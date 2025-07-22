Inspiration for Book Authors and Audiobook Listeners

Dear friends, I couldn’t write from our Health and Wellness Network for a while due to a very hectic schedule for our Substack Mastery Boost Program, which is progressing well, and I will inform you soon via a community newsletter.

In this special post, as I discuss the value of audiobooks as a mini case study for book authors, I’d like to share three free audio chapters from my recent book, Train Your Brain for a Healthier and Happier Life, with you. They might take half an hour to listen, and the case study content is rich for book authors, so you may save this free post for later review.

This unique book is close to my heart, as the information in its 85 chapters has changed my life, helping me reverse my health conditions, live a healthier/happier life, and make me feel younger as I get older. Reflecting on my five decades of research in cognitive science, I have distilled and simplified the concepts for anyone to understand and benefit from.

1 - Brain versus Mind to Make Sense of the World

1× 0:00 -6:47

2 - Dealing with Difficult Thoughts and Unpleasant Emotions

1× 0:00 -7:54

3 - Mindfulness for Mental Clarity and Happier Life

1× 0:00 -5:34

I believe these three chapters can contribute to your health and happiness. Thank you for listening and sharing them with others. I also shared a copy of this story for my readers on Medium.com.

I created the image as a gratitude to Google, Amazon, Apple, Spotify, and others for amplifying my voice without cost and with minimal effort.

This story is for both writers and readers. It is not a promotion for my book. It no longer needs it. My books are already supported and featured across major publishing platforms and global distribution networks.

Instead, I want to offer something valuable: practical guidance for book authors seeking effortless ways to create audiobooks, and insight for readers/listeners who wish to access these works in affordable or even free formats.

In this story, I will provide an honest, independent, and nuanced review of five platforms that brought me a new audience with ZERO cost and minimal time investment. This is not a sponsored post. None of these companies asked me to write a review, as their services are globally recognized and would not require my endorsement. My goal is to raise awareness of the opportunities available to writers and readers.

My book Train Your Brain for a Healthier and Happier Life is not an ordinary title, even though it is written in plain, conversational language. It reflects four decades of scientific research and self-experimentation.

The practices I shared in this book helped me reverse metabolic disorders and regain physical vitality with age. These strategies — what I call “brain hacks” — are now reaching broader audiences thanks to the power of audio formats and the generosity of major technology platforms.

Why Audiobooks Matter Now More Than Ever

In recent years, audiobooks have taken on new relevance. They save time. They offer flexibility. And for many, they make information more memorable.

Listening can be less mentally taxing than reading and, for auditory learners, more natural. Whether you are walking, driving, cooking, or resting, your mind remains active, alert, and receptive to new knowledge.

For many years, I wanted to turn my books into audiobooks. But ACX (Amazon’s audiobook creation arm) was not available in Australia. Hiring professional voice actors or studios through other platforms was costly and time-consuming. Like many independent authors, I had to wait.

What changed everything was a quiet but revolutionary shift in how major platforms support authors. Today, audiobooks can be generated and distributed globally without expensive equipment, complex editing tools, and without incurring any costs. And some of these platforms now do the work for you.

I want to share my experiences on how four global players — Google, Spotify (via Findaway), Amazon, and Apple — opened new doors for authors like me. And special thanks to Spines.

1. Google: The Quiet Pioneer with the Most Author-Friendly System for Audio Creation and Distribution

Google was the first to offer a real breakthrough. In 2023, they made audiobook creation accessible and free through their publishing platform.

Using my existing EPUB files, I created audio versions of my books through Google’s studio. The process was seamless and, more importantly, they allowed me to download the final audio files.

That alone put Google in a category of its own. Authors retain control. We can use those files in our newsletters, podcasts, or private libraries, something no other platform offers so far.

Google also distributes these audiobooks globally while taking only a minimal royalty cut. Their support of genuine, independent writers deserves recognition. Google pays royalties monthly and also has a human helpdesk to support creators for urgent matters.

I remain grateful to Google Play Books and Google Books for enabling this leap forward.

2. Findaway Voices (Now Part of Spotify): Expanding Global Reach for Creators

While I had used Spotify for podcasting for years, it wasn't until 2024 that I experienced its impact in the audiobook space. Thanks to Substack Mastery, one of my bestselling titles, I gained a new listener base through Findaway Voices, Spotify’s audiobook distribution partner.

Findaway, in collaboration with Draft2Digital (my ebook distributor), made it easy to release my audiobooks into libraries, retail stores, and international catalogs.

In 2025, Findaway formally merged into Spotify’s ecosystem. Since then, my books have seen even greater reach. They are distributed to Kobo, Nooks, Walmart, Booktopia, Bibliotheca, Overdrive, TuneIn, B&N, Everand, Byer & Taylor, and even Audiobooks.com

There are some limitations. Unlike Google and Amazon, Spotify currently does not allow automatic updates to audio content. Any change requires reuploading the files manually. But this is a minor hurdle given the scale of exposure they now provide — especially with no distribution fees for authors.

3. Amazon: Broad Reach with Automated Integration and Global Audible Distribution

Amazon began testing its audiobook system through Kindle Direct Publishing (KDP) in early 2025, and I was fortunate to be among the beta participants. Creating audiobooks through KDP is simple: upload the manuscript, set your preferences, and let the system generate it using its AI narration.

What sets Amazon apart is integration. When a new audiobook is created, it is automatically linked to your author profile and made available across Amazon marketplaces and Audible, their massive audio platform.

Another benefit: Amazon syncs updates. If you revise your eBook or paperback, the audiobook version updates automatically without requiring any extra steps. In addition, Amazon even created my books in other languages such as Spanish, Italian, and German, now all available via Audible membership

The only drawback is control: Amazon does not allow authors to edit narration or download the final audio file. We work within the system’s limits.

Still, the combination of ease, automation, multiple languages, and global distribution makes Amazon a powerful partner.

4. Apple: High-Quality Automation with a Proprietary Twist

Apple joined the scene more recently. A few months ago, I was invited into their beta audiobook publishing program. Apple’s system reflects the company’s identity: beautifully automated, tightly controlled, and deeply integrated.

For my book Train Your Brain for a Healthier and Happier Life, Apple created the audiobook from start to finish. I did not record anything. I did not write a description. I did not even create a cover. Apple handled every aspect — from voice selection to metadata and distributed the book across their platforms.

It took nearly two months for the audiobook to go live, but the result was elegant and professionally presented. Apple currently does not allow pricing above $7 per audiobook, nor does it allow authors to download the audio files. Unlike Google and Amazon, Apple can only record audio in English.

But I remain deeply appreciative. They are now preparing 15 more of my books for release — at no cost and with no effort on my part. That is a remarkable gift to independent authors.

5 — Special Gratitude to Spines

In 2024, another author-friendly platform, Spines, an emerging service for book authors, recorded my "Substack Mastery" book and contributed to its becoming a bestseller.

Their well-designed technological platform allowed me to customize narration styles, choose the optimal narrator for my style, adjust pronunciations, and fine-tune the tone to match my vision, all within hours.

It was satisfying to have an audiobook that felt like an extension of my writing, reflecting the essence of my hard work. I wrote a detailed review of Spines last year:

A Unique Publishing Option for Book Authors for Tech-driven Audiobook Creation and Distribution

A Streamlined Path to Publishing for Authors: My Independent Review on Wonderful Experience with Spinesmedium.com

Why This Matters for Readers

Audiobooks are not just a convenience. For many, they are the preferred way to learn. You can listen while commuting, walking, exercising, cooking, or relaxing. Unlike printed books, audiobooks do not demand visual attention or a specific setting. They make knowledge portable and flexible.

For readers with auditory learning styles, audio can enhance focus, retention, and emotional engagement. And for those living with visual strain, chronic fatigue, or limited free time, audiobooks offer access that traditional formats often cannot.

Reading often consumes more mental effort. Listening can flow more naturally. And in my experience — as both a researcher and a lifelong learner — how we absorb knowledge matters as much as what we absorb.

How to Find My Audiobook “ Train Your Brain for a Healthier and Happier Life” for Free or Low Cost

Audible Empowered by Amazon

If you want to listen to Train Your Brain for a Healthier and Happier Life, you can use this link, which will give you a 3-month membership to Audible in the United States.

Audiobooks.com

Audiobooks.com offers Train Your Brain for a Healthier and Happier Life for free to beginners for 3 months. You can use this link to join and try.

Spotify Music Membership

Like many other books, Spotify offers this book, Train Your Brain for a Healthier and Happier Life, as a two-month FREE membership or for $11.99 for direct purchase.

Apple Books

Apple offers this book, Train Your Brain for a Healthier and Happier Life, for $9.99

Google Books and Google Play

Google Play offers it for $13.95.

Digitalmehmet Content Ecosystem & Substack

I recently created a discount book store and shared its purpose in a story. On July 1st, I received my first WooPayment, which meant millions of dollars to me, not in terms of money, but in the freedom and usefulness it brings to society.

I uploaded 15 books to my online store, including digital and audio versions of Train Your Brain for a Healthier and Happier Life. To make it even more affordable, I offered the EPUB and PDF versions as a gift to those who purchase its audio version.

Screen capture shows Australian dollar

In addition, I offer both digital and audio versions of Train Your Brain for a Healthier and Happier Life on my Bestselling Health and Wellness Network on Substack with a 50% membership discount, allowing me to read/listen my other books and exclusive content, giving more perks to writer,s such as free membership to my Substack Mastery Boost program.

I don’t write my books for profit. All my content royalties go to my charity funds to empower creators and those who need support, especially in economically challenged countries.

I've shared thousands of copies of my many books, including bestselling life hacks, for FREE.

If anyone cannot afford my books, please reach out to me, and I'll be glad to provide free digital or audio copies or offer a free membership to my Substack network without expecting anything in return. I don’t ask for reviews or testimonials. All I want is for my readers to benefit from my intellectual capital.

I am grateful to Google, Amazon, Apple, Spotify, and others for amplifying my voice without cost and with minimal effort. 🙏❤️🌟

Here are three sample audio chapters as my gift to you, which you can listen to from my author platform:

I established a publication called ILLUMINATION Book Chapters on Medium in 2021. However, Medium never supported it despite publishing high-quality content from established writers, so I extended it to Substack as ILLUMINATION Book Club to empower book authors. You can learn about it from the attached story.

Why I Created the ILLUMINATION Book Club on Substack

How Book Authors and Book Lovers Can Benefit from It

I wrote about print books, which are still alive and complement digital and audio book,s as explained in a previous story.

For Book Authors, Substack Is Vital Now, and Medium Could Be an Accelerator

No, print books are not dead! They are livelier than before.

Where to find all forms of this book

Here is the landing page for digital, audio, paperback, and hardcopy of Train Your Brain for a Healthier and Happier Life.

Conclusions and Key Takeaways

I wrote this story not to promote a product, but to open a conversation. A conversation about how much has changed and how much remains unknown when it comes to the future of books, learning, and the human brain’s natural relationship with sound.

As a cognition researcher, educator, and lifelong writer, I have witnessed a silent revolution: audiobooks are no longer an afterthought. They are becoming a primary medium for both expression and absorption of knowledge.

This shift is not merely about convenience or market expansion. It reflects something more profound, a return to how our brains evolved to learn.

As covered in the latest chapter of my Superlearning book, before we wrote on clay or paper, we listened. Our ancestors decoded danger in tone, found comfort in rhythm, and remembered through repetition in sound.

The platforms that now enable effortless audiobook creation — Google, Spotify, Amazon, and Apple — are not just distributing content. They are unknowingly echoing evolution.

You might be an author wondering whether audio is worth the effort. You may be a reader seeking affordable, accessible knowledge. Either way, the answer lies in something much larger than a publishing trend. It lies in how sound continues to shape memory, emotion, and understanding. That is why these changes matter.

By removing cost and technical barriers, these platforms have handed the microphone back to those with ideas worth sharing regardless of studio access or production budgets. What once required equipment and funding now requires only a manuscript and a curious mind.

You can now write a book, speak to the world, and be heard without needing to shout.

For authors, this is an invitation to think beyond the page. For readers, it is a chance to listen more deeply. And for all of us, it is a reminder that the future of knowledge may not be silent. It may be heard, felt, and remembered in waves.

We are not just witnessing a publishing shift, but we are living through a sonic renaissance.

And the voices shaping it will not always come from loudspeakers or glossy studios. Some will go quietly, from those who think deeply, write clearly, and understand how the brain responds when words begin to move through sound.

That is where real learning begins. That is where we meet again as thinkers, listeners, educators, and lifelong learners.

