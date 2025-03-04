I also published this interview on Medium and my website. Thank you for engaging in them and sharing them. As this post is comprehensive, you may consider reading it on the website or app, as the email might cut it short.

Dear Friends, I trust this post finds you well. As part of my interview series, today, I will introduce you to an inspiring writer and holistic healthcare professional,

.

I met Dr Redondo when she became a founding member of our Health and Wellness Network on Substack. When I invited her to Medium as my collaborator, she was delighted to join as a writer and reader and wanted to share her insights with both communities.

Dr. Redondo’s take on holistic health stuck with me, so I asked her to share a bit about her journey — her medical practice, writing goals, and what keeps her going. She was kind enough to say yes, so I’ll share the best bits from our chat to inspire you.

Dr Redondo is also an avid reader and supportive of book authors in health, medicine, and science. She kindly read my Cortisol Clarity book and wrote a comprehensive review about it, highlighting her experience with chronic stress from a holistic health point of view. I am grateful for her support.

Meet Dr Sara Redondo, MD

Image courtesy of Sara Redondo, MD childhood photo with her aunt

Hi Dr Sara, tell us about your studies and medical background.

Hi Dr Mehmet, thank you for this great opportunity. I appreciate your kind invitation. I am new on Medium and trying to make sense of this platform. My first impression is excellent.

I studied medicine with the hope of helping people heal, but I never imagined the intensely personal journey this would be.

On the last day of my first year in medical school, I received terrifying news from my mother: she had been diagnosed with metastatic lung cancer despite never having smoked a cigarette in her life.

After chemotherapy failed, she died a year later.

The loss changed everything for me. No longer was it just a matter of the way I saw medicine. It also raised some serious questions about the whole foundation of the healthcare system.

It was shortly after this that I came across the story of a doctor diagnosed with metastatic ovarian cancer, a prognosis similar to my mother’s.

She did things differently: she worked in conjunction with conventional oncology treatment to introduce integrative medicine.

Not only did she survive, but she even went on to have children.

This raised all sorts of questions:

Why would conventional healthcare not offer these options for my mother?

Why would the healthcare system treat only disease, not prevention and promotion of wellness?

I struggled, too, after everything happened — insomnia, anxiety, and depression. And the only solution offered was a pill. There is no therapy, no follow-up, just medication

As an MD, I quickly learned that medicine isn’t just about treating disease — it’s about seeing the whole person, helping them regain their strength, and ensuring they feel good in their own skin.

Image courtesy of Sara Redondo, MD childhood photo with her uncle

What do health and well-being mean to you?

Health and well-being aren’t just about fixing what’s broken. They’re about balance, resilience, and feeling alive in every part of life.

Feeding the body a combination of good nourishment, movement, and rest, as well as caring for the mind and emotions, managing stress, creating meaningful relationships, and establishing purpose.

Modern medicine tends to respond solely reactively to disease instead of preventing it.

It should focus on prevention, lifestyle choices, and understanding how EVERYTHING — mental, physical, and emotional health — is interconnected.

Therefore, an integrative approach is imperative — we NEED holistic practices carried out with evidence-based medicine.

The premise of health is thriving, not merely existing. It is the descent of a fulfilling life while bringing out our best selves daily.

How do you connect with your patients as a medical doctor, and how do you empower them?

I always try to be approachable with my patients. Medical jargon can be intimidating, and the last thing I want is for them to feel lost or overwhelmed.

I focus on explaining things in a way they can easily understand: what’s happening, why it’s happening, and what we can do about it.

When it comes to empowering them, I believe it’s all about creating a proactive and educational environment. Giving them the right tools is essential, but even more crucial is showing them how to use those tools and, most importantly, inspiring them to want to use them.

There’s a concept by Víctor Küppers that I love: “Knowledge and skills add up, but attitude multiplies.” And I couldn’t agree more. When a patient understands, takes action, and believes in their own ability to improve, the results can be truly incredible.

Who are your favorite patients, and who are the most challenging ones, and why?

I have to confess I absolutely adore elderly patients! I feel deep admiration and respect for them. They always welcome you with a smile, a positive attitude, and a lifetime of wisdom to share.

Chatting with them and learning from their experiences is truly a privilege. I worked for a while in a nursing home, and as a doctor, it was one of the most rewarding experiences I’ve ever had.

Now, the most challenging patients?

Definitely, those who come in with a fixed idea about their condition, especially when that idea comes from the internet. There’s so much misinformation out there! Sometimes, no matter what you say, Dr. Google has already convinced them otherwise.

But I’ve learned that if you take the time to explain things clearly and with patience, most of the time, they’re willing to listen. And when that happens, it’s incredibly satisfying.

How do you maintain your sanity when dealing with people having physical and mental pain daily?

This is a tough one! And honestly, I’m still figuring out the perfect answer. What helps me the most is practicing gratitude and focusing on what we do have.

There’s a phrase I often turn to: “Let this be the worst thing that happens to me.”

In this profession, we witness so much suffering and so many injustices. And then we go home, tired, dealing with the usual struggles of daily life. That phrase helps me put things into perspective. It reminds me to appreciate everything I have and everything I’ve had.

Because no matter how hard things get, it could always be worse. And gratitude, in the end, is what keeps me grounded.

Why is Medicine 2.0 problematic, what does Medicine 3.0 mean to you, and how can we achieve this milestone?

Medicine 2.0 transformed healthcare with digital tools, telemedicine, and online medical resources. However, it also brought challenges like misinformation, physician burnout, fragmented data, and a system that still reacts to disease rather than preventing it.

Medicine 3.0 is the next step. It involves a more innovative and more personalized approach to healthcare. Instead of treating everyone the same way, it uses processes and technology to understand each patient better by predicting risks, detecting diseases earlier, and choosing the best treatment for each person.

To make this a reality, we need better connected systems, responsible use of AI, and a shift toward prevention rather than just reacting to illness. It’s about making medicine truly patient-centered and focusing on preventative measures.

How does science empower you as a healthcare practitioner?

Interesting question! I thought a lot about it before as a science lover.

Science gives me clarity, confidence, and the ability to keep evolving. It’s not just about having answers. It’s about knowing how to ask the right questions, challenge assumptions, and keep learning even from our mistakes.

What I find most powerful is how science turns uncertainty into understanding. There’s always more to discover, new research to explore, and better ways to do things. That constant progress is what keeps me motivated and inspired every day.

What is the health status of your country compared to other countries with pros and cons?

My country, Spain, is often ranked among the countries with the best healthcare systems, and honestly, Dr. Yildiz, this is a topic we could discuss for hours!

We indeed have a solid system, but there’s still a lot of room for improvement. Waiting times to see specialists are often too long, bureaucracy slows everything down, consultation times are too short, and there’s a serious lack of staff. On top of that, the professionals we do have are overworked and burned out.

That being said, our system ensures universal coverage, and the quality of care is high. But for it to truly shine, we need to invest in making it more efficient, sustainable, and fair for both patients and healthcare workers.

What is the best advice you would give to aspiring and new physicians?

You have to love helping others truly. Medicine is a marathon, not a sprint, and you must be sure you’re ready for the journey.

You’ll spend countless hours studying for life. You’ll miss family gatherings, friends’ events, and sometimes even the little things that make you happy.

But if this is your passion, every sacrifice will be worth it. You’ll have moments of exhaustion, doubt, and frustration but also moments of deep fulfillment that will remind you why you chose this path.

And if you stay true to that passion, you’ll feel incredibly grateful to be part of this profession empowering others.

How platforms like Substack and Medium can help physicians?

I love this question, Dr. Yildiz, because it’s one of the reasons I decided to make the shift. Platforms like Substack and Medium allow us to reach and help far more people in a much deeper way.

As doctors, we often build strong connections with our patients, and there are many I wish I could have followed and supported beyond the walls of a consultation room. These platforms make that possible.

There are no limits, no time constraints, no bureaucracy.

We can share knowledge, provide guidance, and educate on a large scale, all while maintaining a more personal and direct connection with people.

In a world where misinformation spreads so easily, having a space where we can communicate medical knowledge clearly and accessibly is incredibly powerful.

Is there a book that has affected your life?

Yes, absolutely! “Recetas para vivir con salud” by Odile Fernández (the doctor I mentioned earlier who overcame metastatic ovarian cancer) has profoundly impacted my life.

This book completely changed my perspective on medicine, opening my eyes to the importance of integrative health.

After reading it, I began supplementing my traditional medical studies with research on integrative and holistic approaches — ones that consider the whole person rather than just treating disease in isolation.

The book itself is divided into two parts: the first half explores health from an integrative perspective, while the second half provides practical, nourishing recipes.

Unfortunately, I haven’t found an English version of this book, but I highly recommend it to anyone who reads Spanish.

This book also inspired me to write my own, aiming to provide readers with the exact tools they deserve but that the healthcare system often fails to offer.

My first book, “Delicious Longevity: Practical, Science-Based Guide to Holistic Wellness and Lasting Health through Nutrition,” will be published in just a few months, and I can hardly contain my excitement!

The feedback from my Advance Reader Copy Team has been incredible.

What are your hobbies, or what excites or entertains you?

I genuinely enjoy spending time with my family — you could gift me a trip to the Maldives, and I’d still choose quality time with them!

Image courtesy of Sara Redondo, MD with her dear mother, father, and brother

I also like reading. Recently, I have been preferentially reading books associated with personal growth, health, and well-being. But the enthralling fiction from page one catches my attention equally. A certain favorite is “The Time in Between.”

Spending time surrounded by nature is another one of my hobbies. My body craves this over time, and after spending too much time in the confinements of my four-wall domain studying, working, or researching, I have this unbearably strong urge to connect with nature again. When I finally do, it’s like my batteries recharge to 100%.

I am also passionate about traveling. Meeting new faces, immersing myself in cultures and philosophies, traveling is a great way to grow. In my line of work, I do not get to pack my bags as often as I would love to, but traveling anytime really gets on my go!

And, of course, I adore movies! Cozy evenings curled up with a good film and a warm blanket are definitely among my favorite plans. I appreciate movies that make me think, keep me in suspense, or deeply move me.

One that I highly recommend is “Hacksaw Ridge,” a true story of a World War II Army medic and conscientious objector who, never picking up a weapon, unexpectedly became a hero during the Battle of Okinawa.

Now, let’s talk about your writing. Why did you join Medium?

I joined with an invitation from you as you explained its value for healthcare professionals. Medium is a fantastic platform for connection. This can be a somewhat isolated profession, and Medium permits us to communicate with those similar to us and discover other vantage points to provoke our thinking.

I think this is incredibly helpful in health and science because it brings us to question what we think we understand, to ask even better questions of one another, and to learn from one another.

It’s a space for curiosity and growth. In a way, it reminds me of Plato’s “Allegory of the Cave.” It gives us the platform to step out of the cave, to see more than just our limited perspectives, and to learn through constructive conversations.

Do you write on other platforms like Substack? If so, how do you find them?

Yes! Substack is my favorite platform. I started writing on this creator friendly platform, and the warmth and support I’ve received from everyone have been incredibly touching — and for that, I am genuinely thankful to readers and fellow writers.

Building authentic connections there, I’m now entirely focused on Substack, as it truly feels like family. I will also post on Medium to inform the readers here. I’m looking forward to getting to know more people here as well!

My Substack publication is called “Zenith Within.”

At Zenith Within, we believe that true wellness comes from within — reaching your own zenith, the highest and best version of yourself.

I help my readers navigate the noise with evidence-based insights and no-nonsense advice, giving them the tools to achieve the well-being they’ve always wanted for themselves and their loved ones.

Readers can find me here. They can also send me a private message.

What are your values as a writer?

This is a great question every writer should think about. My writing values are accuracy, honesty, accessibility, practicality, and connection.

I will always ensure that I support my thoughts with ample evidence and research, especially when it comes to health and wellness. This is precisely one of the reasons I chose to pursue writing.

Too much misinformation and profuse information is bombarding us, making it difficult to distinguish what is true from what is not. I have, myself, become prey to that fog of confusion. With my writing, I aim to help readers step out of it and gain clarity.

I also believe in writing with honesty. I receive collaboration offers, but I only accept those that truly align with my values and beliefs.

I firmly believe that knowledge should be for everybody. I write as effectively and invitingly as I can to ease in passing through complex topics for the common good of all.

I find it essential to provide practical advice. We often encounter useful insights, but applying them to life situations is often difficult. This makes me focus on providing usable steps so that, rather than having theoretical relevance, the knowledge becomes applicable in someone’s life.

Last but not least, writing is also about connection for me. Since joining Substack, this has been one of my greatest gifts — meeting incredible people, both readers and fellow creators. Hearing their stories, exchanging ideas, and building genuine connections have been the most rewarding part of this journey.

How do you connect with your readers?

I connect with my readers through email, Substack Chat, post comments, and notes. I respond to them publicly or privately as needed.

Why did you join ILLUMINATION, and how do you find it so far?

I joined the ILLUMINATION community on Medium and Substack because it allows me to connect with others interested in health, wellness, and science. I like your network, bringing so many healthcare professionals to one place. This is a great networking opportunity for us all.

In such a short time, I have met professionals in health and science and many genuine readers interested in my work. So far, it has been a good knowledge sharing and engaging with a like-minded community.

I’m deeply grateful to publication owners and editors like you, Dr. Mehmet Yildiz, and Dr. Michael Broadly, for creating and nurturing such a supportive and inspiring environment on this platform and beyond.

Who are some writers you follow on Medium or Substack?

Apart from both of you, I follow professionals like Dr. Bronce Rice, Beth Bollinger, Karina Baloleanu, CFNC, Sara Walchack, PharmD, Danni Macfarland, David Dansereau, MSPT, Jade Teta, Shannon Dubois, MS, Annie Fenn, MD, Dominic Farsi PhD RNutr, Pamela Cotton, Ph.D. These are just a few. I also follow many other fantastic writers — the list could be endless!

What are the success factors for you as a writer?

I suppose my success as a writer comes down to the values mentioned before! We could also add my commitment to my work, the joy I find in what I do, my intention to keep learning, my willingness to stay open to new and different ideas and opinions, and my dedication to always respecting and supporting others.

Please introduce us to some sample stories our audience might explore.

Here are some recent ones on different topics:

What do you recommend to the new writers?

Just start! No one is perfect. We all have something valuable to share, regardless of our profession, background, or communication style.

Tell us about your plans as a writer or as a professional.

Right now, I’m focused on my newsletter and my books. They will help me reach a broad audience and share my expertise.

I’m at a point in my life where I’m open to change and new experiences — who knows where this journey will take me!

To end our conversation, I want to express my deepest gratitude to you, Dr. Yildiz, for this opportunity and for building such a supportive and inspiring community. Your work brings writers and readers together and creates a space where we can learn, grow, and share our voices.

Thank you for building this community and getting us to one place!

Many thanks to Sara Redondo, MD, for making time and giving us a glimpse into her life. I am grateful for her support of our community here. Let’s welcome her and pick her brilliant brains. You can contact Dr. Redondo on Substack.

Dr Redondo is also part of the Substack Mastery Boost Pilot, so she can be contacted on the ILLUMINATION Slack Workspace, which is a free, secure, and moderated service. If you want to join Slack, please contact me via this form.

