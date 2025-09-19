My followers from Medium can read this chapter via this link.

Reflections from 50 Years of Health Transformation

Yesterday, I completed the second volume of my memoirs about my health improvement, which was published as a preorder today. The first volume, which covers my writing and book authoring experience reflecting my meditative practices, will be available at the end of this month. Volume II, which I introduce in this post, is scheduled for 16 December 2025.

What Is Volume II of My Memoirs About?

This volume is close to my heart as it reflects my health transformation from my 20s to 60s, honestly and transparently, with ups and downs, including 40 years of memoirs with scientific rigor and practical tips.

In my 20s, I trusted mainstream health advice like eat less fat, move more, and take pills when numbers rise. But following that path left me trapped in prediabetes, abdominal obesity, arthritis, chronic inflammation, leaky gut, and relentless brain fog.

By the time I turned 30, my health was slipping into dangerous territory. That was when I decided to reclaim my life, not as a patient, but as a curious postdoctoral researcher and sensible biohacker.

This book is the story of how two overlooked molecules, Beta-Hydroxybutyrate (BHB) and Brain-Derived Neurotrophic Factor (BDNF), became my lifeline. They helped me rewire my brain, restore my metabolism, and rebuild my immune system. They gave me back the clarity, energy, and joy I thought I had lost forever.

But this book is not just my memoir. It is an invitation for you to see what is possible when science, curiosity, and lived experience meet. My journey will not mirror yours, but the lessons I learned can inspire you to look at your own health through a new lens.

With the guidance of qualified healthcare professionals, you can adapt the principles I used — fasting, nutritional ketosis, exercise, stress reduction, and lifestyle shifts — to your own context. The value of this book lies in the perspectives, insights, and practical examples it offers for anyone who wants to move from struggling to thriving.

I turned my body into a laboratory, testing approaches with care, science, and common sense. My experiments included time-restricted eating, intermittent fasting, caloric deficit, a ketogenic diet, intense exercise, and lowering chronically elevated cortisol through stress management.

Later, I expanded into long-term fasting, also known as periodic fasting, which I practiced for three to ten days, four times a year. Periodic fasting put me into deep ketosis, giving me euphoric moments as I mentioned in this chapter while introducing ketone bodies.

Images reflect my 7 day and 10 day fasting BHP reading. Left meters represent glucose and right ones BHB

These strategies helped me become more insulin sensitive, optimize cortisol, balance other hormones, and address every factor of metabolic syndrome without medication or surgery.

The results were extraordinary: my blood sugar normalized, inflammation subsided, arthritis eased, abdominal fat melted, gut integrity improved, lipids balanced, and brain fog lifted.

Beyond repair, I found prevention, and for the first time in my life, I gained six-pack abs on my 50th birthday. My biomarkers now show optimal ranges past sixty, suggesting resilience against diabetes, cardiovascular disease, dementia, Alzheimer’s, and perhaps even certain cancers.

I blend decades of research with personal observation to show how BHB and BDNF influence metabolic, mental, and immune health. Each chapter combines story, science, and reflection with practical ideas you can discuss with your own health team.

This is a specialized memoir and follow-up on my previous books in my Health, Wellness, and Cognitive Performance Series, including Cortisol Clarity, Train Your Brain for a Healthier and Happier Life, Cellular Intelligence, Lifespan Mastery, and Sensible Biohacks that Changed My Life.

To make my 300,000+-page research journal in biochemistry accessible, I distilled it into a 40,000-word book (200 pages). With the help of Hemingway Editor, I simplified complex material to a Grade 7 level so that readers without a science or technology background could follow along.

My goal is to offer you the same life-changing insights I discovered, presented in a way that is both clear and practical.

I offer nuanced perspectives shaped by lived experiences and the growing scientific literature in the last four decades.

I wrote this memoir with complete honesty and transparency from the heart, mind, and spirit, sharing both the highs and lows to empower you with knowledge, hope, and tools to explore.

If you approach this book with an open mind, it may challenge what you have been told and help you craft a healthier and happier future at any age.

Here are two sample chapters of this memoir for your enjoyment:

Mother Nature’s Masterpiece: The Molecule That Restores, Protects, and Propels Deserves a Book

I wrote many stories explaining the fundamental requirements of the brain and nervous system with nuances in previous stories, so I link them as reference here:

You can find many relevant stories about brain health and cognitive performance on this list.

I also wrote several stories about ketosis and the ketogenic lifestyle, reflecting my experiences and literature reviews, which you can find in the following list:

