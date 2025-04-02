I also published this interview on Medium and my website.

Dear friends, health enthusiasts, and healthcare professionals, today I will introduce you to another holistic healthcare professional and an established writer on Substack and Medium,

, who has attracted a large audience with her insightful, engaging, and empowering content. I believe you will enjoy this brief conversation, glimpse Maria’s remarkable professional life, gain insights from her wisdom, and connect with her for potential collaboration. Maria also provides valuable tips to new Substack writers in this conversation.

Hi Maria, thank you for your time. Let’s start the conversation by talking a bit about your background.

Thank you, Dr Mehmet, for this great opportunity to talk about myself! I had a few false starts before I discovered my interest in nutrition.

I grew up with no interest whatsoever in food or health, and after studying languages went off to live in Italy for a few years. Perhaps that was all meant to be, because it was there that I discovered the joys of cooking and eating. It was only after returning to the UK that I developed such a strong interest in nutrition and health. How wonderful it was to discover that good food and good health are joyfully compatible.

That was what led me to retrain and become a nutritionist. When I began studying nutrition in the early 1990s, I had no idea what I was taking on. It’s a vast subject and the learning never ends. Thirty years later, here I am, still exploring and making new discoveries.

I began my career as a nutrition consultant after having obtained a a diploma in nutritional therapy. That was followed by an MSc in Public Health Food & Nutrition. Today, I’m still a consultant, as well as a writer and an author. Along the way, I’ve also been a university lecturer and tutor, helping set up the first nutritional therapy degree course in the UK.

Somebody asked me once if I saw myself as a nutritionist or a writer, and I couldn’t give a definitive answer. I’m both: usually a writer in the morning, and a nutritionist in the afternoon.

Why did you choose nutrition as a profession?

I think nutrition chose me. It was what I needed, though I didn’t know that at the time.

From childhood, I had suffered from unresolved gut problems: endless bloating and pain. Doctors had no idea what was causing my symptoms.

Then, in my late teens and early twenties, my skin began to erupt with acne and itchy rashes. I thought of skin and gut as two separate issues and, at the time, had no idea they were closely linked.

What shocks me now is that neither did any of the many specialists I consulted. It was only when I started studying nutrition that I was able to join the dots and begin the healing process.

Today I enjoy good health, but I never take it for granted as I know how easily it can all go wrong. I also know that my gut is my weak spot, and always will be, so am careful to look after it. My experience has made me acutely aware of how central the gut is to overall health.

How do you help your clients?

Back in the 1990s, the general public knew very little about the basics of nutrition. The Internet hadn’t properly got going so we didn’t have this amazing resource.

That made my job relatively easy. I would explain the role of blood sugar in regulating energy, the gut microbiome, or essential fatty acids, and this was all totally new to most people. Nowadays, many people are well-informed about the basics of nutrition, meaning my clients seek out a consultation for more complex issues. I really enjoy the challenge, as well as the results.

I’ve never really liked the title ‘nutritional therapist’. It sounds a bit matronly, verging on disciplinary, as if my job is to remove all the joy from eating. That’s not who I am. I see myself more as someone who guides people towards making the right choices and providing motivation as well as information.

What are the top three books that most influenced your work?

I came across the book Pure White and Deadly by Professor John Yudkin in a charity shop bargain bin many years ago, and that was the trigger for my interest in nutrition. At the time it was published, 1972, sugar was considered a benign, if not essential dietary component. Sugar gave you energy, and without it you would collapse into a feeble heap. Yudkin was a lone, heretical voice calling out the sugar industry and highlighting the deleterious effects of sugar on health.

This book affected me in two ways: I learned the dangers of sugar, and how certain elements of the food industry will go to any length to protect their products. They are prepared to destroy health, and destroy careers. That is what they did to Professor Yudkin, who was a true hero.

The second book that played a profound role in my nutrition education was Nutrition and Evolution by Michael Crawford and David Marsh. This was the book that led me in quite an unexpected direction: it revealed how diet shaped our evolution and made us what we are today. It’s obvious really — we weren’t born yesterday! All animals in the wild have a species-specific diet, the one they evolved on. We are no different: we may have domesticated our lifestyles, but our ancient biology is still very much the same as it was when we were hunter-gatherers, and our dietary requirements have not changed just because our diets have.

This interest in evolution was the foundation stone of my latest book, How to Feed Your Brain. The human brain grew rapidly throughout the Palaeolithic era, and the nutrients that drove that growth then are the same that make it function at its best today.

I still refer to, and often quote from, a book called British Food: An extraordinary thousand years of history by Colin Spencer. You often hear it said that you should never eat anything your grandmother wouldn’t recognise. Well, she would almost certainly recognise most of the foods discussed in this book. Spencer describes our way of eating before the food industry established itself and employed experts to tell us that hitherto we’d been eating all the wrong foods, and what we really needed was their products. British Food is a glorious celebration of real, natural food. I love the fact that before the land enclosures, every family kept a pig and had a little vegetable plot. The rivers were bursting with salmon and trout, and in London, oysters were provided free in pubs to anyone who drank the beer. Food was, by necessity, locally produced. Chia seeds and other so-called superfoods had not yet become essential.

Why did you start writing on Substack?

Substack is a place where you can find like-minded writers, along with other-minded writers, and engage in healthy debate without it descending into a virtual punch-up. It’s a good space in which to learn and inform.

Nobody pays unless they want to, but at the same time nobody wants to clutter up their inbox with free subscriptions either. So whether readers take out a free or paid subscription, it’s a privilege.

I see clients on a one-to-one basis. But when I write, I can reach a much wider audience. When someone contacts me to say how helpful they found my advice, the thrill never diminishes.

What are your values as a writer?

When I did my master’s degree in nutrition, I not only learned the meaning of good research, I also learned how to recognise the good from the dubious. Not everything that is published in scientific journals is robust, and these days so much is industry funded.

I constantly check what I write and make sure the evidence is sound. Everything I write is drawn from the literature. It would be true to say I spend more time reading papers than I do actually writing.

I am in awe of the researchers who carry out their studies, even though their fantastic work is so often destined for the obscurity of dusty cyber shelves.

If it’s good, robust, and valuable, I’ll quote from it and always provide a link to the source. I want to bring quality research into the light and into common knowledge.

How do you connect with your readers?

Without having set out to do so, I have found myself writing more and more for an older audience. Perhaps that is because I’m getting on myself! Maintaining good health becomes ever more challenging with the passing of years. I specialise in conditions that affect older people, especially cognitive function.

What are the top five stories that you want to share with your audience and why?

Here are some stories I selected for your readers:

1 — How to live long or die young

Some of my stories are summaries of recently published research, and I was pleased to see yet more research confirming that higher cholesterol levels are associated with longer life. This finding keeps appearing in the scientific literature, to such an extent that it has been dubbed the ‘cholesterol paradox’. There is nothing paradoxical about cholesterol's important role in the body, an issue I regularly highlight.

2 — The Curious Case of the Man Who Ate Nothing for Over a Year

In this story, I tell the amazing but true story of Angus Barbieri. Although his weight loss method is not one to be recommended, it teaches us so much about human metabolism. It really is not as straightforward as the ‘calories-in, calories-out’ paradigm that is usually promoted.

3 — Nutritional heresy, no. 4: You probably don’t eat enough red meat

This is one of a series of ‘nutritional heresies’ I wrote that reveal how the official advice we are given is often at odds with the research, not to mention evolution. We evolved on red meat, and it is one of the most nutritious foods on the planet. We also eat less red meat than ever, thanks to soaring consumption of chicken. We definitely need to rethink our attitude towards this important component of the human diet.

4 — How to stop memory loss from progressing to dementia

Memory loss with ageing is a subject I research and write about extensively. Although there is no treatment for dementia once it takes hold, there is a pre-dementia stage called mild cognitive impairment. It is during this stage that memory loss can be halted and even reversed if the cause is dietary. The problem is that this is not a well-known fact. I make it my mission to make this information as widely available as possible so that people can make the necessary changes before it’s too late.

5 — How to avoid having a stroke

There are so many positive changes that can be made to avoid a stroke, but one of the most important is also one of the least known. High homocysteine levels is a major risk factor, and it’s something that can be managed, once you know about it. I think it is tragic that the role of homocysteine is not something most people are aware of, so I make it my business to spread the word.

What are the success factors for you as a writer?

For me, the important thing is to be accessible. People have to understand what I’m talking about.

Not everyone wants the technical details of, for example, metabolism and biochemistry; they just want to know what to eat and what not to eat.

The second thing is to write something useful. I constantly remind myself that I am not writing an essay. I’m passing on practical information written in lay terms. My job is to provide advice that can be acted upon.

What do you recommend to new writers moving to Substack?

Substack, for most people, is a slow burner. You can’t expect thousands of subscribers right from the off. You have to earn your way, and that’s fine. First and foremost, you have to have something to give. Once you start giving, you may find yourself receiving.

