Image courtesy of Timothy Agnew

Dear readers and writers, welcome to my new interview story, which introduces another book author and an accomplished writer whose writing and contributions to healthcare impressed me a lot. I enjoy interacting with people from diverse cultures, countries, and professional backgrounds. I have been interviewing professionals for a long time.

On this platform, I enjoy interviewing writers. Each writer’s interview is special to me as each person is unique. My goal is to introduce them to my audience so that they can meet another interesting/relatable person on this planet and explore their work. I discussed the Importance and Remarkable Benefits of Interviews in My Professional and Personal Life.

In this interview, I’d like to introduce you to one of my favorite authors

, whom I have known for a while as a contributor to my publications like

. I learned more about Timothy, when our senior editors,

featured him in a story titled “

Mike’s story helped me learn more about his background and helped me explore his remarkable stories and published books. As I am deeply involved in holistic health, his book Kinesiology for Manual Therapies gave me valuable insights into our bodies, which also affect our minds.

Meet Timothy Agnew

Image courtesy of Timothy Agnew

Hi Timothy, Tell us a bit about your background.

Hi Dr Yildiz, yes, I’d be happy to do that. I’m originally from Clarence, New York, and moved to Atlanta, Georgia, in the early seventies. I began my academic career at Ringling School of Design in Sarasota, Florida, majoring in graphic design and illustration.

After my second year, I accepted a big corporate job with defense contractor Rockwell International and spent two years illustrating GBU-15 missiles blowing stuff up. It was big business in the 80s and 90s, but it was not for me — but not bad for a 21-year-old kid.

I returned to college at the University of South Florida in Tampa, graduating with degrees in English/writing and kinesiology. Rooted in my academic dualism was always writing (in high school, my English teacher enrolled me in a national creative writing contest — and I won it).

I spent 25 years in sports medicine as a director of my own clinic. My writing was always present. I wrote exercise protocol manuals for my patients and published them myself.

Later, I wrote, directed, and animated my sports medicine video series. The videos were widely popular globally, and I sold thousands of copies of the book (you can still find old copies of both the book and videos on Amazon today).

In all my success, I was burning out. The medical field was changing because of the pandemic, and, once again, writing called to me. During the pandemic, I divorced, spent four days in the hospital with salmonella poisoning (you can read about it here), and gave up my clinic. It was time to reinvent myself and I began writing full time.

What are your hobbies or what excites or entertains you?

Well, I’m endlessly curious. I trained and taught the Japanese martial art, Aikido, for over thirty years. I still train, but I left the cult mindset of it all years ago. My focus now is internal martial arts (see my story here).

I love dance and movement — and I’m suffering gently with salsa dance. I worked with the dancers of the Pittsburgh Ballet, so ballet is something I’ve always admired. I’m currently involved as a writer with a fitness-movement startup called IGIA and it’s been fascinating to watch how fast it’s growing. The program focuses on the aging population and classes are now offered in Pittsburgh, and soon, in other states.

I’m an avid reader, lifelong learner, and a big believer in apprenticeship — in which I’ve had many. I was fortunate to study with Octavia Butler before she passed — she told me to always keep a notebook and I’ve never forgotten her advice.

I went skydiving a few years ago and plan to do it again. Hiking and nature are my meditations. I recently invested in a medicinal mushroom startup, so my hobby now is identifying mushrooms in the forest.

What are the top three books that affected your life?

The Brothers Karamazov: I first read this book in college, and I must have read it three times. It changed how I looked at the world and at the human condition. The dialogue and characters are masterful. I still have my first edition marked up in black ink.

The Laws of Human Nature: I’ve read all of Robert Green’s books and I think every aspiring writer should read him. Writing is understanding human nature. To create sympathetic characters, you must learn to become astute at reading body language and studying the way people talk.

The Catcher in The Rye: Salinger’s dialogue and crisp, concise style is universal. This book inspired me to study voices like Raymond Carver, Joseph Heller, and Elmore Lenard — and discover hidden gems like Larry Brown (do read him).

Why do you write on Medium?

I’m still trying to figure out Medium. I’m new, but it’s a wonderful platform to keep me writing consistently. Since I make my living as a writer, Medium is not a monetary competition for me, but a way to expose my work. From what I see, Medium can be a competitive environment, with writers competing for the most ideal niches. None of that matters to me. I write my passion.

Do you write on other platforms like Substack? If so how do you find them?

I plan to explore Substack and also dabble in Quora. Part of my reluctance is PTSD from my previous ventures. I spent many hours and years on so many platforms, so I need to begin slowly while not compromising my work. I also publish on my personal site.

What are your values as a writer?

Empathy, integrity, and honesty. Writing must contain these elements to be effective. We must bear our souls and not fear failure. Writing is difficult — but it’s more so when we don’t respect the craft.

How do you connect with your readers?

I strive to draw readers in with good storytelling, whether it’s non-fiction or short stories. If you can draw readers in by touching on emotions, you have them. Writing anything is selling emotions. You must reach their souls.

One of my favorite openings is from Albert Camus’ The Stranger:

Mother died today. Or maybe yesterday, I don’t know. I had a telegram from the home: ‘Mother passed away. Funeral tomorrow. Yours sincerely.’ That doesn’t mean anything. It may have been yesterday.

Why did you join ILLUMINATION, and how do you find it so far?

Honestly, I was so new to Medium that one day the option appeared to join the publication. I enjoy the stories published there and I am grateful to have the venue to publish my work. I admire the many hours that go into the publication. Many editors are volunteering their time to help new and established writers find a voice. I appreciate that grassroots style. I’ve also met some amazing people from all over the globe, and I’ve helped a few along the way.

Who are some writers you follow on ILLUMINATION?

I follow many writers, just to mention a few apart from you, Dr. Julian Barkan, Dr. Nikita Singh, Lilliana Méndez-Soto, Pharm.D., Mario López-Goicoechea, and my Aussie bro Mike Broadly, DHSc, — and so many more!

What are your top five stories that you want to share with your audience and why?

Like selfies, which I loathe, I’m not great at choosing my work. But, not necessarily in this order:

Kicking the Lead Can Down the Road On Homelessness (Now What?): This is probably my most read piece. I’m deeply involved with homelessness advocacy and this piece resonated with many, yet I also received pushback from conservatives who view homelessness differently. Isn’t that what makes writing so interesting?

Juteland: I wrote a draft of this in one hour. I woke one day and had the characters, plot, and ideas in my head from a dream. The story is also a reflection of my time spent in Denmark and of summers with my grandparents in upstate New York.

The Fading of the Wally Byam Airstream Club: Dedicated to my mother, who has early dementia, this was therapeutic to write. Ironically, like many of my stories, I wrote a draft years ago, long before my mother’s diagnoses.

Goodnight, Pataki: This piece began as a character study focused on Southern dialogue. I love writing dialogue, and I must have written dozens of drafts. The father represents my dad and his resolution to stay in his house as he ages. And yes, the car washing fetish is all him.

My Mother Doesn’t Call Me Anymore: This was another popular piece that seemed to resonate with readers. I wrote this on Mother’s Day this year because I was missing her fiercely.

What are the success factors for you as a writer?

I love selling books, but most believe publishing is the ultimate success. People ask, “so, how many books did you sell”, or “do you get a cut?” I’d much rather hear “how are your reviews” or “what gave you the idea for the story,” but it never arrives.

Unfortunately, it’s sad that the literary world is so toxic. The publishing industry has some volatile algorithms. Book sales define success — and while that can be a reliable marker, I’d much rather read stellar reviews or take joy in an email from readers that tells me my book changed their life. There is no monetary value in that — it does not pay the rent, but it’s extremely refreshing.

When I co-wrote a higher education textbook, Kinesiology for Manual Therapies, for McGraw Hill, we learned quickly that it would never get the marketing attention it required because McGraw Hill had hundreds of competing books. Their marketing strategies were also lacking. To get out from the umbrella of a toxic publisher, we purchased the rights to the original text. Our second edition is out in November with a smaller and more efficient publisher, Handspring Publishing, in the UK. We’re excited about the new edition as Canadian artist Paul John Elliott illustrated the cover.

Ghostwriting books are a completely different beast. I often am not involved in how they publish or how it’s marketed, but it is a more liberating experience as a writer. Becoming the voice my client is seeking is not always easy. I once wrote for a CEO of a medical data company, and she hired me to write her weekly medical bulletins — in her voice. I pulled it off, but it required using her grammar (passive verbs and all).

Yet ghostwriting is rewarding when you discover the right client and subject. Invisible Parents: Hidden Secrets of Special Needs Parents, a Book of Hope is an enormous success — it’s been a five-star rated top seller for years. It’s now used in some Florida public schools as a guidebook for special needs parents. I get reviews and emails all the time from struggling parents telling me how the book changed their lives.

I make my living crafting stories and selling stuff. I get to travel and write around the world. If people read my stories to the end because they cannot put it down, that is success.

What do you recommend to the new writers?

Read, write, read, write — repeat, 360 days a year. And I don’t mean just books. Absorb everything — learn to study body language, clothes, the way people speak. Don’t worry about niche and don’t compare yourself to what others are doing.

Learn to edit and edit well. Read your work out loud — always. And no — there is no such thing as writer’s block. It’s an excuse not to write. When possible, write in cursive (where did that go?) for your research or important parts of your story. It’s labor intensive, but you are plugging your brain into hand-brain syncing, and, like magic, it changes what gets down on paper.

Finally, buck it up — accept criticism and learn from it. Revise. Revise. Revise.

What are your plans as a writer or as a professional?

The ideas and words are there. I just need more chalk. Unlike my previous career, marketing is different for my writing, and it’s also very different from how it was twenty years ago.

I cherish my creative writing time, and, because I have so many projects going at once, my plan is to strategize how to keep my flow going while marketing. That probably involves help eventually.

I have a book of fiction that I’d love to publish when it’s ready, but I believe short stories are one of the most difficult venues in writing — and that’s what I love about them. I plan on continuing to write things that interest me and, once again, continue to build a following. Perhaps my most important endeavor is to improve my craft.

Many thanks to Timothy for giving a glimpse of his interesting life. You can contact him on our Slack workspace and also find him on his website.

Image courtesy of Timothy Agnew

