

What a powerful, hard-won transformation, Mehmet, thank you for sharing it so openly.

I love how you make ketosis and BDNF feel practical and human, especially for those of us past 50.

Wishing you a smooth launch and readers who gain the same clarity and energy you reclaimed.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 more comment...

No posts

© 2025 Dr Mehmet Yildiz
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture