Image courtesy of Dr Kenneth Silvestri

Dear friends, I trust this post finds you well.

I am pleased that our Health and Wellness Network is growing rapidly, with many new healthcare professionals and health advocates joining our exciting journey.

I enjoy introducing our members to my audience on multiple platforms and do my best to create visibility for their profiles, content, and services.

Purpose of this Post

Today, I will introduce you to another distinguished healthcare professional, a thought leader and practitioner in psychotherapy, particularly family therapy, with a distinguished academic background.

I met Dr.

several years ago when I found his insightful articles in

and invited him to contribute to my publications on this platform. He kindly accepted my invitation to become a contributor to Illumination publications, and some of his exceptional stories were chosen for a boost.

Dr. Silvestri is insightful, knowledgeable, inspiring, and collaborative. Therefore, he became a lifelong friend and collaborator of me. He also generously became a founding member of my Health and Wellness Network on Substack and started sponsoring it for its growth. I am grateful for his outstanding support to our growing and joyful community of healthcare professionals and health advocates.

As Dr. Silvestri is very humble and doesn’t like to talk about his professional life, I will first introduce him using my words and then share my recent conversation with him. I invite you to connect with Dr. Silvestri and explore his stories on Psychology Today, Substack, and Medium.

Who is Dr. Kenneth Silvestri?

Dr. Kenneth Silvestri has dedicated over four decades to helping individuals overcome emotional and physical challenges through his unique blend of psychotherapy, homeopathy, and systemic healing approaches. Since establishing his private practice in 1980, he has guided countless individuals toward improved well-being.

Dr. Silvestri holds a doctoral degree in anthropology and psychology from Columbia University and has received prestigious national fellowships in the social sciences at the University of Chicago and the University of Pennsylvania. His expertise is further enriched by post-doctoral training at the Ackerman Institute for Family Therapy in New York City and the Multi-Cultural Family Institute with Monica McGoldrick.

A Certified Homeopath, Dr. Silvestri completed intensive certification programs under the guidance of renowned homeopaths Dr. Luc De Schepper and David Little. By combining homeopathy with psychotherapy, he has developed a comprehensive approach to healing that addresses both emotional and physical concerns.

In addition to his clinical work, Dr. Silvestri has contributed extensively to academia. For over 20 years, he served as an adjunct professor at Montclair State University, the College of Saint Elizabeth, and Kean University. He currently holds positions as a Clinical Professor for Daybreak University’s graduate Counseling program and as a Clinical Assistant Professor of Family and Community Medicine at the New York Medical College.

Affectionately known as Dr. Ken, he brings a well-rounded perspective to his work, which is informed by his dedication to personal growth and creative pursuits. He is an active black belt student of Aikido, practices Qigong and Tai Chi, and finds inspiration in photography and poetry.

Dr. Silvestri’s lifelong commitment to blending science, art, and healing continues to leave a lasting impact on those he serves.

Hi Ken, tell us a bit about your background.

Hi Mehmet. Thank you for this opportunity to share my background!

I was born and raised in Paterson, New Jersey, an urban working-class red-brick industrial city with the second-largest waterfalls in North America. Besides having silk mills, locomotive works, and various manufacturing entities, it is also famous for poets such as William Carlos Williams, Allen Ginsberg, Maria Mazziotti Gillan, and many more. I wrote a poem summarizing my background context, which you are welcome to attach to the end of this story with a YouTube short. You can add it to the end of your story for poetry lovers.

I studied with Margaret Mead, Gregory Bateson, and Paul Byers) I am still involved with the International Bateson Institute with their Warm Data Process developed by my dear friend Nora Bateson. Here is the link to the warm data process.

I was a community organizer setting up community-based programs and alternative schools in urban areas for several years in the ’80s and ’90s. I started out my teaching/counseling experience in public schooling and am still involved in home/school relation work.

I am also a Certified Homeopath.

What does health and well-being mean to you?

It means a lot to me, but in summary, health and well-being mean experiencing yourself, your relationships, and the environment ecologically.

What are your hobbies?

I love poetry for its power to go beyond the confines of language, old historical settings such as railroad stations, and Aikido, a martial art of the way to harmony, in which I am a black belt student.

How about your academic and research background?

My academic background is in Anthropology and Psychology. Specifically, my doctorate is in family cultural studies from Columbia University. When I applied, the committee didn’t believe I was academic enough. At Allen Ginsberg’s suggestion, I wrote a poem about growing up in Paterson because I could not relate to the formal application. I was accepted on probation and enjoyed chasing professors around to learn their skills in understanding relationships.

How about your therapy work and therapeutic approach to relationship consultancy?

I choose to be a systemic therapist, which is my approach to therapy because I believe it is all about relationships and ecological communication. Most of my practice is working with couples and families. I can facilitate and educate with various resources such as mindfulness, Coherent Breathing, Homeopathy, Tai chi, Aikido, and other holistic skills I have learned.

I use my anthropological skills to work with Family of Origin narratives and poetic prompts to heal relationships past and present.

I empower those who come to me for help by having them differentiate between family and unhealthy patterns that have power over them.

I keep my sanity by enjoying my relationships with family and friends. I also find solace in writing poetry, taking photos, practicing Aikido, and walking with my significant other, adult children, and granddaughter.

What are your favorite books?

The book-length poems Paterson by William Carlos Williams, Sidhartha by Herman Hesse, and Zen Mind, Beginners Mind by Shunryu Suzuki

Have you written any books?

Yes, I wrote a book titled A Wider Lens: How to See Your Life Differently. In this book, I offer a mindful and systemic process to help my readers learn new skills that will improve communication and relationships, inspire self-confidence and creative thinking, and become healthier through mind/body awareness. This book will take them on a journey, introducing them to new ways of seeing their lives.

A Wider Lens: How to See Your Life Differently

This book has evolved from my many years of practicing Systemic Psychotherapy and Homeopathy to help people create a…www.amazon.com

Why do you write on Medium or other platforms?

I write for Medium because you, Mehmet, inspire me with your empathy, talent, and relationship, which bring such talent together. Hence, that is also why I like illumination.

I have written for Psychology Today for the past six years and, most recently, Substack. Thank you for inviting me to Substack and getting started there quickly. It is a new platform to me and I need to learn its dynamics and culture.

I value being transparent and systemic when sharing my thoughts and research.

Do you follow any writers on Medium or Substack?

Besides you, Mehmet, I love the large pool of talented writers on Medium and Substack, too many to list. I enjoy topics on emotional and physical health and poetry.

Would you like to share some of your stories with our readers?

Some recent articles that show my evolving pattern of interests;

“How to Widen Your Lens and Become a Systemic Thinker and Communicator: in Memory of Paul Byers” Illumination|Medium, Jan 27, 2021,

How to Walk on The Wild Side. Psychology Today, December 19, 2024,

Building Stronger Bonds: How Intimacy Heals & Improves Relationships ILLUMINATION-Curated on Medium, May 14, 2024,

A Book Review of Nora Bateson’s “Combining” Psychology Today, November 22, 2023,

“How to Be in Harmony and Sustain our Interdependency. Lessons from Aikido.” Illumination|Medium, July 28, 2020,

What do you recommend to new writers?

My recommendations to my students about writing are to succeed by being humble, receiving dialogue, and learning mutually from others.

What are your plans?

I plan to continue learning and collaborating with others.

Thank you again, Mehmet, for your inspiration and guidance. It was an honor and a pleasure sharing with you.

Here is a poem about my life. The poem was published in the Great Falls Passaic River Anthology in 2014. Edited by Maria Mazziotti Gillan.

oh, the zen like great falls stepping out of my front door the mist of the great falls caressed my prelude to the day to come. its mult-appearances dressed by seasonal nuances, like ice coated cotton clouds. also, suds and old derelict debris circling in whirlpools. a gathering red brick history of my grandparents soaked in its spray, their tilting looms ten hours a day, the churning turbines of my parents’ child labor. near smoldering fire remnants that found their way there. a block down steam locomotives were built with her power. shinning unused trolley rails peeking through cracks on McBride Ave covered by her droplets. the only all-the-way-onion-sauce-hot dog-stands were always there. as were the potential floods along her raceways. she was part of my walk to school, sitting at stationary wooden sepia coated desks, looking out of windows covered with her grime. she was always showing either a drip or thunderous pummeling over the gray geology where I found native arrow tips and 19th century glass bottle pieces. her persona wavering her shadow side devastating her rainbows soothing…

Here is a video Dr Ken featured on YouTube

Thank you for exploring his stories and sharing them in your network.

Health and well-being are essential to me and my readers.

I recently authored a book titled Train Your Brain for a Healthier and Happier Life and shared some sample chapters on this platform. You can find them through this introduction story:

Early Access to "Train Your Brain for a Healthier and Happier Life"

Why I wrote this comprehensive book and how readers can benefit from it to improve their cognitive performance and…medium.com

Congratulations, ILLUMINATION Health and Wellness Network 🌟

I am pleased our Health and Wellness Network was selected as a bestselling publication on Substack.

Thank you for being part of our joyful and exciting journey.

Grab your 50% discount to Health and Wellness Network until 30 March 2025

