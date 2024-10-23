Thank you for reading and sharing these unique stories on health and wellness that appeal to a broad audience
Dear New Readers,
I wrote over 2500 stories, mainly related to health and wellness topics reflecting my research and personal experience. I only write to inform, inspire, and delight my readers. I will distill all these stories in this newsletter on Substack. This is a quick taste for new readers. In this short post, I linked some of my best stories. These stories are unique because they appeal to a broad audience. They are impactful and memorable with practical tips. Thousand of my readers enjoyed and shared them. I hope you find something helpful in this short collection. If a story on this list resonates with you, I’d appreciate it if you could share it with other readers who might find it helpful. I categorized them under a few topics to make it easy to find relevant stories. Thank you for reading and sharing. I look forward to your feedback.
Metabolic Health, Wellness, and Longevity
I write about health as it matters. I host my stories on EUPHORIA, which is my personal publication to my support subscribers. I also support 33K writers through my public publications.
Remarkable Health Benefits of Long-Term Fasting
Understanding the Nuances of 4 Types of Obesity
The True Science Behind the Health Benefits of Time-Restricted Eating, Including 23 Quality Clinical Studies
MTHFR Polymorphisms or Mutations: Getting Checked to Prevent Cardiovascular Issues
Xenotransplantation: First Pig Kidney Transplant in a 62-Year-Old Man
Why Gaslighting Matters in the Healthcare Sector & How to Deal with It Effectively
Emerging Concerns of Elevated Uric Acid on Obesity, Diabetes, Heart Disease, Impotence, & Dementia
Perfect Storm in a Teacup: Can Intermittent Fasting Increase Heart Disease Risk by 91%?
Neurocomputing: Brain Organoid Reservoir Computing Brings Hope to Solving NeuroHIV & Cognitive Disorders
Biochemistry of Ketosis Simplified with Nuanced Perspectives and Personal Experiences
Nuances of Serotonin Syndrome: Experts Warrant Caution for Elevated Serotonin Levels
The Striking Adverse Effects of Night Light Exposure on Mental Health
The Expression / Mutation Impacts of the Longevity Genes Klotho, FOXO3, SIRT1, APOE, BRCA
Sleep Regulation: Neurobiology of the Suprachiasmatic Nucleus
9 Essential Biomarkers for Preventive Cardiometabolic Health
Six Tips for a Youthful and Healthy Life as We Age.
β-Hydroxybutyrate: 2 Vital Role of Ketogenesis in the Brain for Dementia Prevention / Treatment
Leptin Therapy Historically Failed to Manage Obesity, Yet Research Into GLP1-RAs Brings New Hope
Dyslipoproteinemia: Why an Abnormal LPIR Score Might Be a Valuable Indicator of Heart Disease
GLP1-RAs: After Diabetes, Tirzepatide & Semaglutide Give Hope for Osteoarthritis & Dementia Patients
Mental Health and Cognitive Performance
Here’s How to Make the Nervous System More Flexible and Functional.
3 Steps to Regulate HPA Axis and Defeat Chronic Stress
4 Reasons We Procrastinate and 10 Steps to Overcome Them.
Here’s How I Train My Brain Daily for Mental Clarity and Intellectual Productivity.
The Brain Needs 4 Types of Workouts
The Brain Needs 3 Types of Rest
How to Slow Down Subjective and Objective Cognitive Decline
Meditation Can Boost the Cortical Thickness in the Brain and Prevent It from Thinning
Nutrition, Valuable Supplements and Powerful Molecules
Vitamin B12 Deficiency Rises, Concerning Me As It Was My Big Problem
4 Well-Research Benefits of Trimethylglycine (TMG) as a Methyl Donor Addressing Homocysteine
A New Clinical Trial Found a Low-Carb Diet Better Than the Dash.
Here’s Why I Focus on Nutritional Biochemistry Rather Than Diets
Personal and Professional Development
Here’s How You Can Enjoy Your Life More in Better Zones.
Soulful Connections: Finding Meaning in Mammadou’s Childhood Letters
How Writers Can Attract More Readers by Using Design Thinking Principles
Queer Organisms: Nature’s Lesson for Diversity, Inclusion, and Equality
Thank you for reading, commenting, and sharing these stories. I am here to help writers and readers, so reach out when you need support. More stories like this are in this collection. If you wish, you may subscribe to my Health and Wellness newsletter to benefit from my decades of health, science, and technology experience.
If you are new to Medium.com and understand the value of membership, you may check out my open letter explaining it. An Authentic Open Letter to Non-Members. I also explained the value of Friends of Medium for readers and writers: Why I Upgraded My Subscription to Friends of Medium.
If you are a new writer on this platform, you are welcome to join my publications by sending a request via this link. I support 32K writers who contribute to my publications on this platform. You can contact me via my website. I also have another profile to write and curate tech stories.
You are welcome to join the ILLUMINATION Community on Medium and Substack and our education tool, Substack Mastery, curated by ILLUMINATION-Curators. Here is the Importance and Value of Medium Friendship for Writers and Readers.
A Quick Update on My Recent Book Projects
To support the writing community and help them gain a competitive advantage in the market, I recently authored a book titled Substack Mastery, which is now available in popular online bookstores. It was well received by readers and now it trends as a best-selling book in its categories.
Here is the universal link to find it in different bookstores. The paperback of this book is available through Amazon or booksshop.org. The audio will soon be available in major outlets, and the first release can be purchased from Google Play.
I also published a new version of the Substack Mastery for busy people and explained the reasons in a new story.
How I Will Help Freelance Writers Save $600 by Condensing My Bestseller 5 Times for Them
Just like some prefer fatty cuts while others opt for lean, my goal is to cater to the unique needs of every reader.medium.com
I will continue beta reading for the next version. So, if you enjoy reading and providing feedback, here are links to chapters for free:
Preface of “Substack Mastery” for Beta Readers, Chapter 1, Chapter 2, Chapter 3, Chapter 4, Chapter 5, Chapter 6, Chapter 7, Chapter 8, Chapter 9, Chapter 10, Chapter 11, Chapter 12, Chapter 13, Chapter 14, Chapter 15, Chapter 16, Chapter 17, Chapter 18, Chapter 19…
You can join my newsletters, where I offer experience-based content on health, content strategy, and technology topics to inform and inspire my readers.
Health and Wellness by Dr Mehmet Yildiz
Content Strategy, Development, & Marketing Insights
Get an email whenever Dr Mehmet Yildiz publishes. He is a top writer and editor on Medium.
This is a great idea to keep your stories in one place. I read most of them and will explore the rest. Thanks for inspiring me to do the same.
This one of yours is my favorite on fasting and autophagy!!: https://medium.com/sensible-biohacking-transhumanism/here-is-what-happened-when-i-experimentally-initiated-autophagy-decades-ago-afb4a64fa7e8