Image courtesy of Patricia Ross

Dear friends, I recently shared my conversations with two distinguished psychologists and psychotherapists

and Dr

After reading the stories of Dr Rice and Dr Silvestri, thousands of readers contacted me via email and asked me to introduce more experts from the mental health space, especially those with decades of psychotherapy experience. So many people struggle with mental health issues in these challenging times and economic climate. I have empathy and deep compassion for them.

Therefore, I contacted my good friend,

to see whether she would be interested in an interview to give some insights to my readers.

So, our wise Patricia moved her excellent content to Substack, and now she shows up there daily, talking to her audience with short video clips. Isn't this amazing for an 86-year-old person who did not grow up with technology?

My good old friend

said, “

I asked Patricia interesting questions to give you valuable perspectives so that you can benefit from her insights and expertise. I believe Patricia will be a centunarian like many other wise friends who follow healthy lifestyle approaches. This interview is naturally long as fitting eight decades of life in a story is challenging.

Meet Patricia Ross, 86-Year-Old Pscyhotherapist.

I designed this image using Patricia’s recent clips on Substack

Hi Patricia, tell us a bit about your amazing background.

Thanks so much for inviting me to this interview, Dr. Yildiz. It’s an honor and a privilege. I love what you do and how you do it.

Well, at 86, I’ve lived a long time, and it seems as though I’ve had more than one lifetime, but to begin: I was born in California and spent the first tumultuous 10 years of my life in L.A. with my parents and siblings: an older sister and two younger siblings. It was tumultuous because of having a bipolar opera singer father, so there was often high drama and instability.

My mother was the “safe” one, but distant. When I was 10, we all moved to Italy, where my father hoped to sing at La Scala. He never did, but he got involved with the post-war movie boom and worked with several notable Italian directors. Most of the family were “extras” in various movies: I was an extra in Roman Holiday and The Barefoot Contessa among other films. What I did much more of was what we called “dubbing,” or voice-over. Italian films were dubbed into English for, of all audiences, Arab countries (when the films were sent to the U.S., it was with subtitles rather than dubbing).

I had begun piano lessons when I was 4 while still living in L.A., and I continued studying piano in Rome, first with a wonderful woman who had to stop teaching me because she had to go on tour, then with the head of the piano department at the Conservatory of Santa Cecilia.

Throughout my life, I’ve performed occasionally, but I discovered that I suffered from debilitating performance anxiety, so performing wasn’t something that suited me, and I ended up teaching for the better part of 36 years. I even did a stint as the Director of the Monterey Community School of Music.

But back to the early years in Rome: after a brief week or two at an Italian school where I felt completely out-of-place, we found an International school, Marymount (there are several Marymounts all over the world) where the classes were taught by American and Irish nuns for the most part, and slowly I managed to settle in and find my place.

My classmates consisted of the daughters of diplomats, movie stars, ARAMCO employees who live in Saudi Arabia during school vacations, writers, artists, and a few ex-pats. It had been our intention to go to Italy for a year. It ended up being 11 years, and it wasn’t until I was close to 21 that I returned to the U.S.

I matriculated at U.C. Berkeley but didn’t finish, getting married and having two daughters in rapid succession: “Irish twins,” 12 months apart. My days were consumed with raising these daughters, homemaking, and teaching piano. Although I loved being a mother, the life of a suburban housewife never fit me comfortably, and after 18 years I decided to leave my marriage as my husband and I had grown apart and I experienced the “role” prescribed for me stifling.

When my daughters were teenagers, I had become interested in fine art photography, and decided to take a week-long workshop in Carmel, CA where luminaries in the photography world were the instructors: Ansel Adams, Brett and Cole Weston, Morley Baer, Ted Orland and Tom Millea.

This workshop was life-changing for me, and not only did I add photography to piano professionally, but I fell in love with the photographer, Morley Baer. We were in relationship for over 5 years during which time I assisted at the Ansel Adams Yosemite workshops twice and Morley was awarded the Prix de Rome and went to Italy for a year at the American Academy.

I also went to Rome with my younger daughter who was a Junior in High School (the elder daughter matriculating at U.C. Berkeley), and during this time I had a show of Polaroid SX-70 work at the premier gallery in Italy in Milan. I also taught at the school my daughter went to, which consisted of four core teachers and about 13 or 14 juniors and seniors of various nationalities. Classes were held in a medieval “palazzo” where it was rumored that Cardinals used to frolic.

Returning to the U.S. and living in Carmel with Morley, I taught piano and photography at a private girls’ high school and Community College. The relationship with Morley was challenging and difficult however, and did not last. Afterward I spent a year of being happily single.

For some years, I had been struggling with my addiction to alcohol. I was not a daily drinker (until the end), but when I drank, I would inevitably get drunk. Not much was known about alcoholism at that time, and had I known that I came from a family riddled with alcoholics, I might have been better informed and not spent so much time and energy trying to drink like a “normal” person.

My maternal grandmother died of alcoholism at the age of 49. I had started drinking as a teenager in Rome and continued until the last five years of my first marriage. I then quit on my own. But when I got into the relationship with Morley, I started drinking again, thinking I’d “watch it.” But the addiction took hold, and by 1981, I was brought to my knees by this insidious disease. I found my way to AA and managed to stop drinking, and hI ave been one of the lucky ones who has been able to stay sober for the past 43 years!

After a year alone I met another man, a brilliant psychologist whom I write about in my Medium and Substack story “The Presence of Your Absence,” the first story I ever wrote for Medium. We married. I went back to school myself, got my Masters’ degree, became a psychotherapist (the third “P” in my list of professions) and have been in practice for the past 30-plus years.

As a therapist, how do you approach therapy?

My theoretical orientation is contemporary, psychoanalytic, intersubjective, and relational. I tend to be interactive, not a silent “Uh-huh” kind of therapist.

If I were to describe how I approach a new client, I would say I engage the client, paying close attention and scanning not only what the client says but body language, a sense of whether the client is guarded or open, psychologically-minded or not, and when I sense that there’s an “opening” I might say something that allows us to “connect.”

Some clients live lives of “stimulus/reaction.” By this I mean that they allow life to happen to them, and they react to what happens. They might not stop to think about having agency to shape their own lives, and when they discover that they do, it’s as though suddenly their lives become three-dimensional from a more flat two-dimensional existence.

Another aspect of doing this work is to uncover unconscious beliefs that may not be serving a client well. I describe this in detail in my story about how a trauma at a critical time in a client’s early life led to a belief that to take initiative would be dangerous, that something disastrous would happen if he took initiative on his own. Or in another situation, how an accident led to a lifelong belief that a particular client could never count on anyone being able to protect her. One of my own unconscious core beliefs was that my success would hurt those I love, a variation of “survivor's guilt.”

It’s a never-ending fascinating endeavor, and I feel extremely fortunate to be lucky enough to do this work. I tend to not be directive unless there’s a crisis and lethality is high. Otherwise, my work is more one of witnessing and sometimes guiding the client’s own self-discovery and ideally the client having a “corrective emotional experience” as Carl Rogers would say. I also have a certificate in drug and alcohol studies, so I have worked quite a bit with people in recovery.

Do you get therapy yourself?

Absolutely! But after more than 30 years in my own therapy, I just recently stopped at the beginning of this year. It was always puzzling to me how a therapist could do therapy without having had his or her own therapy! And yet there are those who do. There’s always more to discover for sure, but I figured that most of the healing work had been done, and I wanted to say “goodbye” before one of us died.

My therapy included 7 years of a traditional psychoanalysis, which differs from the usual once-a-week psychotherapy in that there are 3 or 4 sessions a week, and the patient (in this case, me) lies on the analytic couch while the analyst sits out-of-sight behind the patient. The exploration is intense and deep, and most people who avail themselves of this kind of treatment are in analytic training themselves.

My analyst had made it possible for me to work with him at a reduced fee, and I had considered going into analytic training. But I decided against it as my husband’s health was failing, and he was developing progressive dementia and Alzheimer’s. I didn’t want to be consumed with all that it would have taken to complete an analytic training, which would have taken me away from him more than I wanted.

Our relationship was very special, and even though the last seven years were devastatingly painful as I watched his gradual decline and, finally, his death in 2011, I regret none of the choices I made. The experience was heartbreaking as I watched his brilliant mind fade, and not only was it hard for me to witness his decline, but because of the cost of car,e our resources were exhausted over the seven years, particularly the last couple of years with assisted living and then skilled nursing.

As I said, however, I regret nothing, even though the exhaustion of financial resources meant that I will have to work for the rest of my life. No retirement for me! Fortunately, I love my work, and as long as I can keep my marbles, I will maintain a part-time practice.

What are your hobbies, or what excites or entertains you?

Oh my! I have had a tendency to turn a hobby into a profession in my life with my “3 Ps,” but I can honestly say that not a day goes by without something catching my interest and fascinating me. Recently, I’ve been fascinated by the use of sound in healing. Discovering “Chladny Plates” made me think if sound can affect matter like this, how does it affect human cells? I’ve been fascinated by the incredible talent of the young artist Jacob Collier and the violinist Charles Yang.

In addition, the wonders of nature and the natural world never cease to amaze and excite me. One recent peak experience I had was during the recent eclipse of the sun. As the moon gradually moved between the earth and the sun, and then completely obscured the sun itself, I experienced the moon as hanging there, between us and the sun, with nothing apparently holding it up, not crashing into Earth, and was struck with the thought: “Oh my God! What’s keeping that moon up there?!” Of course, I’d seen eclipses before, and I take for granted that the sun and planets and galaxies are all part of a mysterious pattern fulfilling their destinies in their orbits, or becoming red giants or white dwarfs or Supernovas, but it had never hit me like this! I was awestruck.

I can honestly say I’ve never been bored. Music, literature, people, nature, dogs. Oh yes! Dogs are a big part of my life! I currently have a puppy, Lucy, 8 months old. She allows me to feel love on a daily basis! I even have a co-mom for her because, all things being equal, I’ll predecease her.

Image courtesy of Patricia Ross

My beautiful and accomplished daughters are a source of joy for me, and I am so very grateful that I’ve lived long enough to watch them develop into the extraordinary individuals they are: compassionate, ethical, loving, caring, and competent. I let them know that they are the most important people in my life.

What are the top three books that have affected your life?

This one is hard because there’ve been so many. But if I have to make a choice, I’d say “The Art of Happiness” by the Dalai Lama, “Thoughts Without a Thinker” by the psychoanalyst Mark Epstein, and “Solitude” by the Jungian analyst Anthony Storr.

Why do you still write on Medium?

I write on Medium to connect with others. Also to find out what I’m thinking. I’ve made some great friendships through Medium, wonderful writers like

and

both of whom I’ve met in person and have been so supportive of my efforts. I admire the writing of Linda Carroll as well as

,

, Carol Leno,

, JR Rossl,

, yourself, and many others. I truly wish I had more time to read and perhaps discover yet more excellent writers.

How do you connect with your readers?

A lot of what I write is autobiographical. I find that the more personal and open I can be, the more universal the experience. Often, what I’ve written resonates with at least a few others. My hope is that what I write can be helpful to others, that someone else can identify with my experience and know they’re not alone.

Why did you join ILLUMINATION, and how do you find it so far?

I joined ILLUMINATION because I liked what I read in this publication, and I’ve been very impressed and grateful to Dr. Mehmet Yildiz (you) who has been not only such a wonderful role model, but generous and supportive to so many of us writers, those new to writing as well as seasoned and experienced authors. Your altruism has been exemplary and rare, truly collaborative and uplifting.

Now, I also am writing on Substack, and Dr. Yildiz’s (your) instructional books Substack Mastery and Newsletter Mastery have been very helpful. I have “repurposed” some of my Medium stories on Substack, and it appears that they are getting an even better reception on this platform.

What top five stories do you want to share with your audience and why?

The top five stories I would share with my audience are:

1) From Becoming to Being

2) My Aging Body

3) The Presence of Your Absence

4) Dog is Love

5) Creativity and Transcendence

Why? Most of us want to be known. I think readers will know a great deal about me by reading these stories. And maybe, here or there, something I write will touch another human being, and we will connect.

What are the success factors for you as a writer?

The main success factor would be that someone would be interested enough to want to read what I have to say. That they might be moved sometimes, or laugh, or cry, or identify. Money would be nice, but I don’t plan on making a living writing at my age. I have never regarded one’s Net Worth as one’s “net worth.” It would be nice to supplement my Social Security however.

What do you recommend to new writers?

Gosh, I feel like I’m a new writer myself!

But if I were to give any advice at all to someone starting out, it would be: read. Read, read, read! Find writers you like, and figure out how they put words together. Know your grammar.

Don’t make silly mistakes like using “I” instead of “me.” (It’s “He went with me and the gang” not “He went with I and the gang.”) And have fun!

What are your plans as a writer or as a professional?

Image courtesy of Patricia Ross

Well, I wrote once that I couldn’t figure out how to make “writing” start with a “P,” and since my “professions” have all started with “Ps,” I don’t think writing will be a fourth profession.

Although I did write a little book titled “So. You Want To Become A Therapist?” published by Mustard Seed Press. It essentially outlines what it takes to become a licensed therapist in California, a lengthy and sometimes difficult process that some might reconsider if they’re informed in advance all that it takes: the two years coursework for a Masters’ (more for a Ph.D.), three thousand hours of clinical internship (mostly unpaid) and then the exam process which, at the time I took the exams consisted of two exams: one written, one oral. The whole process took me 6 years, so I didn’t become licensed until I was 56!

I come to writing late in life, I don’t think I have time for another career, so my plans are simply to keep doing what I’m doing: provide one story a week, and perhaps one video “Note,” and hope that some find value in what I have to offer. I truly enjoy the process. And who knows? I might just even publish a book of the “Alphabet Memoir!” Stay tuned.

