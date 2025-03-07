I published this interview on Medium and my website for different audiences who can learn from the insights of this thought leader and practitioner. As this interview is long, your email might cut it off, so it is better to read it on the website or via the app.

Meet Dr Dominic Farsi, PhD - Registered Nutritionist

Hi Dominic, let’s start the chat about your interesting scientific background.

Hi Mehmet, thanks for the great opportunity for a new writer on this platform. I am honored. Yes, I am technically a Scientist. However, my background was far from what one would expect from a traditional scientist.

I didn’t have a lot of interest in science in school and I actually originally trained to be a Primary School Teacher (teaching ages 5–11 years) in the UK with my BA degree. I finished the degree and did some supply teaching for a bit, but it just wasn’t right.

However, from around late teens I got interested in fitness, purely for aesthetic reasons, I wanted to attempt to look better, so this was an interest that I held during the degree and I acquired CrossFit certification as a coach and did some assistant coaching during my BA.

It was probably around my early 20’s I really started paying attention to how I ate and nutrition. I ended up getting the abs I always wanted, and then thought, well, I could do this for a living, possibly as a Nutritionist working in a gym or something. I wanted to be officially a Registered Nutritionist, which is recognized in the UK, and I realized that I had to get degrees to get there.

Although I had no background in sciences, through persistence and insisting I could do it, I managed to get onto an MSc in Nutritional Science at Northumbria University in Newcastle, UK (where I am originally from).

Long story short, things escalated from my original gym Nutritionist idea to completing the MSc, followed by a PhD, and since then, I have performed research as a Postdoc Researcher at Queen’s University Belfast, Teagasc Food Research Centre in Cork, Ireland, King’s College London, and now INRAE, based in France.

I am currently still affiliated with King’s College London and Queen’s University Belfast as a Visiting Researcher. I did end up getting Registered Nutritionist status after all that as well! Oh, and I realized there was more to nutrition than abs and lost those along the way!

How about your research so far, both your PhD research and your Postdoc roles?

In short, my research activity has involved the management of human diet randomized controlled trials (RCTs), bioinformatics, and statistical data analysis in the field of Nutrition Science. A theme throughout has been the gut microbiome.

My PhD research investigated the impact of replacing red and processed meat in the diet with the meat alternative mycoprotein on markers of colorectal cancer risk, the gut microbiome, and cardiometabolic health. You can find one of the papers here.

Following my PhD, my postdoc roles have been quite varied, but all within Nutrition Science and with a smattering of the gut microbiome.

At Queen’s University Belfast (QUB), I was a Trial Manager for an RCT that was investigating the impact of a Mediterranean diet and exercise intervention on the nutritional status and cognitive function of older adults who were at risk of malnutrition and cognitive impairment (plus the gut microbiome).

I have continued research with QUB, investigating associations between sarcopenic obesity, as well as periodontitis with cognitive impairment and dementia, using population cohort data.

In my role at Teagasc Food Research Centre in Cork, Ireland, I performed bioinformatic based research in the space of fermented foods and the gut microbiome.

At King’s College London (KCL), I was involved in a number of projects in diet and gut health, including the management of 2 more RCTs. Topics included the ability to elucidate the determinants and mechanisms for food-induced bloating, the impact of food components on constipation, as well as the dietary modulation of the gut-brain axis, to name a few. I have continued this research with KCL in a Visiting Researcher capacity.

At INRAE (L’Institut national de recherche pour l’agriculture, l’alimentation et l’environnement), France, where I am now based, the research I am involved in is in the space of personalized nutrition and uncovering biomarkers of food intake, with a specific interest in polyphenols, using metabolomic, bioinformatic and statistical methods.

Normally, in diet trials and observational studies, food intake is recorded by participants recalling what they ate over the last 24 hours or by recording in a food diary. While this can be helpful, it has its pitfalls, so, in Nutrition Science, we are constantly trying to optimize this, and by measuring metabolites in biological samples with the use of metabolomics (basically able to capture 1000s of metabolites in a sample) and linking these metabolites with specific foods, we will get closer to a more objective measurement of food intake.

That may have been quite information and jargon-heavy, but in my articles, I will break down a lot of these topics in a simpler way!

What does a Registered Nutritionist do in the UK, and how can the public benefit from them?

So, in the UK, we have Registered Dietitians who work more in hospitals from a clinical angle. This was never my interest, although it is massively important.

A Registered Nutritionist is different, and the title is received from an organization called the Association for Nutrition, which governs the UK Voluntary Register of Nutritionists (UKVRN), which distinguishes nutrition practitioners who meet rigorously applied training, competence, and professional practice criteria.

Its purpose is to protect the public and assure the credibility of nutrition as a responsible profession. Because of this, what a Registered Nutritionist does and how they can benefit the public is varied.

They can be involved in research like myself; they can have their own nutrition practices, they can be involved in the government and public health policies, they can work in industry roles, so a lot of different work and a lot of ways the public can benefit!

What do health and well-being mean to you?

Now, that is a great question. For me, it’s probably a few things.

Feeling that you are able to give life your full and have the opportunity to reach your full potential, with no obstacles. Niggling ailments, injuries, and chronic illnesses can really impact your ability to give something your maximum. Having good health is a massive factor in reaching your full potential in whatever it is that you are pursuing.

A feeling of peace, not engulfed in the stresses of everyday life. Stress and anxiety can be debilitating and can be included in that first point, so I would also put that up there.

And then having confidence in yourself. This can often come down to how you feel about how you look, but also confidence in your knowledge and skills.

So I would say those are a few things which I would say health and well-being mean to me.

What are your hobbies, or what excites or entertains you?

I wouldn’t say hobbies as such, but I have a few things that can help me unwind and detract a bit.

I go to the gym (lifting weights; I don’t like cardio), watch sports, and I can play the piano. Although, if I am honest, I am usually doing work with sports in the background, but that’s just the way I am wired!

I go to the gym first thing in the morning and that is just the perfect way to set me up for the day ahead, clears the mind, releases the endorphins, I highly recommend some form of exercise first thing to anyone. Then again, with the piano, I can sort of just relax and escape for a bit.

Now, let’s talk about your writing! Why did you join Medium?

I enjoy writing and communicating. My favourite part of research is writing research papers, it’s the best part because you are describing new research which will hopefully make an impact for others.

Because my older background not being full-on science, I feel that the way I have approached nutrition science is almost as a layman. I am quite a simple soul, and I feel that I can simplify nutrition science because, well, it was how I initially had to learn it!

I have thought about communicating nutrition in some way previously, but social media appears to be allergic to me 😆, and I can never really get any foothold on social media platforms. No problem!

So, I decided to give it a go on Medium and just give it a bit of time and see how it progresses, it is still very early days. If it ends up a failure, then at least I can say I gave it a half-decent shot.

Do you write on other platforms like Substack? If so, how do you find them?

I do, yes; I set myself up just on Medium, but after some advice (including from yourself!) I have now set up a Substack To The Point Nutrition — so if my posts are of interest, head over there and subscribe! I gained many subscribers in a short time. Substack looks like an interesting platform where I can share my insights and research. It also has a very supportive community, unlike social media.

What are your values as a writer?

I would open that further beyond a writer to a communicator in general. When I communicate, I want the audience to be left feeling smarter and knowing more than they did before.

The funny thing is, although I didn’t fancy being a teacher, there is an element to that in my motivation to communicate, it is to give people knowledge. Maybe I just got the age range wrong!

How do you connect with your readers?

Within my writing on Medium and Substack, I try to write as if I am talking to each individual reader in a one-to-one conversation. I think that is partly how I envisage making the concepts simpler and to the point, I try to connect with readers in a way that I am explaining it to just them.

Why did you join ILLUMINATION, and how do you find it so far?

There were a few publications I pinpointed as I was doing some background research into Medium, and ILLUMINATION was right up there. I am not going to lie; the large following is a factor, and I’m sure it is for others, but it was also the topics that were covered.

I could see that a lot of the content that I would be looking to share would fit with ILLUMINATION in terms of health, nutrition, self-improvement, and experiences.

I also like the community aspect of your publications. It feels great for new writers like me. So far, I have found it great. The support has been amazing, including from yourself, so I would say, so far, so good!

What are your top five stories that you want to share with your audience and why?

Well, I am very new to this, so I haven’t got any more than 5!

1. Come On! Is Fibre Really That Important! — Substack | Medium

2. This Is How Easy It Is To Eat 30 Grams of Fibre a Day! — Substack | Medium

3. Why Gluten Might Not Be the Culprit Behind Your Bread Gut Issues — Substack | Medium

4. I Took Creatine For 6 Months — This Is What Happened! — Substack | Medium

5. This Is the Best Diet for Weight Loss! — Substack

What are the success factors for you as a writer?

I think it would be dishonest if I didn’t say metrics such as followers, subscribers and reactions to what I write, but that is partly because I like data!

But what I would say that I do like, which thankfully I have received so far despite only starting, is that people comment how I am able to explain complex topics simply and that they enjoyed reading my writing.

Like I said earlier, my aim when communicating is to leave the audience feeling smarter. So that really puts a smile on my face when people comment in that way, as that is what I am trying to achieve. I want to give the X to answer your Y.

What are your plans as a writer or as a professional?

As a writer, to hopefully grow on Substack, build an audience who I can engage with and share some nutrition nuggets. If further freelance writing work can come from that then that would be amazing, I have done freelance writing before and really enjoy it, and ultimately, writing and communicating nutrition science is something I really love.

Substack is not something for me to quit my job, though; I absolutely love doing research and bringing new science and knowledge to the field. Yes, there are elements to academia, etc., which aren’t the best. But that’s life, and that is the case in any walk of life!

So, for me professionally, I would want to continue to progress in research and academia, being involved in really interesting research, including themes like gut health, the gut microbiome, cognitive function, healthy aging, fermented foods, and precision nutrition!

I will also note that you can follow my research updates on LinkedIn, covering topics such as gut health, the gut microbiome, cognition, healthy aging, fermented foods, phytochemicals and precision nutrition. I also plan to have my newsletter on there — I just need to get it set up!

The last thing I would like to say is a massive thank you to you, Dr. Yildiz, for the opportunity to share these answers with the community, as well as for the support you provide to me and so many others on Medium and Substack. I am sure that sentiment resonates with a lot of others!

Many thanks to Dr Dominic Farsi, PhD RNutr making the time for this interview and giving a glimpse of his interesting life. I invite you to follow him on Medium and subscribe to his newsletter To The Point Nutrition on Substack. You will learn a lot from his experience and insights. You can also contact him on Illumination Slack Workspace.

