Dear Health/Science Writers and Readers, let me give you a bit of background on our network of publications and my reason for establishing this special publication.

ILLUMINATION, established in March 2020, is one of the largest publications on Medium.com, growing rapidly. Currently, more than 35K writers contribute to this publication, which is followed by over 190K readers. Our integrated publications encompass several generic and specialist pubs serving different audiences. You may check our onboarding pack for details.

As a volunteer editor of ILLUMINATION publications, I have noticed a significant increase in workload. Therefore, I approached Dr Mehmet Yildiz, owner and chief editor of ILLUMINATION Integrated publications on Medium.com, to discuss strategic ways to reduce the load apart from publishing activities.

As my mentor, he advised me to create a publication within my interest areas. While I have multiple interest areas, my greatest interest lies in health sciences, to which I have dedicated over half a century of my life. I am now enjoying my retirement years in my mid-seventies. When I mentioned this to him in 2023, he became excited and urged me to proceed quickly.

I asked why I should hurry up. He explained that many writers had expressed great interest in joining his personal pub called EUPHORIA, assuming it was a public pub, as these writers were interested in health, mental health, and science topics. Supporting these writers would be beneficial and help alleviate the workload of large publications like ILLUMINATION and Curated Newsletters.

Inspired and supported by Dr. Yildiz, I decided to establish a publication called Health & Science by ILLUMINATION. Leveraging the established infrastructure of ILLUMINATION Integrated Publications, it is poised for rapid growth. I will be inviting 30 volunteer editors to assist me.

We have a Slack workspace and Discord channel, as well as a writer registration portal. Additionally, we have customized social media platforms to amplify messages. Furthermore, we have two experienced boost nominators who can nominate exceptional stories, increasing the chance of further distribution.

In short, we have everything needed to get started and grow rapidly. So, welcome to Health & Science, a publication dedicated to exploring health, mental health, wellness, fitness, and scientific discovery topics.

Now, I am a founding member and sponsor of the Health and Wellness Network led by Dr Yildiz on Substack.

I established my own publication on Substack called Health Science Research By Dr Mike Broadly. I will curate content from health scientists and medical practitioners. You are welcome to join it.

In addition, I am part of the ILLUMINATION-Curators team. I curated 226 collections. Here is the latest one for new readers/writers.

I will also curate impactful stories from the Health and Science publication and will publish them in the Health and Wellness Network. Here is a sample one.

Besides, I blog important stories on ILLUMINATION’s community blog site hosted on digitalmehmet.com. Here’s the link to my blog site. You are welcome to be a guest blogger like me. Here is the invitation from Dr Yildiz.

Although I am relatively new on Medium.com, I am not new to writing and editing, as I spent over 50 years in scientific content development and journal editing. I am also a fast reader and enjoy giving constructive feedback without judging writers.

As an avid reader and Friend of ILLUMINATION, I aim to provide a supportive, diverse, and inclusive platform for writers to share insightful stories, informative essays, and thought-provoking discussions about medicine, nutrition, psychology, psychiatry, neuroscience, biology, chemistry, physics, research, innovation, lifestyle choices, and more.

I invite you to join us on a journey of exploration, collaboration, and learning as we delve into the intricacies of the human body, the wonders of the natural world, the latest advancements in science and technology, animal/plant kingdom, and many more cool things which can tickle your fancy.

We welcome ethical writers of all levels to join us. We are a diverse, inclusive, collaborative, and joyful community following the core values and principles of ILLUMINATION.

New Submission Guidelines

We welcome submissions relevant to health, wellness, fitness, and science topics. This includes articles on medical breakthroughs, personal health journeys, fitness achievements, scientific research findings, innovations, and more.

All submissions must be original works created by the author. Re-purposing from your external blogs is welcome, but you need to provide a link to prove that the content belongs to you.

We are not perfectionists, but we strive for pragmatic, high-quality content that is well-written, engaging, honest, and informative. Submissions should be clear, concise, and backed by credible sources where necessary.

Articles can vary in length, but we recommend aiming for a word count of 500 to 3000 words. Longer pieces may be accepted if they provide in-depth analysis or comprehensive coverage of a topic. However, we recommend partitioning stories if they are more than 1000 words, as finding readers for them can be challenging.

Presentation of your stories is also important. Please format your submissions using proper headings, subheadings, and bullet points where appropriate to enhance readability.

Include high-quality, personally owned, or copyright-free images from stock sites and provide captions with proper attribution for any sourced images. Here is our photo-handling policy.

To submit your article, please send it as a draft. We also accept self-published stories as an exception. You can submit your drafts by selecting the “Add to Publication” option when editing your story on Medium and choosing Health & Science from the list of available publications.

You may include a brief author bio (2–3 sentences) at the end of your submission, introducing yourself and your expertise or interests related to health and science.

Submissions will be reviewed by the publication’s editorial team for relevance, quality, and adherence to guidelines.

Recently there has been a shocking number of AI-generated crap on Medium, and it also comes to our publication. Our editors touched on it on Substack. I have been tired of returning hundreds of very low-quality, copy/paste types of content. It is disheartening. Readers don’t like them. Please don’t send such rubbish to our publications.

We don’t accept AI-generated content. However, such stories can be submitted to the Lampshade of ILLUMINATION. Please review ILLUMINATION’s AI-generated content policy. Besides, Medium does not allow monetization of AI-generated content, as Dr Yildiz explained in a recent interview with editors.

It is still a medium-size publication, not large like ILLUMINATION but around 500 writers contribute to it. It is rapidly growing, getting thousands of views and reads. Several stories got boosted and a few were selected for staff picks.

To join Health & Science, please send your Medium ID to our writer registration portal by mentioning the name of the publication.

You can use our generic and comprehensive quality checklist, which applies to all our pubs. It was developed by Dr Yildiz and is designed to increase the chance of boosting. You can learn about how ILLUMINATION publications support the boost program on Medium.com from the attached interview with Dr Yildiz.

As a volunteer editor, I also enjoy introducing writers to my readers. Here are some examples you may check out and connect with:

We also interview writers and publish them on our Medium publications and Substack network. Here is a collection you can check out.

My other hobby is reviewing books and supporting book authors. Here is my latest book review:

Thank you for considering Health & Science as a unique platform for sharing your insights, expertise, and inspiring craft.

We look forward to reading your submissions and fostering a community of learning and discovery together.

If you are interested in other ILLUMINATION publications, you may review the updated submission guidelines.

