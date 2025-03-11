I also published this on Medium for those who prefer to read and engage there.

Image designed by me

Can DOGE Cripple the American Healthcare System?

Dear friends, I decided to write about this issue as it sounds like a significant risk, and as health advocates, we should start discussing it more to create a ripple effect before it gets too late, as the current healthcare situation is already awful.

This story does not describe what happened but rather what could happen based on concerns shared by those who care about the American healthcare system. My goal is to highlight potential risks and encourage thoughtful discussions that can help policymakers make informed decisions.

Millions of Americans are already struggling with their health, and they need more support, not less. This story aims to promote awareness and inspire responsible action to prevent unintended harm.

I welcome readers who are interested in meaningful dialogue. This is not an invitation to create unnecessary conflict or spread hostility toward any group or viewpoint. We see the world differently, and healthy debate requires respect for those differences.

Why I Wrote About DOGE Again in a New Context

Two days ago, I introduced the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) to encourage thoughtful discussion among my readers. As it was a comprehensive story, I will not repeat those details here. I provide the link for those who missed it or want to check out the comments:

Since then, some of my readers on Medium and members of my Health and Wellness network have asked how DOGE might affect the U.S. healthcare system. It looks like these readers who are health advocates think that this program might cripple the already problematic US healthcare system.

Given the complexity of healthcare policy and the heated debates surrounding DOGE, I aim to present a balanced and concise analysis of potential outcomes based on my recent study of the initiative. I have no stake in US politics, but I have deep empathy for anyone suffering from debilitating health conditions.

Concerns about DOGE’s potential to unintentionally cripple the healthcare system stem from its ambitious cost-cutting goals and lack of detailed plans. Critics argue that while DOGE aims to reduce government waste, aggressive cuts could inadvertently weaken essential services.

Healthcare programs, particularly those supporting vulnerable populations such as veterans, seniors, and low-income families, rely heavily on federal funding.

If DOGE targets these programs without precision, the resulting gaps could strain hospitals, disrupt provider networks, and delay life-saving treatments.

The uncertainty surrounding DOGE’s exact methods has amplified public anxiety, leaving many wondering if its efficiency goals may come at the cost of public health.

Potential Cuts to Healthcare Programs with Expired Authorizations

DOGE aims to review over 1,200 federal programs that continue to receive funding despite expired congressional authorizations, amounting to over $516 billion annually.

Some of these programs support critical healthcare services, including the Veterans’ Health Care Eligibility Reform Act of 1996, which has funded veterans’ healthcare since 1998 without reauthorization.

The newly established Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) is led by Elon Musk, a centibillionaire, and Vivek Ramaswamy, a biotech entrepreneur. It aims to cut wasteful spending and prevent fraud by defunding programs with expired congressional authorizations.

The two hardcore entrepreneurs are ambitious, and they don’t care much about what others think about them. So, the public fears that critical services could face severe cutbacks if they push forward with their business efficiency targets. It is about human aspect versus business goals which might cause the clash.

Vivek Ramaswamy has publicly defended his approach, arguing that “Over half a trillion dollars of taxpayer funds ($516 billion+) goes each year to programs Congress has allowed to expire.” Critics caution that sweeping reductions may inadvertently affect essential services like veterans’ healthcare.

While DOGE’s leaders may not intend to target healthcare programs directly, the absence of detailed plans has sparked fears of unintended consequences. Veterans’ healthcare, a politically sensitive area Trump has pledged to protect, could still be at risk if cuts are applied too broadly.

Economists like Brian Riedl, a senior fellow at the Manhattan Institute, raised concerns about the potential fallout. “It appears he may not have fully examined what these cuts entail,” Riedl told Newsweek, adding that the cuts could impact programs traditionally prioritized by conservatives — even programs Trump has pledged to protect.

Some news outlets highlighted the risk that DOGE’s broad cuts could weaken rural healthcare networks, delay patient care, and limit preventive services.

While DOGE’s goals may improve efficiency in some areas, some concerns that reduced oversight could introduce inefficiencies and gaps in critical healthcare services.

A CBS News article discusses Musk and Ramaswamy’s plan to cut unauthorized spending through DOGE, noting that veterans’ health programs could be impacted. CBS said, “The biggest source of expired authorizations sits with health care for veterans, which cost $119 billion in fiscal 2024, according to the Congressional Budget Office.”

Impact on Medicare and Medicaid Efficiency

DOGE’s focus on streamlining spending may extend to major healthcare programs like Medicare and Medicaid.

These programs represent a significant portion of federal expenditures, and efforts to improve efficiency could involve changing reimbursement rates, eligibility requirements, or administrative processes, which may inadvertently reduce care access.

The administrative complexity of the U.S. healthcare system is well-documented. Studies show that U.S. physician practices spend far more time interacting with payers than their counterparts in Canada.

While DOGE may aim to reduce inefficiencies, aggressive cuts could risk straining providers or limiting patient services.

Efforts to streamline spending could improve efficiency, but without clear safeguards, these changes risk-reducing care quality or limiting services for vulnerable populations.

Several major media outlets have expressed concerns about DOGE’s healthcare impact. They warn that DOGE’s budget cuts may unintentionally reduce healthcare access for vulnerable groups, particularly veterans and low-income individuals reliant on Medicare and Medicaid.

RFK Jr.’s Proposed Integration of DOGE with HHS

As I am writing a book about the leadership mind of Robert F. Kennedy Jr., some readers asked me about his approach to DOGE as the new secretary of the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS).

RFK Jr. has proposed integrating DOGE’s data analysis tools into the HHS to enhance efficiency, improve oversight, and identify fraud in programs like Medicare and Medicaid. However, critics worry this could further politicize healthcare administration.

RFK Jr. has emphasized the need for “radical transparency” at HHS, claiming that DOGE’s data-driven approach could reduce waste while protecting essential services.

In a public statement transcript on February 19, 2025, RFK Jr. remarked, “HHS is the home to programs like Medicare and Medicaid, and between them serve over 160 million Americans. The same DOGE technology that has uncovered vast amounts of waste and fraud can be used to better serve our fellow citizens who depend on these programs.”

RFK Jr.’s team is exploring a partnership between DOGE and HHS to implement targeted audits focusing on administrative inefficiencies and potential fraud in healthcare programs. Additionally, RFK Jr. has indicated plans to restructure HHS leadership teams to improve accountability.

While RFK Jr.’s vision appears to balance efficiency with the protection of essential services, critics argue that aligning DOGE with HHS could blur the lines between fiscal oversight and political influence. Ensuring this partnership prioritizes patient welfare will be crucial.

Reasonable critics think that enhanced transparency is excellent, as advocated by RFK Jr. However, it might risk data breaches or even misuse because of Elon Musk’s private-sector role and lack of federal accountability.

Conclusions and Key Takeaways

DOGE’s impact on healthcare will take time to unfold, but the initial risks look significant. If DOGE’s cost-cutting measures are applied indiscriminately, they could destabilize healthcare programs relied upon by millions of Americans. However, these outcomes are not inevitable.

I wrote this story to raise awareness and inspire multiple stakeholders.

Healthcare professionals can play a critical role by proactively identifying viable efficiencies without compromising care quality.

Policymakers should demand clear, evidence-based targets before DOGE’s reforms advance.

Public awareness and advocacy will ensure that cuts are applied responsibly and with no (or minimal possible) harm to vulnerable groups.

Health scientists can provide critical insights by assessing where waste reduction is possible without damaging vital services.

By sharing their findings with policymakers and the public, scientists and researchers can help create informed resistance to harmful cuts while supporting data-driven improvements.

Above all, a collaborative effort — involving healthcare professionals, scientists, policymakers, and the public — will be essential to ensuring DOGE’s efficiency goals do not inadvertently cripple healthcare systems that serve millions of Americans.

The future of healthcare reform requires vigilance, accountability, compassion, and a commitment to protecting those most at risk.

I am concerned about a new development regarding this issue, which I addressed before, as it is close to my heart.

Defunding World Health Organization (WHO) could cripple efforts to manage global disease outbreaks, deliver essential vaccines, conduct crucial scientific research, and improve healthcare in vulnerable regions.

While WHO must address concerns about its independence and accountability, destabilizing it further would create a lose-lose outcome.

Instead of defunding, a more constructive path for a win-win would be to strengthen WHO’s transparency and independence. If claims about undue influence are untrue, WHO leadership should address this directly with a global bulletin to restore trust and confidence.

In the face of growing economic pressure, losing $1.3 billion in annual funding for a vital health organization poses a serious risk unless alternative funding sources — including potential contributions from the pharmaceutical sector — can be secured responsibly and transparently.

This is not just an American political issue but a global health concern affecting all of us. Every nation stands to be affected in some way, whether directly or indirectly. I invite you to participate in this debate.

Dire Ramifications of Defunding the World Health Organization

Why This Is Everyone’s Problem, Not Just a Local Political Issuemedium.com

Invitation to Healthy Debate About DOGE’s Risks on Healthcare

Now, here are three thought-provoking questions to invite you to a healthy and caring debate:

1 — If DOGE trims the fat from government spending, how can we ensure it doesn’t cut into the muscle of essential healthcare services? 2 — Would you feel healthier knowing your tax dollars were saved if it meant waiting longer to see a doctor? 3 — When efficiency meets empathy, can we find a way to save money without sacrificing care for those who need it most in this healthcare crisis?

Should RFK Jr. join forces with Elon Musk, a centibillionaire rocket man, and Vivek Ramaswamy, a biotech whiz with big ambitions, to turbocharge HHS efficiency — or could this power trio end up prescribing budget cuts that hurt more than they heal?

Here is a quick poll to vote to understand the community's thoughts and sentiments.

I also created an interactive audio about the risks of defunding the World Health Organization.

Thank you for reading my reflections. I wish you a healthy and peaceful life.

You can check the member benefits here.

Leave a comment

Share ILLUMINATION Health & Wellness Network